Turn it up. These are August’s hottest concerts in Phoenix

Benson Boone performs a backflip during the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. The pop singer-songwriter headlines one of the biggest concerts in metro Phoenix this August.

The challenges facing local news organizations are very real. That's why reader support matters more than ever. If you believe independent journalism matters, make a contribution today and help us reach our summer fundraising goal of $15,000 by August 9.

Karol G is staging her biggest Arizona concert yet when the Latin singer’s Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour rolls into Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Aug. 29.

The show is part of her first-ever stadium tour and headlines a busy month of live music in the Valley. August’s biggest concerts in metro Phoenix also include arena shows by Benson Boone and Melanie Martinez, while rap icons Snoop Dogg, Too Short, E-40 and Ice Cube bring their supergroup Mount Westmore to Glendale.

Kali Uchis also comes to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Lionel Richie returns to Mortgage Matchup Center and Avenged Sevenfold teams up with Good Charlotte.

Here’s a rundown of August’s hottest concerts around metro Phoenix.

Never miss another concert announcement Sign up for our free music newsletter. We’ve got the latest on the artists you love.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

August 2026 concerts in Phoenix

Dessa: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Saturday, Aug. 1. The singer, rapper and writer known for mixing hip-hop, indie rock and spoken word will stage her first-ever performance at the MIM.

DustBowlChampion: Bringing the Be the Cowboy Tour to Valley Bar on Saturday, Aug. 1. Solo artist Jaron Delacruz’s darkwave and post-punk project comes to downtown Phoenix with support from Computer Kill and Le Mal.

of Montreal: Playing Crescent Ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 2. The indie pop favorites fronted by singer-songwriter Kevin Barnes are touring behind their new album, “aethermead.” Brooklyn avant-punk act Sloppy Jane opens.

advertisement advertisement

The Pretty Reckless: Bringing the Dear God Tour to The Van Buren on Sunday, Aug. 2. Paris Jackson and doug. open for the hard rock band.

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Monday, Aug. 3. The Grammy-winning musician, producer and composer and his blues and funk group are touring in support of their album “Groove in the Face of Adversity.”

Los Straitjackets: Playing Crescent Ballroom on Monday, Aug. 3. The instrumental rockers known for their surf-influenced sound and lucha libre masks return to the Valley. Phoenix punk favorites The Rebel Set open.

Josh Tatofi: Bringing the Looking for Love Tour to Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The Grammy-nominated Hawaiian singer, often dubbed the “Polynesian Luther Vandross,” performs contemporary island music influenced by R&B.

advertisement

Alejandro Aranda: Bringing his Hondo World Tour to Valley Bar on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The “American Idol” finalist formerly known as Scarypoolparty is supporting his latest album, “Baroque.”

Passion Pit: Bringing the Pretty Penny Tour to The Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Bay Area rapper Arden Jones opens for the indietronica act.

Calle 24: Bringing the Eterno Tour to The Van Buren on Thursday, Aug. 6. Singer Diego Millán’s regional Mexican solo project is playing its first-ever concert in Phoenix.

Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Thursday, Aug. 6. The Grammy-nominated ensemble will perform two shows at the MIM’s Music Theater.

advertisement advertisement

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kali Uchis brings her For The Girls Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Aug. 7. Amaury Nessaibia

Kali Uchis: Bringing the For The Girls Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 7. The Grammy-winning R&B star behind such hits as “After the Storm” and “Telepatía” is touring in support of her 2025 album, “Sincerely.” Mariah the Scientist opens.

Don Toliver: Bringing the Octane World Tour to Desert Diamond Arena on Thursday, Aug. 6. The singer-songwriter and rapper returns to the Valley a little more than a month after a sold-out stop on the same tour. A DJ set by Chase B opens the night.

Kingfishr: Playing Crescent Ballroom on Friday, Aug. 7. Tickets for the Irish folk band’s sold-out show are available on the resale market. Tadhg Nolan opens.

advertisement

O.A.R.: Bringing the Three Decades Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, Aug. 7. Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb open.

Trace Adkins: Playing Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass near Chandler on Saturday, Aug. 8. The country star is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his 1996 platinum debut album, “Dreamin’ Out Loud.”

Poppy: Bringing the Constantly Nowhere Tour to The Van Buren on Saturday, Aug. 8. The singer and actress famous for her robotic persona and pop-meets-metal sound returns to downtown Phoenix. LANDMVRKS and Thousand Below open.

Hugel: Playing Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass near Chandler on Saturday, Aug. 8. The French tech house DJ and producer will headline the latest Oasis Pool Party. Ochok and STPHN open.

advertisement advertisement

John Mellencamp: Bringing the Dancing Words Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 9. The rock legend will play hits from throughout his 50-year career, including favorites like “Jack and Diane” and “Small Town.”

Dengue Fever: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Sunday, Aug. 9. The L.A. indie band known for mashing up Cambodian rock of the 1960s and ’70s with psych-pop makes its MIM debut.

Siddhartha: Bringing the Tu y Yo y Tour to The Van Buren on Sunday, Aug. 9. Mexican indie rocker is playing his first Phoenix concert since 2023.

Old 97’s: Playing Crescent Ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 9. The alt-country pioneers known for their twangy sound and sharp storytelling are putting the finishing touches on their 13th studio album. Singer-songwriter River Shook opens.

advertisement

T.I.: Bringing the King Succession Tour to The Van Buren on Monday, Aug. 10. The multiplatinum rap star is touring with his sons, Domani and King Harris.

TOTO, Christopher Cross and The Romantics: Playing Arizona Financial Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 11. A triple bill of ‘70s and ‘80 pop-rock favorites will offer plenty of radio staples, including “Africa,” “Ride Like the Wind” and “What I Like About You.” Singalongs are likely to take place throughout the evening.

Megan Moroney: Bringing the The Cloud 9 Tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Despite canceling a recent concert because of illness, the country hitmaker behind chart-topping singles like “6 Months Later” is still scheduled to perform in the Valley. JP Saxe and Solon Holt open.

Shawn Colvin: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter returns to the MIM’s Music Theater for the first time since 2021 for a solo performance.

advertisement advertisement

Transformers-inspired metal band The Cybertronic Spree bring their robot rock to Crescent Ballroom on Aug. 11 Provided by The Cybertronic Spree

The Cybertronic Spree: Bringing the P.R.O.M. Tour to Crescent Ballroom on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The costumed rock band, known for performing songs from “The Transformers: The Movie” soundtrack, is celebrating the animated film’s 40th anniversary.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Bringing the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The legacy acts co-headlining this summer tour offer big nostalgia energy and decades of pop, funk and R&B hits.

The Sword and Red Fang: Playing The Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Heavy riffs will fill the air when the sludge metal acts take over the downtown Phoenix venue. Psych rock band Spoon Benders open.

advertisement

Melanie Martinez: Bringing the Hades: The Sacrifice Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The singer-songwriter’s latest arena show mixes dark pop spectacle with dystopian and utopian imagery inspired by her new album. Alt-pop star Isabel LaRosa opens.

Steel Pulse: Bringing the Reggae Against Racism Tour to The Van Buren on Thursday, Aug. 13. Filipino American singer and “American Idol” breakout Eli-Mac opens for the veteran British roots reggae act.

Snailmate: Playing a farewell show at The Rebel Lounge on Thursday, Aug. 13. The quirky synthpunk duo of Kalen Lander and Bentley Monet, who recently relocated to Albania, say goodbye to Phoenix with a final hometown gig. HoneyBunny, The Talking Hours and Bay Window share the bill.

Markus Schulz: Playing Sunbar in Tempe on Friday, Aug. 14. The trance DJ/producer and onetime Arizona resident returns to the Valley for an open-air patio set.

advertisement advertisement

Jorge Medina: Bringing the Legendario Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, Aug. 14. The prolific regional Mexican artist comes to the Valley behind his recent albums, “La Máquina del Tiempo” and “Entre Besos Y Heridas.”

George Thorogood and the Destroyers: Playing Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass near Chandler on Friday, Aug. 14. Rest assured, the iconic blues-rocker will play “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and his other best-known tunes during his latest Valley concert.

Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Bringing the Oneness Tour 2026 to Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, Aug. 14. The fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees co-headline a nostalgia tour filled with classic rock favorites.

Código FN and Potro de Sinaloa: Playing Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 15. The regional Mexican artists have amassed a huge following in Arizona, making it one of the Valley’s biggest Latin shows in August.

advertisement

Ne-Yo and Akon: Bringing the Nights Like This Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 15. The R&B hitmakers roll into the Valley’s largest outdoor concert venue for an evening of chart-topping hits and smooth grooves.

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers: Bringing the Southern Hospitality Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday, Aug. 15. Oklahoma band Southall opens the night and completes the southern rock trifecta.

DevilDriver: Bringing the Strike and Kill Tour to Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Sunday, Aug. 16. Metalcore act Ov Sulfur opens the night with an equally thunderous set.

Albert Castiglia: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Sunday, Aug. 16. The blues guitarist and singer-songwriter, who has shared stages with Junior Wells and Pinetop Perkins, returns to the MIM behind his new album, “Righteous Souls.”

advertisement advertisement

Benson Boone: Bringing the Wanted Man Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center on Monday, Aug. 17. If the pop star’s four-octave vocal range isn’t enough to impress you, the backflips he’s known to do during his concerts just might. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Luna Li opens.

Jacquees and K Camp: Playing The Van Buren on Monday, Aug. 17. The Atlanta-born R&B and hip-hop hitmakers are on a seven-city summer tour after teaming up for their collaborative single “Come Back Home.”

The Guess Who: Bringing the Takin’ It Back Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Monday, Aug. 17. Founding members Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman are touring together as The Guess Who for the first time in 23 years, playing “American Woman,” “These Eyes” and other classics from the band’s catalog. Don Felder opens.

Rüfüs Du Sol: Playing Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The Grammy-winning Australian alternative dance group is playing their first Phoenix concert in almost five years. German-born house DJ and producer Ben Böhmer opens.

advertisement

Noah Kahan: Bringing the Great Divide Tour to Chase Field on Wednesday, Aug. 19. A few years after the breakthrough single “Stick Season” fueled his meteoric rise to fame, the folk-pop star is headlining stadiums. Singer-songwriters Gigi Perez and Annabelle Dinda open.

Little Stranger: Playing The Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Reggae-rockers Tropidelic, rapper Jarv and ska band Damn Skippy open this genre-hopping show.

Hermanos Espinoza: Bringing the LINAJE Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 20. The regional Mexican duo of brothers Joel and Leonel Espinoza, known for their mix of corridos, norteño and sierreño, are touring behind their latest album.

Fantastic Negrito sings into a microphone while performing at the Heineken Jazzaldia festival in San Sebastián, Spain, in 2018. Urko Dorronsoro/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr

advertisement advertisement

Fantastic Negrito: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Monday, Aug. 20. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is known for his mesmerizing live performances and mix of blues, hip-hop, rock, folk and funk. He’s touring behind his 2024 album “Son of a Broken Man.”

Atmosphere: Playing The Van Buren on Thursday, Aug. 20. This show is for underground hip-hop fans, as the Minnesota-based rap duo will be joined by The Pharcyde, DJ Abilities, Abstract Rude and Plain Ole Bill.

Pepper and The Movement: Bringing the High Tide Summer Tour to Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Friday, Aug. 21. Opener Joe Samba completes this all-reggae-rock lineup.

Arley Pérez: Playing Celebrity Theatre on Friday, Aug. 21. Nicknamed “The Lightning of Sinaloa,” the regional Mexican singer, songwriter and accordionist is known for his rancheras and outlaw narcocorridos about drug traffickers.

advertisement

Freestyle Explosion Tour: Bringing Stevie B, The Cover Girls, Cynthia, Seduction and Rockell to Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, Aug. 21, for a night channeling late ’80s and early ’90s nostalgia.

The Suicide Machines: Playing The Nile Theater in Mesa on Friday, Aug. 21. Buck-O-Nine and Assorted Jelly Beans round out a lineup straight outta the late ’90s ska-punk glory days.

Train: Bringing the Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 21. The pop-rock band is celebrating the silver anniversary of the 2001 multiplatinum album. Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson round out the bill.

Mt. Joy: Playing Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 22. The indie rock band celebrates its 10th anniversary with a set filled with songs from the past decade.

advertisement advertisement

Linea Personal: Performing at The Van Buren on Saturday, Aug. 22. The regional Mexican group is touring in support of its new album “TODO Ø NADA.”

Tab Benoit: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23. The influential blues guitarist takes the stage at the MIM’s Music Theatre for two performances.

Edith Márquez: Bringing the Eterna e Inolvidable Tour to Celebrity Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 23. The singer, actress and onetime member of Latin pop group Timbiriche has spent decades singing about love and heartbreak.

Cheap Trick: Playing Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass near Chandler on Sunday, Aug. 23. The influential rock band returns to metro Phoenix less than a year after its last Valley performance, just in case you’re not tired of hearing “Surrender” live.

advertisement

Tori Amos: Bringing the In Times of Dragons Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 23. The singer-songwriter and high priestess of the piano performs her first Valley show since 2023. Indie rocker Bartees Strange opens.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening: Playing Celebrity Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The son of drummer John Bonham celebrates the music and legacy of his late father’s iconic band with an evening of Zeppelin classics.

Social Distortion: Bringing the Born to Kill World Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Fellow punk icons Descendents and Australian upstart rockers The Chats open.

Thee Sacred Souls: Playing at Arizona Financial Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 26. If you didn’t see the soul trio’s viral NPR Tiny Desk Concert in 2024, their latest Valley performance is the next best thing. LA LOM and The Womack Sisters open.

advertisement advertisement

Anees: Bringing the Lucky Duck Tour to The Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The Palestinian-American singer-songwriter best known for his hit single “Sun and Moon” comes to downtown Phoenix. Michael Minelli opens.

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte: Playing Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 27. Party like it’s 2005 when the rock bands bring their co-headlining summer tour to the outdoor venue.

Black Veil Brides: Bringing the Vindicatour to The Van Buren on Thursday, Aug. 27. Caskets, Archers, and Holy Wars open.

Lost 80’s Live: Coming to Celebrity Theatre on Friday, Aug. 28. The nostalgia package tour features Men Without Hats, Big Country, China Crisis, The Vapors, Icicle Works, B-Movie, Katrina, Dramarama and Musical Youth.

advertisement

Tracy Lawrence: Bringing the No Alibis Tour to Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass near Chandler on Friday, Aug. 28. The country veteran hasn’t dropped a new album in years, but has plenty of hits at his disposal.

Mount Westmore: Playing Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, Aug. 29. The hip-hop supergroup featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short is a virtual Mount Rushmore of West Coast rap. DJ Quik will also perform.

Channel Tres: Bringing the Enigma Tour to The Van Buren on Saturday, Aug. 29. Deep house DJ and producer Yamagucci opens.

Ilaiyaraaja: Playing Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, Aug. 28. The legendary Indian film composer celebrates his 50th anniversary in music on his current tour featuring his best-known works in concert.

advertisement advertisement

Karol G performs during a concert on her Tropicoqueta Tour. The Latin music superstar headlines one of the biggest concerts in metro Phoenix this August. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Karol G: Bringing the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour to State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, August 29. The Colombian-born reggaeton and urban pop superstar headlines one of the Valley’s biggest concerts of the summer.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Playing the Musical Instrument Museum on Saturday, Aug. 29. The Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz ensemble performs two shows at the MIM Music Theater.

Tape B: Playing Rawhide Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 29. The festival-style event headlined by the bass music producer will also feature sets by G Jones, Wink, Dr. Ushūu and beastboi.

Rick Springfield: Playing Celebrity Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 30. The Australian-American singer-songwriter and actor is still going strong at 76. Valley rockers The Black Moods open.

Looking for even more live music? Check out Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar for upcoming shows across the Valley.