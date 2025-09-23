 2025 Rebel Lounge concerts: every upcoming show | Phoenix New Times
The Rebel Lounge 2025 schedule: every show announced so far

Shonen Knife, SWMRS and DeVotchKa will play Phoenix music venue this year.
September 23, 2025
Image: An employee of The Rebel Lounge changes the letters on the venue's marquee in September 2023.
An employee of The Rebel Lounge changes the letters on the venue's marquee in September 2023. Marlow Sharpe
Living up to a legacy is tough. Surpassing it is even rarer. The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix has done both.

The 3,000-square-foot venue at 24th Street and Indian School resides in the onetime home of landmark Valley club Mason Jar, a notorious rock ‘n’ roll stronghold. And while Rebel Lounge may share some similarities with its legendary predecessor (including a steady mix of local talent and national acts taking the stage almost every night), it's long since stepped out of The Jar’s shadow.

Since being opened by Arizona concert promoter Stephen Chilton a decade ago, the venue has carved out its own lane. Indie rock is a large focus, but its soundscape is varied. Hip-hop, electronica, funk, shoegaze and goth all find space beneath Rebel’s lights. Dance nights also occur on the regular. And the occasional sideshow or burlesque keeps things interesting.

For proof, look no further than its packed calendar. This year alone, Rebel has hosted Hibou, Save Ferris, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Madilyn Mei and Ray Bull. The rest of the year is just as eclectic and includes indie icons Shonen Knife, alt-country troubadour The White Buffalo, punk revivalists SWMRS, darkwave favorite IAMX and gypsy-folk vagabonds DeVotchKa. Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at The Rebel Lounge in 2025.
click to enlarge
The 50-foot-long Arizona mural on The Rebel Lounge's eastern exterior wall was created in the summer of 2019 by Tucson muralist Joe Pagac and seven other local artists.
Femmes of PHX
with MF Gloom, Dani Darko, BTCHCRAFT and Dizzy Mavis
Tuesday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Clem Snide
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.
with Victoria Bigelow and Cassidy Brooke

The Symposium
Thursday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
with John Myrtle

Destroyer
Friday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
with Jennifer Castle

Rocco
Saturday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
with Rafayel

SWMRS
Sunday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
with New Misphoria and Practically People

Rio Romeo
Monday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
with Frances Forever
click to enlarge
The members of post-punk/noise rock band Model/Actriz.
Model/Actriz
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
with Ayegy

Midnight Generation
Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.

Diggy Graves
Thursday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
with Resentvul

10 Years
Friday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.
with Snakes of Russia and Kamenar

Sympathy Card
Saturday, Oct. 4th, 5:30 p.m.
with The Maybe Next Years & NFDL
click to enlarge
Phoenix and Mercedes Arn-Horn of Softcult.
Softcult
Sunday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
with Wayside

Oakwood
Monday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.
with Abbey's Garden, Wakelee and My Upside Down

Lily Fitts
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.
with Elias Hix

Narrow Head
Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
with Graham Hunt

Emo Primos: Mannequins
Saturday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
with New Royals and Las Lloronas

Cafuné
Sunday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
with Crushed
click to enlarge
Shonen Knife make a long-awaited return to the Valley in September.
Shonen Knife
Monday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.
with The Pack A.D.

Isabella Lovestory
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
with Cece Natalie and Ali RQ

Soft Blue Shimmer
Thursday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.
with Animal Shin, Loomer and Mudskip

The White Buffalo
Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.

Elliott
Sunday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.

Pinkshift
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.
with LustSickPuppy and DoFlame

INOHA
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
with Worry Club and Slow Joy

Sons of Habit
Thursday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.
with Chace Saunders
click to enlarge
GayC/DC, the all-gay tribute to AC/DC, play The Rebel Lounge in October.
GayC/DC
Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.

Water From Your Eyes
Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
with Dutch Interior and Washed

Pony Bradshaw
Sunday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
with Thomas Csorba

Rocket
Monday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.

Mind's Eye and Hot Flash Heat Wave
Tuesday, Oct 28
with Deceits

Xana
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
with Siena Liggins

54 Ultra
Thursday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
with Carver Jones and the American Dreamers
click to enlarge
DeVotchKa will haunt The Rebel Lounge on Halloween night.
DeVotchKa
Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Ally the Piper
Saturday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.

New Constellations
Sunday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
with Jane Leo

Jhariah
Monday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Action/Adventure
Tuesday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
with Diva Bleach and Not My Weekend

Laundry Day
Thursday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Nxcre
Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
with Prvnci
click to enlarge
Thunderpussy invades The Rebel Lounge in November.
Thunderpussy
Sunday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
with Hippie Death Cult

Hotel Mira
Monday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
with Nat Lefkoff

Born Ruffians
Tuesday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.
with Queen of Jeans

Meltt
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
with Junaco

Henrik
Thursday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
with Harrison Boe

Dogpark
Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
with Cardinal Bloom

IAMX
Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Club Drugs

Confetti
Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

KAYKO
Sunday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.
with McKenna Faith Breinholt and Sophia Bavishi

Persona 749
Monday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Greyhaven
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
with Fox Lake and Commoner

Primitive Man
with Otay:onii, Guiltless, and Today is the Day
Thursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

The Haunt
Wednesday, Dec. 10
with Chez, Himalayas and All The Better

Doublecamp
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
with Alejandro Aranda
Image: Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
