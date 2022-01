Bad Bunny Just Announced a Phoenix Concert Date

Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour" is coming to Phoenix.The musician who Spotify crowned the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year will perform at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, September 28.“Bad Bunny is an international superstar, and we are excited to showcase his talents while creating a memorable experience for fans at Chase Field,” Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a press release.Swedish DJ Alesso will also perform at the show. Alesso and American DJ Diplo are splitting support duties on the tour.Tickets will go on presale on Wednesday, January 26, at noon Phoenix time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28, at noon Phoenix time. Tickets are available on the tour website The rest of the tour dates are:August 5: Orlando, FL, Camping World StadiumAugust 9: Atlanta, GA, Truist ParkAugust 12: Miami, FL, Hard Rock StadiumAugust 18: Boston, MA, Fenway ParkAugust 20: Chicago, IL, Soldier FieldAugust 23: Washington, DC, Nationals ParkAugust 27: New York, NY, Yankee StadiumSeptember 1: Houston, TX, Minute Maid ParkSeptember 7: San Antonio, TX, AlamodomeSeptember 9: Dallas, TX, AT&T StadiumSeptember 14: Oakland, CA, RingCentral ColiseumSeptember 17: San Diego, CA, PETCO ParkSeptember 23: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant StadiumSeptember 28: Phoenix, AZ, Chase FieldSeptember 30: Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium