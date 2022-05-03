Your Guide to Cinco De Mayo Parties in Metro Phoenix in 2022

Given Arizona’s close proximity to Mexico, Valley residents get to experience Latino culture in one form or another nearly 365 days a year. But things are going to get really amped up during Cinco de Mayo.
Numerous bars, clubs, and drinkeries around town will mark the occasion, whether it's offering deals on cerveza
and tequila or throwing massive fiestas in their parking lots with DJs, bands, and live entertainment. There will also be a handful of special concerts happening during the holiday, including performances by a pair of acclaimed mariachi ensembles.
We’ve put together a selection of the biggest and best Cinco de Mayo celebrations and music events in the Valley that will take place from Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8.
Aunt Chilada's
7330 North Dreamy Draw Drive, 602-944-1286
Arguably one of the most raucous Cinco celebrations in the Valley unfolds every year at Aunt Chilada’s. This year’s event happens on Thursday and will feature a performance by the Guadalajara Dancers at 3 p.m. and music from the Chris Parker Project at 6 p.m., as well as giveaways, food and drink specials, and appearances by the Corona girls all evening. Doors open at 10 a.m. There's a $10 cover starting at 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the McKenna Youth Foundation.
Bar Smith
130 East Washington Street, 602-821-8569
The folks behind the weekly Allstar Thursdays 2.0 event are bringing in rappers Boss Fetti and Dayo G for "Cinco de Drinko" party. Both will perform during the affair, which kicks off at 9 p.m. DJs Kamhicks, Holdem, and Tyco will also be serving up hip-hop, R&B, classics, and reggae cuts. Get there before 11 p.m. for free admission and drink specials like $3 Don Julio, Corona, and margaritas. There's a $10 cover
after 11 p.m.
Bell Bank Park
1 Legacy Drive, Mesa, 480-353-7058
The "Cinco Mas Dos" outdoor festival on Saturday, May 7, will offer live music from local country artist Harry Luge and a mariachi band, a “Corona Cantina,” piñatas, and a “Sombrero Flip Chip” and other games. The event’s hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. and its free to attend.
Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern
4747 East Elliot Road, 480-753-4733
Latino band El Regreso will get culos
moving on the dance floor during the Cinco celebration at Cactus Jack’s starting at 7 p.m. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the evening. Admission is $10.
click to enlarge
Casa Amigos servers
Benjamin Leatherman
Casa Amigos
7320 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-361-3440
Casa Amigos is planning a four-night fiesta from Thursday, May 5, to Sunday, May 8. Hip-hop superstars and other special guests will host each night, including Juicy J on Thursday and Twista T on Sunday. Call for more details.
Dos Gringos
1958 South Greenfield Road, Mesa, 602-575-3180
Dos Gringos will host three straight days of music, food, and festivities during its "Fiesta de Cinco" celebrations, which start on Thursday, May 5. Beer girls will make appearances each and giveaway drinks and swag. Local bands, musicians, and DJs scheduled to perform include Herb 'N' Life and The Black Bottom Lighters on Thursday; Wade Cota, Street Urchinz, and Fayuca on Friday, May 6; and Miles to Nowhere, The Aggrolites, and Fat 'n' Tan on Saturday, May 7. The full lineup and more details are available here
. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Daily general admission
is $10 and VIP tickets
are $50.
Fuego Bar & Grill
9118 West Van Buren Street, Tolleson, 623-478-7300
The annual Fuego de Mayo celebration on Thursday will feature local band Powerdrive playing funk, soul, and old-school starting at 8:30 p.m. DJ AL3 will also be in the mix throughout the evening. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there's a $15 cover.
Heritage at Sportsman’s Park
9600 West Sportsman's Park South, Glendale
This indoor-outdoor event space next to State Farm Stadium will host a Cinco de Mayo party on Thursday with $2 tacos, $3 margaritas, games, and live music. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
Luckys Indoor Outdoor in the Roosevelt Row Arts District.
Luckys Indoor Outdoor
Luckys Indoor Outdoor
817 North Second Street, 602-975-8156
The Cinco de Mayo fiesta at Luckys will offer $8 specialty margaritas and $6 Modelo and house margaritas from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be chicken, pork, veggie, and specialty birria arepas
from MozzArepas in the food trailer. Live music starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Madison Center for the Arts
5601 North 16th Street, 602-664-7777
Esteemed 13-piece mariachi ensemble Mariachi Sol de México, which is led by the legendary José Hernández, will stage a special performance at the venue on Cinco de Mayo. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets
are $35 to $65.
Maya Dayclub
7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-625-0528
Maya will put on a special "Cinco Splash" edition of its Maya After Dark pool party on Thursday, May 5. Gates open at 9 p.m. Call 602-810-0167 for more information and to make VIP reservations.
click to enlarge
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles
Musical Instrument Museum
Musical Instrument Museum
4725 East Mayo Boulevard
Spend your Cinco de Mayo being serenaded and entertained by the musicians of the all-female Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, which has been charming crowds worldwide since 1994. They’re scheduled to perform at the MIM’s Musical Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets
are $49.50 to $65.50.
Renaissance Square
50 North Central Avenue
The "Cinco in the City" block party will takeover Renaissance Square in downtown Phoenix on Thursday night and feature headlining sets by electronic dance music DJs Noizu and Biscits. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. General admission
is $32 to $42.
Rockbar Inc.
4245 North Craftsman Court, Scottsdale, 480-331-9190
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline a two-day Cinco de Mayo blowout at Rockbar on Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6. Expect to hear RCPM’s greatest hits and crowd favorites (including “Banditos,” “Mekong,” and the theme to King of the Hill) during the rowdy gigs, which are also likely to feature Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine available for purchase. The parties are from 6 to 11 p.m. each night. Friday is sold out but tickets
are still available for Thursday’s gig and are $35.
Salt and Lime
9397 East Shea Boulevard, Suite 115, Scottsdale, 480-661-5463
This Scottsdale spot has transformed its bar area into a Cinco de Mayo pop-up complete with colorful decorations and piñatas. A massive party will also take place on Thursday and extend into the parking lot. Live music, outdoor bars, and an appearance by a Selena impersonator are promised. They’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Snow Tha Product will be at Salt Tacos y Tequila on Cinco de Mayo.
Atlantic Records
Salt Tacos y Tequila
6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale, 623-772-7282
Can’t get into Snow Tha Product’s sold-out show on Thursday at the Van Buren? The Mexican-American rapper is also scheduled to appear at Salt’s Cinco de Mayo party following her concert. The 21-and-over event starts at 9 p.m. and admission
is $20.
Thunderbird Lounge
710 West Montecito Avenue, 602-283-4621
Thunderbird’s patrons can win more than $300 in cash and prizes on Cinco de Mayo while playing games of Lotería. The Cultivo Mercado pop-up market will also be set up on the outdoor patio. Games start at 8 p.m. and it's free to play.
Varsity Tavern
501 South Mill Avenue, Suite 201, Tempe, 480-534-8620
DJ Yossi will be on the decks for Varsity Tavern's "Cinco de Becky" party on May 5. As the name of the event portends, it will feature cans of Becky hard seltzer (a.k.a. "personality juice") available for $6.
Wicked Brews, Bites, & Spirits
4921 East Ray Road, Unit 103, 480-999-0096
Patrons of Wicked can partake in an all-day celebration that will include a special food and drink menu and live music from local band Calico from 6 to 9 p.m.