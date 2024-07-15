 2024 Arizona State Fair concert tickets on sale now | Phoenix New Times
Tickets on sale now for Arizona State Fair 2024 concert series

The fair's popular concert series now requires reserved seating tickets.
July 15, 2024
The Arizona State Fair will include big-name concerts for the first time since 2019.
The Arizona State Fair will include big-name concerts for the first time since 2019. Melissa Fossum
Step right up and get your tickets.

Ticket sales are now open for the Coliseum Concert Series at the 2024 Arizona State Fair.

Concerts will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum located at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, and you’ll have to buy a reserved seating ticket to see each performance. Admission to the fair itself is included in the ticket price.

“We are thrilled to offer a variety of captivating performances, ensuring an entertainment experience that spans genres and generations,” Wanell Costello, the fair's executive director, said in a press release.

Arizona State Fair 2024 concert lineup

Here’s a complete list of artists and bands that have been announced so far, along with ticket prices. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and there are no openers.
  • Saturday, Oct. 12: The All-American Rejects, cost is $40 to $125
  • Friday, Oct. 18: I Love the '90s Tour feat. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell Jordan, cost is $20 to $100
  • Friday, Oct. 25: Big Time Rush, cost is $27 to $100

Additional concerts may be announced in the coming months.

For decades, performances in the coliseum were largely free for fairgoers, save for reserved seats on the floor of the venue.

When the concert series returned in 2023 after a four-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, fair organizers began requiring a ticket purchase for each seat to help offset costs.

“The post-pandemic music industry forced us to evolve our business model and in order to bring back headliner talent, every seat is reserved and includes your fair admission,” Costello stated in a 2023 press release.

How to get Arizona State Fair concert tickets

Tickets to the 2024 Coliseum Concert Series will be available at azstatefair.com.

When is the Arizona State Fair?

The 2024 Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 27.
