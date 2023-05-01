Here's when Aerosmith's farewell tour will stop in Phoenix

Legendary rock band Aerosmith announced a farewell tour this morning.
After 50 years, the Peace Out tour will be the Boston rockers' final run, and the tour will stop at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Sunday, December 10. The Black Crowes are the supporting act.
In a statement, the band said, "It’s not goodbye, it’s Peace Out. Get ready and walk this way; you’re going to get the best show of our lives."
Aerosmith also announced that longtime drummer Joey Kramer would not be on the tour: “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, May 5, on the Ticketmaster website. For VIP packages, visit Aerosmith's website.
The full lineup of shows is below:
Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Fri
Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre