A New Music Festival Is Coming to Phoenix This Fall

click to enlarge The promotional image for the Hearts on Fire festival. Relentless Beats/Pskyo Steve Presents

In our opinion, the more music festivals that take place around metro Phoenix, the better.Later this year, we're getting a new one: the Hearts on Fire festival.Co-presented by local promoters Relentless Beats and Pskyo Steve Presents, the all-ages Hearts on Fire festival will take place on Friday, September 23, at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale.The All-American Rejects are headlining the festival, which will be an "emo-drenched pool of nostalgia," according to the press release. Supporting acts include Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Set It Off, and Cray.Tickets are now on sale. General admission is $55 plus fees, or you can purchase a four-pack of tickets that comes out to $41.25 per person plus fees. Premium table service is available, featuring prime stage views, exclusive amenities, faster check-in, and private bottle service (all members of the table service party must be 21 or over).Visit the Hearts on Fire website for tickets and info.