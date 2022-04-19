Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

An Arizona Man Is Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for His Role in Mac Miller's Death

April 19, 2022 12:03PM

Mac Miller performs at Rolling Loud 2017 in Miami.
Mac Miller performs at Rolling Loud 2017 in Miami. Alex Markow / Miami New Times
Ryan Michael Reavis of Lake Havasu City was sentenced yesterday for his role in the death of rap artist Mac Miller.

Reavis received a sentence of 10 years and 11 months in federal prison. He had pleaded guilty late last year to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer accused of selling them to Miller.

Miller, whose real name was Malcom McCormick, died at his home in Los Angeles on September 7, 2018. He was 26 years old. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and Coroner ruled that the cause of death was a deadly mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Reavis moved to Arizona in 2019, after he provided a drug dealer with counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. That dealer, Cameron Pettit, later sold the pills to Miller. (Pettit's case is still pending, and a third co-defendant, Stephen Walter, was sentenced to 17 years in prison last October for providing the pills to Reavis.)

According to Rolling Stone magazine, prosecutors read a statement from Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, before sentencing:

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams,” the statement said. “He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there.” 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
New Times 420 Guide 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation