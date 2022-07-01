Support Us

A New Music Festival Is Coming to Phoenix This Fall

July 1, 2022 9:32AM

Mayday Parade will be part of the inaugural Hearts on Fire music festival.
In our opinion, the more music festivals that take place around metro Phoenix, the better.

Later this year, we're getting a new one: the Hearts on Fire festival.

Co-presented by local promoters Relentless Beats and Pskyo Steve Presents, the all-ages Hearts on Fire festival will take place on Friday, September 23, at Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale.

The All-American Rejects are headlining the festival, which will be an "emo-drenched pool of nostalgia," according to the press release. Supporting acts include Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Set It Off, and Cray.

The promotional image for the Hearts on Fire festival.
Tickets are now on sale. General admission is $55 plus fees, or you can purchase a four-pack of tickets that comes out to $41.25 per person plus fees. Premium table service is available, featuring prime stage views, exclusive amenities, faster check-in, and private bottle service (all members of the table service party must be 21 or over).

Visit the Hearts on Fire website for tickets and info.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

