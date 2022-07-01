A New Music Festival Is Coming to Phoenix This Fall

In our opinion, the more music festivals that take place around metro Phoenix, the better.
Later this year, we're getting a new one: the Hearts on Fire festival.
Co-presented by local promoters Relentless Beats and Pskyo Steve Presents, the all-ages Hearts on Fire festival will take place on Friday, September 23, at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale.
The All-American Rejects are headlining the festival, which will be an "emo-drenched pool of nostalgia," according to the press release. Supporting acts include Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Set It Off, and Cray.
Visit the Hearts on Fire website for tickets and info.