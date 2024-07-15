Tickets on sale now for Arizona State Fair 2024 concert series

Step right up and get your tickets.The 2024 Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 27.
Ticket sales are now open for the Coliseum Concert Series at the 2024 Arizona State Fair.
“We are thrilled to offer a variety of captivating performances, ensuring an entertainment experience that spans genres and generations,” Wanell Costello, the fair's executive director, said in a press release.
Arizona State Fair 2024 concert lineup
Here’s a complete list of artists and bands that have been announced so far, along with ticket prices. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and there are no openers.
Additional concerts may be announced in the coming months.
Concerts will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum located at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, and you’ll have to buy a reserved seating ticket to see each performance. Admission to the fair itself is included in the ticket price.
- Saturday, Oct. 12: The All-American Rejects, cost is $40 to $125
- Friday, Oct. 18: I Love the '90s Tour feat. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell Jordan, cost is $20 to $100
- Friday, Oct. 25: Big Time Rush, cost is $27 to $100
For decades, performances in the coliseum were largely free for fairgoers, save for reserved seats on the floor of the venue.
When the concert series returned in 2023 after a four-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, fair organizers began requiring a ticket purchase for each seat to help offset costs.
“The post-pandemic music industry forced us to evolve our business model and in order to bring back headliner talent, every seat is reserved and includes your fair admission,” Costello stated in a 2023 press release.
How to get Arizona State Fair concert tickets
Tickets to the 2024 Coliseum Concert Series will be available at azstatefair.com.
