4
| Hip-Hop |

An Arizona Landmark Makes a Cameo in the New Lil Nas X Video

Jennifer Goldberg | November 13, 2020 | 8:44am
Scariest Santa we've ever seen.
Scariest Santa we've ever seen.
YouTube
AA

The music video for Lil Nas X's new song, "Holiday," dropped last night.

And unless our eyes deceive us, a little piece of Arizona made it into the video — in CGI form.

The video starts in a futuristic version of Santa's Workshop on Christmas Eve. The "Old Town Road" singer, who we've forgiven for canceling on us that one time, plays a freaky, icy-eyed Santa clad in silver pants and the boots with the garland (with the garland); an action figure on the loose; and a pointy-eared elf.

When it's time for Lil Nas Santa to head out for the evening, he eschews the sleigh in favor of a red car and a team of mechanical reindeer, and as they fly through the night, they pass by landmarks around the country, including Times Square, the Golden Gate Bridge, and at 2:17, the famous Horseshoe Bend rock formation in Page, Arizona.

See the video for the song, which is sure to be a holiday-season banger, below:

Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

