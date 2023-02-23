27 Nightclubs, Hot Spots, and Places to Party Around Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix



click to enlarge The Force will be strong with DJ Darth Vader behind the decks at Cobra Arcade Bar. Michelle Sasonov

click to enlarge Stardust's light-up floor always gets the crowd moving. Benjamin Leatherman

Tempe



click to enlarge The exterior of Darkstar in downtown Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Mill Cue Club in Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale now has a second floor lounge and patio. Evening Entertainment Group

Scottsdale



click to enlarge This is what partying at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Scottsdale looks like. Riot Hospitality Group

click to enlarge The interior of Hi Fi Kitchen and Cocktails in Scottsdale. Evening Entertainment Group

click to enlarge Partying at Maya in Scottsdale. Riot Hospitality Group

After the sun goes down, the Valley’s club crowd goes out, typically to any of the lively dance joints and nightspots located in downtown Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale. Each features DJs dropping beats, opportunities for drinking and dancing, and the chance to see and be seen.Whether you're in town for a visit, or just a local who loves the nightlife, you’ll need a game plan. Here’s one in the form of our guide to the Valley’s hottest clubs and nighttime hangouts, organized by city.Having opened in 2009, Bar Smith has been around long enough to achieve institution status in downtown Phoenix nightlife. Co-owners Pete “Supermix” Salaz and Sean Badger (a.k.a. DJ Senbad) have cultivated an urban and arty atmosphere (numerous graf murals decorate the walls) while keeping turntables primed for local and touring selectors on both levels of their two-story club. Bar Smith’s schedule is always busy with popular and innovative dance events, including the long-running weekly house music session Solstice on Saturdays. Its rooftop patio is still a go-to gathering spot and has hosted sets by numerous electronic dance music stars and local DJs like Blossom who have gone on to greater fame.Hit up Cobra Arcade Bar on any given night and you’re bound to encounter a colorful crew of locals working joysticks, pounding drinks, hitting the dance floor, and soaking up its arty vibe. Its game selection is all retro everything with dozens of classic coin-ops available for play. Meanwhile, murals by artists El Mac and Lalo Cota dominate the walls and local DJs like Hartbreaks, Yellawave, and ManeOne drop mixes every weekend and keep the energy level as frenetic as afree-for-all while bartenders whip up geeky signature drinks. There’s even an anime-themed lounge with Japanese import games a few doors down. If you’re game, they open up daily at 4 p.m.Situated next to Central Avenue bars The Grand and Sanctum, DWNTWN consists of multiple rooms, bars, and amenities. Pay $10 and head left for access to the main room and its sizable dance floor and serpentine-shaped bar furnished with a towering supply of cerveza, many kinds of tequila, and other intoxicants. Pay $20 and head right for the VIP area with plush couches and bottle service. DJs spin a mix of Top 40, hip-hop, and Latin urbano genres as patrons dance and party into the wee hours (the place stays open until 2:30 a.m. or later).The Monarch has ruled downtown Phoenix’s club scene for more than a decade. The two-story spot has done so by offering a diversity of events, ranging from Latin dance nights and hip-hop sessions to all-out EDM ragers, on both of its floors. Its 7,000-square-foot main room is spacious, laden with amenities like elevated VIP booths, and equipped with a PK Sound system and an enormous stage. Upstairs, the popular Scarlet Lounge hosts DJ events put on by tastemaking local promoters like Techno Snobs that frequently feature underground sounds and undiscovered talents. Here’s hoping Monarch Theatre reigns supreme for decades to come.Stardust Pinbar is anything but dull. The colorful and clandestine lounge inspired by David Bowie is hidden inside the same building housing concert venue The Van Buren features 13 pinball machines, an illuminated disco dance floor straight out of, a fuzzy DJ booth, and a bar with stools covered in glittery silver vinyl. Getting inside is also fun, as it involves going through a secret entrance rigged up like a walk-up freezer in the neighboring Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop next door.What once was aborted nightspot Track Club is now Tru Ultra Lounge, an upscale cocktail bar and hangout offering R&B, hip-hop, and other urban dance genres. The 3,600-square-foot space, located in the front of the historic DeSoto Building, Tru Ultra Lounge offers premium libations, bottle service, a 30-foot-long bar, posh seating, and an elevated DJ booth adorned with an LED wall. Overhead, video projects and state-of-the-art chandeliers add a touch of style as patrons engage in drinking, dancing, and various other social rites.Hip-hop heads of the Valley have a regular hangout in downtown Tempe, thanks to Aura. The 9,500-square-foot nightclub and venue located on Mill Avenue brings in local and nationally known rappers on the regular to perform. Its enormous main room offers a 5,000-square-foot dance floor, 14 VIP tables, several 4K high-def screens, intelligent lighting, and a state-of-the-art sound system. There's also a huge stage for shows and an adjacent lounge with a chill vibe and its own bar. As is the norm for many Tempe spots, big crowds turn out on weekends, even for Aura’s dance nights.Been into C.A.S.A. since its recent remodel? One of Tempe’s best party spots just got better. There’s now more room for nighttime fun at the outdoor/indoor establishments on Sixth Street just off Mill Avenue, including a large alcove on its patio that features seating areas for large groups and bottle service, a new DJ booth, and various HD screens. All of C.A.S.A.’s regular amenities remain, though, including the two-level open-air bar and the indoor dance club next door. They’re also still serving signature cocktails in plastic mini-buckets, which are just as potent as ever.In the mood to dance? This two-story nightclub and music venue located inside the historic Tempe National Bank Building features multiple bars, a large stage dotted with video screens, multiple bars, an A/V setup with PK Sound, and a mezzanine level allowing views of the enormous dance floor. (Later this year, it’s adding an adjacent cocktail lounge and eatery.) The brainchild of Scott Price, owner of Shady Park and Sunbar, has welcomed in huge crowds after debuting in April 2022, as well as sets by EDM stars Bad Boy Bill, JAUZ, Nils Hoffmann, and Cut Snake.The blithe, boozy spirit of New Orleans’ famed Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras is celebrated on a nightly basis along Mill by the ASU students and 20-somethings gathering at the Tempe location of Fat Tuesdays. A crew of amiable drink jockeys are happy to dole out 28 different frozen daiquiris by the yard or toss out beads, no flashing required, while its resident DJs spin up high-energy tunes of a Top 40 and hip-hop bent five nights a week to keep its two dance floors (one is inside and the other is out on the patio) hot.Everything's more fun in the dark, right? Glow Shots & Cocktails is the latest resident of the second-floor space at the corner of Mill Avenue and Fourth Street, and its appeal lies in its dimly lit interior accented with plenty of blacklight decor. A rotating cast of DJs regularly spin at the nightspot while scantily clad servers hand out cocktails on the large dance floor. Check out Sturdy Thursdays, when hip-hop, R&B, and drill mix with drink specials for a hell of a good time.Feel like shooting some stick? You can do so at this combination pool hall, bar, and nightclub in downtown Tempe where dancing to club bangers, Top 40, and EDM is just as much of a focus of the spot as the billiards. If you’re into the former, local DJs are in the mix every Thursday through Sunday evening. For those who dig the latter, Mill Cue Club features close to a dozen wobble-free tables of racking and cracking action in the back and no warped cues, scuffed-up balls, or torn felt in sight. Here’s hoping your aim is true, hustler.In 2019, local restaurateur and entrepreneur Scott Price took a decrepit office space and neighboring head shop and transformed both buildings into an EDM wonderland. Sunbar’s enormous music hall boasts the biggest dance floor in Tempe, a high-quality sound setup, banks of lasers, a massive projection screen, and high-style seating areas. Also on the property: a pinball and game room, and an outdoor patio. Put simply, Sunbar is the gold standard for dance-oriented nightspots in the Valley.Varsity Tavern and Rodeo Ranch Bar are sister establishments that occupy the top of and bottom of the historic Laird and Dines building in the heart of Mill Avenue, and both are excellent choices for a good old-fashioned night of drinking and dancing. The young, fun crowd that routinely packs each spot come for the high-energy music, drink specials, and party atmosphere. Downstairs, Rodeo Ranch has a mechanical bull if you feel like ending your night with a ride.Clustered between popular Mill Avenue joints C.A.S.A. and Mill Cue Club, Zuma draws in countless college co-eds multiple nights a week with its party-hardy vibe, booming soundtrack, and ample libations. Fair warning: The club is on the narrow side and things can get a bit cozy, bordering on cramped, when things get going after dark on weekends, often resulting in folks jockeying for space and spilling out onto the smallish patio and a huge line to get in. Basically, try getting there early, be prepared for some close-quarters action, and expect to shower both before and after, particularly if you get hit will the excess spray from some ASU kids shotgunning beers.Good news party monsters: Last Fall, Bottled Blonde topped its expansive patio by adding a 2,000-square-foot rooftop lounge and party deck. The elevated space, which is accessible from the sidewalk, is outfitted with outdoor games like cornhole, ringed with seating, and offers primo views of neighboring spots and the usual weekend hullabaloo caused by clubgoers on the street below. The upshot is there’s now more room at Bottled Blonde, a popular pizzeria, craft beer garden, and nightlife destination that’s a lively and engaging social milieu.Enduring the large crowds and long lines common at Cake is worth the hassle, as the sweet life awaits you inside. (Spoiler alert: It’s probably going to be even busier during Super Bowl week.) The libations are decidedly top-shelf, big spenders get pampered with attentive service, and its lingerie-clad staff are total smokeshows. And things have gotten even swankier since Cake returned to Scottsdale’s entertainment district after a five-year hiatus. The rebooted version of the club, located just down the street in the former home of INTL, is bigger and bolder with more sumptuous amenities, an upgraded audio-visual system, a larger patio, a new look, and twice as much debauchery and vice. Stop by and get a slice of the action.Wondering what the vibe is at Casa Amigos? Just look at their Instagram — it's about 98 percent photos of the bar's lovely, scantily-clad staff. So when you head to the heart of the Scottsdale nightlife district for an evening at Casa Amigos, you should be cool, stylish, and ready to party. Late in the evening, the spot is filled with the young and beautiful dancing to tunes spun by DJs. You could also get there a little early and grab a bite before the night gets going — Casa Amigos has a solid lineup of classic Mexican fare.When a place is owned by locally grown superstar Dierks Bentley, you can bet its country music offerings are on point, pardner. Such is the case with Whiskey Row, the recording artist’s namesake nightclub and honky-tonk. It's just as homespun as any of his chart-topping hits and just as raucous. Overflowing with rustic charm and city-slicker touches, its elevated booths ring the 5,200-square-foot property, each featuring tabletop beer taps and offering excellent views of country and western bands performing on the stage above the bar. Feel free to wear your Wranglers and hit the dance during concerts or weekend dance nights.Situated in front of Maya, this combination nightclub, day drinking bar, and hip restaurant draws its name from Scottsdale’s entertainment district. It's got all the trappings of a party haven: a dance floor, DJ setup, state-of-the-art sound, big booths, a vast collection of intoxicants, and HDTVs playing sports by day and music videos at night. People-watching opportunities abound, thanks to large windows overlooking Maya on one side and the patio opening onto the sidewalk of Indian Plaza.Don’t let El Hefe’s “Super Macho Taqueria” subtitle fool you; thrill-seeking clubgoers come to the 3,800-square-foot spot in Scottsdale mainly to partake in drinking, dancing, debauching, and various combinations thereof. El Hefe’s been one of the most popular party destinations in the Valley since opening in 2011 but never shows its age. Its owners renovate every few years and the latest makeover added a 45-foot LED screen, a new DJ stage, better seating, and Day of the Dead-inspired décor. It cost an estimated $1 million, but as a neon sign on one wall declares, they “paid the cost to be the boss.”As its name implies, Hi Fi is all about sound. There’s an enormous boombox mural along one wall, an artfully arranged collection of vintage speakers above the bar, and a massive audio setup broadcasting beats and bass laid down by DJs. It’s not the only thing cranked up to 11 at the open-air nightspot. Banks of spotlights and LEDs paint the place with a maelstrom of color, swirling across booths decorated with graffiti-like art and the nonstop throng of bodies in motion on the dance floor, between rows of tables, and anywhere else patrons can find room to dance. Hi Fi’s potent cocktails — which boast names like “High Voltage,” “BPM,” and “Reverb” — also help keep things moving.The sad fact about Scottsdale’s nightlife scene is that the lifespan of most spots is only a few years at most. The Hot Chick, though, has bucked those odds and managed to thrive, even surviving a fire that gutted the place during the darkest days of the pandemic. One of the secrets to its success is the wealth of activities contained within its late '70s/early '80s-style digs (thinkmeets). The eatery, bar, and adult playground, as it's packed with distractions like retro arcade titles, ping-pong, Skee-Ball machines, board games, colorful murals, and a pair of basketball hoops on the outdoor patio. And then there’s the busy dance floor at the center of The Hot Chick, where Slippe and other local DJs pump out the jams. It'd be hard to be bored here.Maya debuted as a 20,000-square-foot day and nightclub in 2013 (back when pool party joints were making a splash in Scottsdale), offering fun in the sun around its pool in the warmer months with ragers after dark inside its Vegas-style dance hall year-round. After the trend went belly up, its owners flipped the script: the indoor club was ditched while the outdoor area was reconfigured during the fall and winter into an open-air party space and “nightlife garden” called Clubhouse at Maya with games galore, various bars, a full menu, and posh patio seating. (Swim soirees still take place in the spring and summer.) A new nightclub is currently being built from scratch and will debut later this year. In the meantime, the indoor space will become a venue of sorts during the Super Bowl festivities with a stage, couches, and high-tech lighting and sound elements being brought in for a series of concerts.Pretty Please Lounge is a rarity in Scottsdale’s entertainment district: a genuine nightclub. While neighboring spots operate as hybrid bar/restaurant concepts in order to survive, Pretty Please strictly does DJs, drinks, and dancing, and does it well. A voluminous selection of spirits, premium bottle service, and a soundtrack of hip-hop, Top 40, and R&B are offered during nights like Pretty Please Fridays and Bliss Saturdays. It's relatively small in size compared to nearby clubs, but there’s always room enough to strut your stuff. Plus, good things tend to come in small packages.“Bigger is better” has always been Scottsdale’s motto. The proprietors of Riot House lean into that fact by offering one of the largest dance floors in the city, enormous wall-sized LED projections, unrivaled VIP and bottle service, and arguably the loudest sound system along Saddlebag Trail. There’s also a tropical theme to the place, as evidenced by the tropical décor (palm tree motifs are everywhere) and fruity craft cocktails on the drink menu. It's a taste of South Beach-style nightclub excess in the heart of Scottsdale.