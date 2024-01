Avril Lavigne will play a concert in Phoenix this summer. Here are the details

Attention, sk8ter bois and the girls who love them: Avril Lavigne is going out on tour.Lavigne announced the "Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour" on Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the list.She'll appear at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on June 2. The supporting acts are All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent.The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the Ticketmaster website The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, invitation to the SK8ER BOI Hospitality Lounge, specially designed merch bundles and more. For more information, visit the VIP Nation website The full list of tour dates is belowMay 22, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaMay 25, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreMay 26, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterMay 28, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreMay 30, Inglewood, Calif., Kia ForumJune 1, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden ArenaJune 2, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreAug. 14, Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire CentreAug. 16, Toronto, Budweiser StageAug. 17, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Festival International de MontgolfièresAug. 20, Buffalo, N.Y., Darien Lake AmphitheaterAug. 21, Hartford, Conn., The XFINITY TheatreAug. 23, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 24, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterAug. 27, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAug. 29, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionAug. 31, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveSept. 1, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionSept. 3, Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSept. 4, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend AmphitheaterSept. 6, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music CenterSept. 7, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 9, Milwaukee, American Family Insurance AmphitheaterSept. 10, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandSept. 12, Minneapolis, The ArmorySept. 14, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life CentreSept. 16, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place