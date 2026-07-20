Concerts

Arizona State Fair 2026 concerts: Here’s the full lineup

All Time Low is the last addition to the state fair's concert schedule this fall.
By Benjamin LeathermanJuly 20, 2026
Concerts are returning to the Arizona State Fair this year. Here's the full lineup.

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The Arizona State Fair’s 2026 concert lineup is now complete.

On Monday, fair officials added All Time Low as the sixth and final act to this year’s Coliseum Concert Series.

The pop-punk band will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the state fair. They join the Arizona State Fair’s 2026 concert lineup, which already includes alt-rock favorites Gin Blossoms, pop star Becky G and hip-hop legends Public Enemy.

The Arizona State Fair starts on Oct. 1 and runs weekends through Nov. 1.

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Concerts take place inside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum and won’t feature an opening act. Tickets include reserved seating inside the coliseum and admission to the fair.

Members of All Time Low pose in colorful jumpsuits. The pop-punk band will perform at the 2026 Arizona State Fair.
All Time Low is the sixth and final act announced for the Arizona State Fair’s 2026 Coliseum Concert Series. The band performs on Saturday, Oct. 10.

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Arizona State Fair concerts 2026 lineup

Fair organizers have announced six artists for this year’s Coliseum Concert Series. Each show starts at 7 p.m. with no opening acts. Here’s the full 2026 concert lineup for the Arizona State Fair:

Related

  • Gin Blossoms: The state fair’s 2026 Coliseum Concert Series kicks off with a performance by the beloved Tempe jangle-pop rockers on Friday, Oct. 2.
  • Becky G: The Latin Grammy-winning pop singer-songwriter behind such multiplatinum hits as “Shower” and “Mayores” is scheduled to perform at the fair on Friday, Oct. 9.
  • All Time Low: The pop-punk band famous for such singles as “Dear Maria, Count Me In” and “Weightless” plays the fair on Saturday, Oct. 10.
  • The Offspring: The punk/alt-rock band known for such ‘90s radio staples as “Come Out And Play” and “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” plays the fair on Friday, Oct. 16.
  • Russell Dickerson: The Tennessee-born country pop singer-songwriter and hitmaker comes to the fair on Saturday, Oct. 17.
  • Public Enemy: Chuck D, Flavor Flav and other members of the iconic and influential hip-hop group plays the state fair on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Chuck D, left, and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy.

Sanjay Suchak

How much are Arizona State Fair concert tickets?

Tickets for the 2026 Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair are available through the fair’s website. Prices below include taxes, fees and fair admission.

  • Gin Blossoms: $58.09-$107.53
  • Becky G: $64.17-$102.23
  • All Time Low: Fair Fandom presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, and public onsale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24.
  • The Offspring: $74.46-$153.65
  • Russell Dickerson: $53.97-$92.08
  • Public Enemy: $52.86-$107.37

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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