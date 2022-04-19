An Arizona Man Is Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for His Role in Mac Miller's Death

Ryan Michael Reavis of Lake Havasu City was sentenced yesterday for his role in the death of rap artist Mac Miller.
Reavis received a sentence of 10 years and 11 months in federal prison. He had pleaded guilty late last year to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer accused of selling them to Miller.
Miller, whose real name was Malcom McCormick, died at his home in Los Angeles on September 7, 2018. He was 26 years old. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and Coroner ruled that the cause of death was a deadly mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.
Reavis moved to Arizona in 2019, after he provided a drug dealer with counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. That dealer, Cameron Pettit, later sold the pills to Miller. (Pettit's case is still pending, and a third co-defendant, Stephen Walter, was sentenced to 17 years in prison last October for providing the pills to Reavis.)
According to Rolling Stone magazine, prosecutors read a statement from Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, before sentencing:
“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams,” the statement said. “He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there.”