 Arizona State Fair concerts are back this weekend in Phoenix. Here's the lineup | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things to Do

Arizona State Fair concerts begin this weekend in Phoenix. Here's the lineup

Big-name concerts are returning to the fair after a four-year hiatus.
October 13, 2023
The Arizona State Fair will include big-name concerts for the first time since 2019.
The Arizona State Fair will include big-name concerts for the first time since 2019. Melissa Fossum
Share this:
Good news for live music fans of the Valley: After a four-year absence, big-name concerts are back at the Arizona State Fair beginning this weekend.

There are going to be a few changes, though.

Organizers announced in March that they were bringing back the event’s popular concert series featuring high-profile recording artists for this year’s fair, which runs through Oct. 29.

They’ve tapped some major talents to perform, including R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo, country music stars Walker Hayes and punk legends Violent Femmes. Concerts will take place inside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.

It will be the first time for big concerts at the fair since 2019. They’ve been a hallmark of the event dating back to the 1960s, and were always free for fairgoers, but were suspended after the fair went on a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020.

When the event returned in 2021 and 2022, fair organizers held off on bringing the concerts back due to the cost of booking big-name performers.

So why are they back for 2023? Wanell Costello, the fair’s executive director, said in a press release last spring that the concerts will now require patrons to purchase reserved seating instead of attending for free.

The good news is that entry into the fair will be included.

"The post-pandemic music industry forced us to evolve our business model, and in order to bring back headliner talent, every seat is reserved and includes your fair admission,” Wanell said.

Here’s a complete rundown of who’s been announced to perform at this year’s Arizona State Fair:
click to enlarge
Country star Walker Hayes.
Robert Chavers

Walker Hayes

Friday, Oct. 13
The Alabama-born country pop singer, songwriter, and guitarist behind such hits as 2017's "You Broke Up With Me" and 2021's "Fancy Like" will have the honor of staging the first concert at the fair in four years.

Becky G

Saturday, Oct. 14
The star of film and television is also a celebrated musician; she released a new album, "Esquinas," just a few weeks ago and wowed both music fans and critics alike at this year’s Coachella with her captivating vocal talents.

Ne-Yo

Friday, Oct. 20
This Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter/producer, who earned his stage name after a colleague once compared his musical wizardry to that of Neo from The Matrix, is best known for his Billboard Hot 100 hit “So Sick.”

Brothers Osborne

Saturday, Oct. 21
The country music duo of T.J. and John Osborne have been breaking hearts and penning hits since their 2012 major label debut. Their sound is a mix of outlaw country, Southern rock and Americana.

click to enlarge
Violent Femmes are scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair on Oct. 27.
Zack Whitford

Violent Femmes

Friday, Oct. 27
Violent Femmes, who formed in Milwaukee in the early 1980s, are touring to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. They'll be playing the album in its entirety at the concert.

Carly Pearce

Saturday, Oct. 28
Kentucky-born vocalist Carly Pearce was dubbed by People magainze as “the new voice of country” by People for her heartfelt emotive ballads and sultry singing style. She’s won both a Grammy and multiple CMA awards and toured alongside the likes of Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, and Luke Bryan.

Tickets for each show start at $25 through the Arizona State Fair website.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending

The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of September 2023

Dance

The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of September 2023

By Chris Coplan
Pink, Guns N’ Roses and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

Things to Do

Pink, Guns N’ Roses and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

By Benjamin Leatherman and Ashley Naftule
Guns N’ Roses Phoenix concert moved to new venue by Diamondbacks game

Concerts

Guns N’ Roses Phoenix concert moved to new venue by Diamondbacks game

By Benjamin Leatherman
Janelle Monáe, Becky G and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

Things to Do

Janelle Monáe, Becky G and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

By Benjamin Leatherman and Ashley Naftule
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation