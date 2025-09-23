The Rebel Lounge 2025 schedule: every show announced so far

Living up to a legacy is tough. Surpassing it is even rarer. The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix has done both.
The 3,000-square-foot venue at 24th Street and Indian School resides in the onetime home of landmark Valley club Mason Jar, a notorious rock ‘n’ roll stronghold. And while Rebel Lounge may share some similarities with its legendary predecessor (including a steady mix of local talent and national acts taking the stage almost every night), it's long since stepped out of The Jar’s shadow.
Since being opened by Arizona concert promoter Stephen Chilton a decade ago, the venue has carved out its own lane. Indie rock is a large focus, but its soundscape is varied. Hip-hop, electronica, funk, shoegaze and goth all find space beneath Rebel’s lights. Dance nights also occur on the regular. And the occasional sideshow or burlesque keeps things interesting.
For proof, look no further than its packed calendar. This year alone, Rebel has hosted Hibou, Save Ferris, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Madilyn Mei and Ray Bull. The rest of the year is just as eclectic and includes indie icons Shonen Knife, alt-country troubadour The White Buffalo, punk revivalists SWMRS, darkwave favorite IAMX and gypsy-folk vagabonds DeVotchKa. Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at The Rebel Lounge in 2025.
Femmes of PHX
with MF Gloom, Dani Darko, BTCHCRAFT and Dizzy Mavis
Tuesday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Clem Snide
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.
with Victoria Bigelow and Cassidy Brooke
The Symposium
Thursday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
with John Myrtle
Destroyer
Friday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
with Jennifer Castle
Rocco
Saturday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
with Rafayel
SWMRS
Sunday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
with New Misphoria and Practically People
Rio Romeo
Monday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
with Frances Forever
Model/Actriz
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
with Ayegy
Midnight Generation
Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
Diggy Graves
Thursday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
with Resentvul
10 Years
Friday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.
with Snakes of Russia and Kamenar
Sympathy Card
Saturday, Oct. 4th, 5:30 p.m.
with The Maybe Next Years & NFDL
Softcult
Sunday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
with Wayside
Oakwood
Monday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.
with Abbey's Garden, Wakelee and My Upside Down
Lily Fitts
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.
with Elias Hix
Narrow Head
Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
with Graham Hunt
Emo Primos: Mannequins
Saturday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
with New Royals and Las Lloronas
Cafuné
Sunday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
with Crushed
Shonen Knife
Monday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.
with The Pack A.D.
Isabella Lovestory
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
with Cece Natalie and Ali RQ
Soft Blue Shimmer
Thursday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.
with Animal Shin, Loomer and Mudskip
The White Buffalo
Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Elliott
Sunday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Pinkshift
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.
with LustSickPuppy and DoFlame
INOHA
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
with Worry Club and Slow Joy
Sons of Habit
Thursday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.
with Chace Saunders GayC/DC
Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
Water From Your Eyes
Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
with Dutch Interior and Washed
Pony Bradshaw
Sunday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
with Thomas Csorba
Rocket
Monday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.
Mind's Eye and Hot Flash Heat Wave
Tuesday, Oct 28
with Deceits
Xana
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
with Siena Liggins
54 Ultra
Thursday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
with Carver Jones and the American Dreamers
DeVotchKa
Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Ally the Piper
Saturday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.
New Constellations
Sunday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
with Jane Leo
Jhariah
Monday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Action/Adventure
Tuesday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
with Diva Bleach and Not My Weekend
Laundry Day
Thursday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
Nxcre
Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
with Prvnci
Thunderpussy
Sunday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
with Hippie Death Cult
Hotel Mira
Monday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
with Nat Lefkoff
Born Ruffians
Tuesday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.
with Queen of Jeans
Meltt
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
with Junaco
Henrik
Thursday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
with Harrison Boe
Dogpark
Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
with Cardinal Bloom
IAMX
Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
with Club Drugs
Confetti
Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
KAYKO
Sunday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.
with McKenna Faith Breinholt and Sophia Bavishi
Persona 749
Monday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Greyhaven
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
with Fox Lake and Commoner
Primitive Man
with Otay:onii, Guiltless, and Today is the Day
Thursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
The Haunt
Wednesday, Dec. 10
with Chez, Himalayas and All The Better
Doublecamp
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
with Alejandro Aranda