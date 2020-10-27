Arizona AG's Office Gets $71M in Refunds for Local Ticketmaster Customers

Ticketmaster customers in Arizona might be getting a refund from the company.

Good news for any Ticketmaster customers in Arizona who bought tickets to a concert or event that was canceled, postponed, or rescheduled because of the pandemic: You might be getting some money back.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on Tuesday that his office got the multibillion-dollar ticketing giant to refund more than $71 million to state residents who purchased admission to events affected by COVID-19 through the company.

The agreement is the result of an investigation by the AG’s office into Ticketmaster after the company changed its refund policies at the beginning of the pandemic. According to spokespeople for the attorney general’s office, Ticketmaster removed text from its online FAQs on March 14 that guaranteed automatic refunds within 7 to 10 business days for all canceled, postponed, or rescheduled events.

Per the AG’s office, the company also changed policies allowing event organizers – including promoters, artists, and venues – to set refund limitations on postponed or rescheduled concerts and events.

Brnovich’s office began investigating the matter in April. The agreement will cover each of the 650 events in Arizona that the company sold tickets to dating back to March.

“Consumers who spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars on tickets to live events were left in limbo because of COVID-19,” Brnovich said in a press release regarding the agreement. “While we’re all sensitive to the plight of artists and venues impacted by COVID-19, companies have to honor refund representations. As a result of our investigation, Ticketmaster worked with our office to ensure full refunds for consumers who purchased tickets for Arizona events that didn’t take place as scheduled.”

The AG’s office says anyone who purchased tickets before March 14 for events in Arizona canceled, rescheduled, or postponed due to COVID-19 should have received an option by email to obtain a full refund by this point. Those who haven’t can file a consumer complaint with the office by calling 602-542-5763 or visiting the agency’s website.