A Running List of Phoenix Concerts Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

A slew of concerts, festivals, and music events have been canceled recently in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak, so many that it might be hard to keep track of every single show that won’t be happening over the next few weeks.

That’s why we’ve compiled a running list of all the concerts and music events, big and small, that have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

In the case of cancellations, check with individual venues or your point of purchase for info about refunds (or hit up our recent story on the subject). In the case of postponed shows, hold on to your tickets (which will be honored for the new dates).

We'll update this list as new info is announced. E-mail benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com if we’ve missed anything.

Canceled Concerts

The Pointer Sisters: Sunday, March 15, Tumbleweed Park in Chandler

Cherish the Ladies: Sunday, March 15, Chandler Center for the Arts

Great Grandpa: Sunday, March 15, The Rebel Lounge

Altan: Sunday, March 15, Musical Instrument Museum

Disney in Concert – Magical Music from the Movies: Sunday, March 15, Phoenix Symphony Hall

Melissa Aldana: Sunday, March 15, The Nash

One Small Step feat. Desert Overture: Sunday, March 15, Tempe Center for the Arts

Crow Cavalier: Monday, April 16, Trunk Space

SCC/CGCC/PC Jazz Ensemble Night: Monday, March 16, The Nash

Shooter Jennings: Monday, March 16, The Rebel Lounge

Third Eye Blind: Tuesday, March 17, The Van Buren

Advance Base: Tuesday, March 17, Trunk Space

Gashi: Tuesday, March 17, Crescent Ballroom

Amanda Shires: Tuesday, March 17, Musical Instrument Museum

Apollo Suns: With Dr. Delicious, Wednesday, March 18, Last Exit Live

The Music of Charlie Parker: Wednesday, March 18, The Nash

Paul Thorn Band: Wednesday, March 18, Musical Instrument Museum

Whiskerman: Thursday, March 19, Last Exit Live

Spanish Brass: Friday, March 20, Scottsdale Center for Arts

Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance: Friday, March 20, The Nash

The Roadshow: Friday, March 20, ASU Gammage in Tempe

None to No One: Friday, March 20, Trunk Space

Phoenix Conservatory of Music Funk Ensemble: Friday, March 20, Tempe Center for the Arts

Paris! The Show: Saturday, March 21, Scottsdale Center for the Arts

Peace Frog: Saturday, March 21, Last Exit Live

Hot Club of San Francisco: Saturday, March 21, Tempe Center for the Arts

The Akiko Tsuruga Trio: Saturday, March 21, The Nash

Legends of Freestyle feat. Coolio & Rob Base: Saturday, March 21, Tempe Center for the Arts

Adavant: Saturday, March 21, Club Red in Mesa

Optimystical: Saturday, March 21, Tempe Center for the Arts

Phoenix Symphony: Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, Phoenix Symphony Hall

Twisted Insane: Sunday, March 22, Aura Nightclub in Tempe

The Divas Show: Sunday, March 22, The Nash

Sleep On It: Sunday, March 22, Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale

Squirrel Flower: Monday, March 23, The Rebel Lounge

Horse Jumper of Love: Monday, March 23, The Lunchbox

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers: Tuesday, March 24, The Rebel Lounge

The Decibel Magazine Tour feat. Mayhem: Tuesday, March 24, The Pressroom

Kurt Rosenwinkel Caipi Band: Tuesday, March 24, The Nash

Thy Art Is Murder: Wednesday, March 25, Club Red in Mesa

Austin-based shoegaze band Ringo Deathstarr. Rocky Road Touring

Ringo Deathstarr: Thursday, March 26, The Rebel Lounge

Grupo BombAZo: Friday, March 27, Tempe Center for the Arts

Up With People: Friday, March 27, Mesa Arts Center

Eric Rasmussen Quintet: Friday, March 27, The Nash

PHXAM AfterParty feat. GWAR: Saturday, March 28, The Pressroom

Rebecca De La Torre & Bohemian Insurgence: Saturday, March 28, The Nash

Post Animal: Wednesday, April 1, The Rebel Lounge

Rhonda Ross: With Walt Richardson, Wednesday, April 1, Tempe Center for the Arts

What’s the Big Idea: Friday, April 3, Tempe Center for the Arts

Phoenix Lights Music Festival: Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, The Park at Wild Horse Pass

Chandler Jazz Festival: Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

Insomnium: Saturday, April 4, Club Red in Mesa

Whitherward: Saturday, April 4, Tempe Center for the Arts

Joan Osborne & The Weepies: Saturday, April 4, Tempe Center for the Arts

The Medium feat. Cactus Chamber Musicians: Sunday, April 5, Tempe Center for the Arts

Go Now! The Music of The Moody Blues: Monday, April 6, Mesa Arts Center

Tempe Symphony Orchestra: Monday, April 6, Tempe Center for the Arts

Ratboys: Tuesday, April 7, The Rebel Lounge

Circus Magic feat. Arizona Wind Symphony: Thursday, April 9, Tempe Center for the Arts

The Bellwethers: Friday, April 10, Tempe Center for the Arts

NuSymphonica Vol. 1 – A Symphonic Electronic Dance Party: Saturday, April 11, The Pressroom

Carnifex & 3Teeth: Wednesday, April 15, Club Red in Mesa

Airmen of Note: Thursday, April 16, Mesa Arts Center

Rhythm Edition: Friday, April 17, Tempe Center for the Arts

Tito Puente Jr.: Saturday, April 18, Tempe Center for the Arts

Aristo Sham: Sunday, April 19, Tempe Center for the Arts

Andrés Martínez y Ritmo Latino: Friday, April 24, Tempe Center for the Arts

Harold López-Nussa: Saturday, April 25, Tempe Center for the Arts

Jens Lekman: Monday, May 11, Crescent Ballroom

EXPAND Electropop artist Elohim. Chase O'Black

Postponed Concerts

Post Malone: Sunday, March 15, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Soul Asylum: Sunday, March 15, Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Jojo Siwa: Sunday, March 15, Gila River Arena in Glendale

Hot Chelle Rae: Monday, March 16, Crescent Ballroom

Lords of Acid: Tuesday, March 17, Club Red in Mesa

KNIX’s Secret Show No. 9: Tuesday, March 17, Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Andre Rieu: Tuesday, March 17, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Elohim: Thursday, March 19, Crescent Ballroom

G Herbo: Thursday, March 19, The Van Buren

Robert Earl Keen: Friday, March 20, Crescent Ballroom

Grouplove: Friday, March 20, The Van Buren

George Porter Jr. Trio: Friday, March 20, Last Exit Live

Brittany Howard: Saturday, March 21, The Van Buren

MusicaNova’s Young Artists Concert: Saturday, March 21, Arizona Piano Company

Phoenix Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival: Saturday, March 21, Margaret T. Hance Park

DUB Show Tour: Saturday, March 21, Phoenix Convention Center

With a Song in My Heart – A Tribute to Doris Day: Friday, March 20, Scottsdale Center for the Arts

Prince Royce: Sunday, March 22, Arizona Federal Theatre

Sofia Niño De Rivera: Sunday, March 22, The Van Buren

Chandler Symphony Orchestra: Sunday, March 22, Chandler Center for the Arts

Holy Fuck: Monday, March 23, Valley Bar

Crossfade Lab feat. Teresita Fernández & San Cha: Monday, March 23, Crescent Ballroom

Atonement Tour feat. Killswitch Engaged: Monday, March 23, Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Devin Townsend: Monday, March 23, The Van Buren

Katie Pruitt: Tuesday, March 24, Valley Bar

Silverstein: Wednesday, March 25, Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Pink Martini: Wednesday, March 25, Orpheum Theatre

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Wednesday, March 25, Crescent Ballroom

Tchami: Wednesday, March 25, The Van Buren

Beach Slang: Wednesday, March 25, The Rebel Lounge

Mark & Maggie O'Connor: Thursday, March 26, Mesa Arts Center

Galactic: Thursday, March 26, The Van Buren

The Warning: Friday, March 25, Valley Bar

Vundabar: Wednesday, March 25, The Rebel Lounge

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Thursday, March 26, Club Red in Mesa

Dabin: Thursday, March 26, Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Zac Brown Band: Saturday, March 28, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Gladie: Saturday, March 28, The Rebel Lounge

Bad Religion: Saturday, March 28, Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Drive-By Truckers: Saturday, March 28, The Van Buren

The Ocean Blue: Saturday, March 28, Crescent Ballroom

Music with a Voice – A Concert of Reclamation: Sunday, March 29, Scottsdale Center for the Arts

Magic Sword: Sunday, March 29, Crescent Ballroom

EXPAND Rage Against the Machine has postponed their upcoming shows in the Valley. Penner/Wikimedia Commons

White Denim: Monday, March 30, Crescent Ballroom

Rage Against the Machine: Monday, March 30, and Wednesday, April 1, Gila River Arena in Glendale

The Dollyrots: Tuesday, March 31, The Rebel Lounge

Sea Caves: Tuesday, March 31, Valley Bar

Roots of Creation: April 1, Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern

Attila & Xavier Wulf: Wednesday, April 1, Club Red in Mesa

Nick Cannon: Friday, April 3, Gila River Arena in Glendale

We Came As Romans: Sunday, April 5, The Pressroom

Fleshgod Apocalypse: Sunday, April 5, Club Red in Mesa

Stabat Mater – Reflections on Holy Week: Sunday, April 5, Scottsdale Presbyterian Church

of Montreal: Tuesday, April 7, Crescent Ballroom

The Birthday Massacre: Friday, April 10, Club Red in Mesa

Robert Cray Band: Friday, April 10, Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Pearl Jam: Saturday, April 11, Gila River Arena in Glendale

Meow Meow: Saturday, April 11, Chandler Center for the Arts

Thom Yorke: Monday, April 12, Arizona Federal Theatre

Pussy Riot: Wednesday, April 15, Crescent Ballroom

Devastation on the Nation Tour 2020: Friday, April 17, Club Red in Mesa

Rodney Carrington: Friday, April 17, Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler

Valor & Folklore Tour feat. Týr: Saturday, April 18, Club Red in Mesa

Allie X: Wednesday, April 22, The Rebel Lounge

Lauren Ruth Ward: Thursday, April 23, The Rebel Lounge

Deafheaven: Thursday, April 23, Crescent Ballroom

Rescheduled Concerts

AREZZONA feat. REZZ: Saturday, July 11, Rawhide Event Center in Chandler

Lane 8: Friday, July 17, The Van Buren

The Format: Saturday, July 25; Sunday, July 26; Monday, July 27, The Van Buren

Louis the Child: Friday, October 16, The Park at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler