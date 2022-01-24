Bad Bunny Just Announced a Phoenix Concert Date

Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour" is coming to Phoenix.
The musician who Spotify crowned the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year will perform at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, September 28.
“Bad Bunny is an international superstar, and we are excited to showcase his talents while creating a memorable experience for fans at Chase Field,” Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a press release.
Swedish DJ Alesso will also perform at the show. Alesso and American DJ Diplo are splitting support duties on the tour.
Tickets will go on presale on Wednesday, January 26, at noon Phoenix time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28, at noon Phoenix time. Tickets are available on the tour website.
The rest of the tour dates are:
August 5: Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium
August 9: Atlanta, GA, Truist Park
August 12: Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
August 18: Boston, MA, Fenway Park
August 20: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
August 23: Washington, DC, Nationals Park
August 27: New York, NY, Yankee Stadium
September 1: Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park
September 7: San Antonio, TX, Alamodome
September 9: Dallas, TX, AT&T Stadium
September 14: Oakland, CA, RingCentral Coliseum
September 17: San Diego, CA, PETCO Park
September 23: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
September 28: Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field
September 30: Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium