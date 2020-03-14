A Running List of Phoenix Concerts Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

A slew of concerts, festivals, and music events have been canceled recently in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak, so many that it might be hard to keep track of every single show that won’t be happening over the next few weeks.
That’s why we’ve compiled a running list of all the concerts and music events, big and small, that have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled due to the coronavirus.
In the case of cancellations, check with individual venues or your point of purchase for info about refunds (or hit up our recent story on the subject). In the case of postponed shows, hold on to your tickets (which will be honored for the new dates).
We'll update this list as new info is announced. E-mail benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com if we’ve missed anything.
Canceled Concerts
The Pointer Sisters: Sunday, March 15, Tumbleweed Park in Chandler
Cherish the Ladies: Sunday, March 15, Chandler Center for the Arts
Great Grandpa: Sunday, March 15, The Rebel Lounge
Altan: Sunday, March 15, Musical Instrument Museum
Disney in Concert – Magical Music from the Movies: Sunday, March 15, Phoenix Symphony Hall
Melissa Aldana: Sunday, March 15, The Nash
One Small Step feat. Desert Overture: Sunday, March 15, Tempe Center for the Arts
Crow Cavalier: Monday, April 16, Trunk Space
SCC/CGCC/PC Jazz Ensemble Night: Monday, March 16, The Nash
Shooter Jennings: Monday, March 16, The Rebel Lounge
Third Eye Blind: Tuesday, March 17, The Van Buren
Advance Base: Tuesday, March 17, Trunk Space
Gashi: Tuesday, March 17, Crescent Ballroom
Amanda Shires: Tuesday, March 17, Musical Instrument Museum
Apollo Suns: With Dr. Delicious, Wednesday, March 18, Last Exit Live
The Music of Charlie Parker: Wednesday, March 18, The Nash
Paul Thorn Band: Wednesday, March 18, Musical Instrument Museum
Whiskerman: Thursday, March 19, Last Exit Live
Spanish Brass: Friday, March 20, Scottsdale Center for Arts
Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance: Friday, March 20, The Nash
The Roadshow: Friday, March 20, ASU Gammage in Tempe
None to No One: Friday, March 20, Trunk Space
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Funk Ensemble: Friday, March 20, Tempe Center for the Arts
Paris! The Show: Saturday, March 21, Scottsdale Center for the Arts
Peace Frog: Saturday, March 21, Last Exit Live
Hot Club of San Francisco: Saturday, March 21, Tempe Center for the Arts
The Akiko Tsuruga Trio: Saturday, March 21, The Nash
Legends of Freestyle feat. Coolio & Rob Base: Saturday, March 21, Tempe Center for the Arts
Adavant: Saturday, March 21, Club Red in Mesa
Optimystical: Saturday, March 21, Tempe Center for the Arts
Phoenix Symphony: Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, Phoenix Symphony Hall
Twisted Insane: Sunday, March 22, Aura Nightclub in Tempe
The Divas Show: Sunday, March 22, The Nash
Sleep On It: Sunday, March 22, Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale
Squirrel Flower: Monday, March 23, The Rebel Lounge
Horse Jumper of Love: Monday, March 23, The Lunchbox
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers: Tuesday, March 24, The Rebel Lounge
The Decibel Magazine Tour feat. Mayhem: Tuesday, March 24, The Pressroom
Kurt Rosenwinkel Caipi Band: Tuesday, March 24, The Nash
Thy Art Is Murder: Wednesday, March 25, Club Red in Mesa
Ringo Deathstarr: Thursday, March 26, The Rebel Lounge
Grupo BombAZo: Friday, March 27, Tempe Center for the Arts
Up With People: Friday, March 27, Mesa Arts Center
Eric Rasmussen Quintet: Friday, March 27, The Nash
PHXAM AfterParty feat. GWAR: Saturday, March 28, The Pressroom
Rebecca De La Torre & Bohemian Insurgence: Saturday, March 28, The Nash
Post Animal: Wednesday, April 1, The Rebel Lounge
Rhonda Ross: With Walt Richardson, Wednesday, April 1, Tempe Center for the Arts
What’s the Big Idea: Friday, April 3, Tempe Center for the Arts
Phoenix Lights Music Festival: Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, The Park at Wild Horse Pass
Chandler Jazz Festival: Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
Insomnium: Saturday, April 4, Club Red in Mesa
Whitherward: Saturday, April 4, Tempe Center for the Arts
Joan Osborne & The Weepies: Saturday, April 4, Tempe Center for the Arts
The Medium feat. Cactus Chamber Musicians: Sunday, April 5, Tempe Center for the Arts
Go Now! The Music of The Moody Blues: Monday, April 6, Mesa Arts Center
Tempe Symphony Orchestra: Monday, April 6, Tempe Center for the Arts
Ratboys: Tuesday, April 7, The Rebel Lounge
Circus Magic feat. Arizona Wind Symphony: Thursday, April 9, Tempe Center for the Arts
The Bellwethers: Friday, April 10, Tempe Center for the Arts
NuSymphonica Vol. 1 – A Symphonic Electronic Dance Party: Saturday, April 11, The Pressroom
Carnifex & 3Teeth: Wednesday, April 15, Club Red in Mesa
Airmen of Note: Thursday, April 16, Mesa Arts Center
Rhythm Edition: Friday, April 17, Tempe Center for the Arts
Tito Puente Jr.: Saturday, April 18, Tempe Center for the Arts
Aristo Sham: Sunday, April 19, Tempe Center for the Arts
Andrés Martínez y Ritmo Latino: Friday, April 24, Tempe Center for the Arts
Harold López-Nussa: Saturday, April 25, Tempe Center for the Arts
Jens Lekman: Monday, May 11, Crescent Ballroom
Postponed Concerts
Post Malone: Sunday, March 15, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Soul Asylum: Sunday, March 15, Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Jojo Siwa: Sunday, March 15, Gila River Arena in Glendale
Hot Chelle Rae: Monday, March 16, Crescent Ballroom
Lords of Acid: Tuesday, March 17, Club Red in Mesa
KNIX’s Secret Show No. 9: Tuesday, March 17, Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Andre Rieu: Tuesday, March 17, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Elohim: Thursday, March 19, Crescent Ballroom
G Herbo: Thursday, March 19, The Van Buren
Robert Earl Keen: Friday, March 20, Crescent Ballroom
Grouplove: Friday, March 20, The Van Buren
George Porter Jr. Trio: Friday, March 20, Last Exit Live
Brittany Howard: Saturday, March 21, The Van Buren
MusicaNova’s Young Artists Concert: Saturday, March 21, Arizona Piano Company
Phoenix Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival: Saturday, March 21, Margaret T. Hance Park
DUB Show Tour: Saturday, March 21, Phoenix Convention Center
With a Song in My Heart – A Tribute to Doris Day: Friday, March 20, Scottsdale Center for the Arts
Prince Royce: Sunday, March 22, Arizona Federal Theatre
Sofia Niño De Rivera: Sunday, March 22, The Van Buren
Chandler Symphony Orchestra: Sunday, March 22, Chandler Center for the Arts
Holy Fuck: Monday, March 23, Valley Bar
Crossfade Lab feat. Teresita Fernández & San Cha: Monday, March 23, Crescent Ballroom
Atonement Tour feat. Killswitch Engaged: Monday, March 23, Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Devin Townsend: Monday, March 23, The Van Buren
Katie Pruitt: Tuesday, March 24, Valley Bar
Silverstein: Wednesday, March 25, Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Pink Martini: Wednesday, March 25, Orpheum Theatre
Squirrel Nut Zippers: Wednesday, March 25, Crescent Ballroom
Tchami: Wednesday, March 25, The Van Buren
Beach Slang: Wednesday, March 25, The Rebel Lounge
Mark & Maggie O'Connor: Thursday, March 26, Mesa Arts Center
Galactic: Thursday, March 26, The Van Buren
The Warning: Friday, March 25, Valley Bar
Vundabar: Wednesday, March 25, The Rebel Lounge
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Thursday, March 26, Club Red in Mesa
Dabin: Thursday, March 26, Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Zac Brown Band: Saturday, March 28, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Gladie: Saturday, March 28, The Rebel Lounge
Bad Religion: Saturday, March 28, Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Drive-By Truckers: Saturday, March 28, The Van Buren
The Ocean Blue: Saturday, March 28, Crescent Ballroom
Music with a Voice – A Concert of Reclamation: Sunday, March 29, Scottsdale Center for the Arts
Magic Sword: Sunday, March 29, Crescent Ballroom
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Phoenix New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Phoenix's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
White Denim: Monday, March 30, Crescent Ballroom
Rage Against the Machine: Monday, March 30, and Wednesday, April 1, Gila River Arena in Glendale
The Dollyrots: Tuesday, March 31, The Rebel Lounge
Sea Caves: Tuesday, March 31, Valley Bar
Roots of Creation: April 1, Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern
Attila & Xavier Wulf: Wednesday, April 1, Club Red in Mesa
Nick Cannon: Friday, April 3, Gila River Arena in Glendale
We Came As Romans: Sunday, April 5, The Pressroom
Fleshgod Apocalypse: Sunday, April 5, Club Red in Mesa
Stabat Mater – Reflections on Holy Week: Sunday, April 5, Scottsdale Presbyterian Church
of Montreal: Tuesday, April 7, Crescent Ballroom
The Birthday Massacre: Friday, April 10, Club Red in Mesa
Robert Cray Band: Friday, April 10, Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
Pearl Jam: Saturday, April 11, Gila River Arena in Glendale
Meow Meow: Saturday, April 11, Chandler Center for the Arts
Thom Yorke: Monday, April 12, Arizona Federal Theatre
Pussy Riot: Wednesday, April 15, Crescent Ballroom
Devastation on the Nation Tour 2020: Friday, April 17, Club Red in Mesa
Rodney Carrington: Friday, April 17, Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler
Valor & Folklore Tour feat. Týr: Saturday, April 18, Club Red in Mesa
Allie X: Wednesday, April 22, The Rebel Lounge
Lauren Ruth Ward: Thursday, April 23, The Rebel Lounge
Deafheaven: Thursday, April 23, Crescent Ballroom
Rescheduled Concerts
AREZZONA feat. REZZ: Saturday, July 11, Rawhide Event Center in Chandler
Lane 8: Friday, July 17, The Van Buren
The Format: Saturday, July 25; Sunday, July 26; Monday, July 27, The Van Buren
Louis the Child: Friday, October 16, The Park at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!