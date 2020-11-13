An Arizona Landmark Makes a Cameo in the New Lil Nas X Video

The music video for Lil Nas X's new song, "Holiday," dropped last night.
And unless our eyes deceive us, a little piece of Arizona made it into the video — in CGI form.
The video starts in a futuristic version of Santa's Workshop on Christmas Eve. The "Old Town Road" singer, who we've forgiven for canceling on us that one time, plays a freaky, icy-eyed Santa clad in silver pants and the boots with the garland (with the garland); an action figure on the loose; and a pointy-eared elf.
When it's time for Lil Nas Santa to head out for the evening, he eschews the sleigh in favor of a red car and a team of mechanical reindeer, and as they fly through the night, they pass by landmarks around the country, including Times Square, the Golden Gate Bridge, and at 2:17, the famous Horseshoe Bend rock formation in Page, Arizona.
See the video for the song, which is sure to be a holiday-season banger, below:
