The Rebel Lounge 2025 schedule: every show announced so far

Living up to a legacy is tough. Surpassing it is even rarer. The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix has done both.The 3,000-square-foot venue at 24th Street and Indian School resides in the onetime home of landmark Valley club Mason Jar, a notorious rock ‘n’ roll stronghold. And while Rebel Lounge may share some similarities with its legendary predecessor (including a steady mix of local talent and national acts taking the stage almost every night), it's long since stepped out of The Jar’s shadow.Since being opened by Arizona concert promoter Stephen Chilton a decade ago, the venue has carved out its own lane. Indie rock is a large focus, but its soundscape is varied. Hip-hop, electronica, funk, shoegaze and goth all find space beneath Rebel’s lights. Dance nights also occur on the regular. And the occasional sideshow or burlesque keeps things interesting.For proof, look no further than its packed calendar. This year alone, Rebel has hosted Hibou, Save Ferris, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Madilyn Mei and Ray Bull. The rest of the year is just as eclectic and includes indie icons Shonen Knife, alt-country troubadour The White Buffalo, punk revivalists SWMRS, darkwave favorite IAMX and gypsy-folk vagabonds DeVotchKa. Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at The Rebel Lounge in 2025.with MF Gloom, Dani Darko, BTCHCRAFT and Dizzy MavisTuesday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.with Victoria Bigelow and Cassidy BrookeThursday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.with John MyrtleFriday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.with Jennifer CastleSaturday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.with RafayelSunday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.with New Misphoria and Practically PeopleMonday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m.with Frances ForeverTuesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.with AyegyThursday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.with ResentvulFriday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.with Snakes of Russia and KamenarSaturday, Oct. 4th, 5:30 p.m.with The Maybe Next Years & NFDLSunday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.with WaysideMonday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.with Abbey's Garden, Wakelee and My Upside DownTuesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.with Elias HixWednesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.with Graham HuntSaturday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.with New Royals and Las LloronasSunday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.with CrushedMonday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.with The Pack A.D.Tuesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.with Cece Natalie and Ali RQThursday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.with Animal Shin, Loomer and MudskipFriday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.with LustSickPuppy and DoFlameWednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.with Worry Club and Slow JoyThursday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m.with Chace SaundersFriday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.with Dutch Interior and WashedSunday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.with Thomas CsorbaMonday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.Tuesday, Oct 28with DeceitsWednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.with Siena LigginsThursday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.with Carver Jones and the American DreamersFriday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.with Jane LeoMonday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.with Diva Bleach and Not My WeekendThursday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.with PrvnciSunday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.with Hippie Death CultMonday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.with Nat LefkoffTuesday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.with Queen of JeansWednesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.with JunacoThursday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.with Harrison BoeSunday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.with Cardinal BloomWednesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.with Club DrugsSaturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.with McKenna Faith Breinholt and Sophia BavishiMonday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.with Fox Lake and Commonerwith Otay:onii, Guiltless, and Today is the DayThursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 10with Chez, Himalayas and All The BetterTuesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.with Alejandro Aranda