Avril Lavigne will play a concert in Phoenix this summer. Here are the details

Attention, sk8ter bois and the girls who love them: Avril Lavigne is going out on tour.
Lavigne announced the "Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour" on Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the list.
She'll appear at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on June 2. The supporting acts are All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent.
The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the Ticketmaster website.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, invitation to the SK8ER BOI Hospitality Lounge, specially designed merch bundles and more. For more information, visit the VIP Nation website.
The full list of tour dates is below
May 22, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
May 25, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
May 26, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 28, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 30, Inglewood, Calif., Kia Forum
June 1, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 2, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 14, Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 16, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Aug. 17, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Festival International de Montgolfières
Aug. 20, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 21, Hartford, Conn., The XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 23, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 24, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Aug. 27, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 29, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 31, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 1, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 3, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 4, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 6, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Sept. 7, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 10, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 12, Minneapolis, The Armory
Sept. 14, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life Centre
Sept. 16, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place