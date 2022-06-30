Your Guide to Fourth of July Weekend Parties in Metro Phoenix in 2022

Here in the Valley, folks will be celebrating at pool parties, club gigs, resort events, and dance nights, particularly in such hotspots as Scottsdale, Tempe, and downtown Phoenix. Needless to say, there's a celebration for everyone.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable Independence Day-themed affairs around town from Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4. Throw on your star-spangled swimwear, grab some sparklers, and get ready to let loose.
Holiday Classic Rock Party
Friday, July 1
Cactus Jack’s Ahwatukee Tavern, 4747 East Elliot RoadRock ‘n’ roll arguably ranks as one of America’s best-ever inventions, so the Fourth of July weekend seems a fitting time to celebrate the genre. Local bands All Due Respect and Jen X and the Boomers will do so at Cactus Jack’s this when they perform sets loaded up with classic rock. Expect plenty of sick riffs, as well as drink specials and a prize raffle. The gig starts at 6 p.m. and there’s a $7 cover after 7 p.m.
Red, White & Bubbly
Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4
W Scottsdale, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale The W's "most decadent pool [parties] of the year" will take place daily over the Fourth of July weekend on the hotel's second-floor WET Deck. Those in attendance can enjoy boozy popsicles, music from DJ/saxophonist combos, stiltwalkers dressed as Uncle, and all the star-spangled decor you can stand. The parties start at 11 a.m. daily. VIP cabana or table service is available. Call or text 602-405-0099 for more details. A fireworks display will go off over the hotel at 9 p.m. on July 4 and the general public can attend for $25.
Summer Camp
Saturday, July 2
The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, ScottsdaleScottsdale nightspot The Hot Chick will transform into a boozy, nostalgia-filled summer camp experience during the Fourth of July Weekend. They’ll have live entertainment, tunes laid down by local DJs, and drinking games like flip cup, beer pong, and shotgun rally. The fun starts at 1:30 p.m. and tube socks are optional. No cover.
Down Low: Raveicon
Saturday, July 2
Masonic Auditorium, 345 West Monroe StreetYou might encounter a Captain America or two at this cosplay-themed electronic dance music festival in downtown Phoenix. More than two dozen DJs artists are scheduled to perform across three stages, including BADKITTI, Dark Mark, Fr3ckles, Mind Detergent, Slugz, DJ Rap Star, Average Joe, Goodtimez, Zuzzzu, Keanu Raves, Mirakulis, Slugz, Yourboy Charlie, and Ash-B. Organizers say they'll also have an exotic reptile exhibit (including live alligators you can hold) and a fleet of Teslas offering rides home. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes until 4 a.m. General admission is $35. More details are available here.
Groove Candy's 4th of July Weekend Edition
Saturday, July 2
The Ainsworth, 3 South Second Street, #117DJ M2 and DJ Sir-Plus will be on the ones and twos dropping hip-hop, R&B, neo-soul, and classics during this special edition of Groove Candy’s weekly sesh in downtown Phoenix. Will they include such appropriately themed tracks as James Brown’s “Living in America,” 2 Live Crew’s “Banned in the USA,” or “4th of July (Fireworks)” by Kelis? You’ll have to show up to find out. The music starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 before 10:30 p.m. and $10 thereafter. Table and bottle service starts at $60.
Battle For Independence 2022
Saturday, July 2
Endgame, 1233 South Alma School Road, MesaKick the tires, light the fires, and get ready to kick E.T.’s ass during this party inspired by the 1996 summer blockbuster Independence Day. There will be cocktails, DJ sets, and (of course) video games aplenty. Hours are from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Release After Dark Pool Party feat. Slushii
Saturday, July 2
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleWith his neon-tinted hair and vibrantly hued ensembles, electronic dance music DJ/producer Slushii is as colorful as any fireworks display. During the Fourth of July weekend, he’ll co-headline Talking Stick’s latest nighttime pool party along with Yultron. Gates open at 5 p.m. and Mamba will perform an opening set. Tickets are $35.
Sunday Social Pool Party
Sunday, July 3
Hotel Adeline, 5101 North Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleDustin Moye, Comfort Clo, Bedi, and other local DJs affiliated with Phoenix-based EDM label Re:Sound Music & Friends will be in the mix at this laidback afternoon swim soiree over the holiday weekend. Stiemann Hot Yoga will conduct a poolside session starting at noon and the DJs begin performing at 1 p.m. If you’ve somehow forgotten your bikini, Great Escape Swimwear will have a pop-up store at the party. Admission is $25 in advance, $31.56 at the door, and $350 for a cabana rental.
RB Deep Summer Nights feat. Walker & Royce
Sunday, July 3
Sunbar, 24 West Fifth Street, TempeDJ/producer duo Sam Walker and Gavin Royce, better known to EDM fans as Walker & Royce, will light up the dance floor inside Sunbar’s music venue with bass house, tech house, and electro-pop on Sunday night. The pair will likely spin up some of their recent tracks and collaborations, like “No Drama” and “Rewind It.” Doors are at 9 p.m. and advance tickets are $25.
Early Independence Day Bash
Sunday, July 3
Luckys Indoor Outdoor, 817 North Second StreetEager to get a jump on your Fourth of July festivities? Roosevelt Row patio bar Luckys will be putting on a backyard bash of sorts with live music from R&B/pop/rock band Soulitify from 6 to 9 p.m., OH Allen the DJ spinning up beats starting at 10 p.m., and plenty of food and libations available. It's free to attend the 21-and-over event.
Red, White & Biltmore
Sunday, July 3
Arizona Biltmore, 2400 East Missouri AvenueThe posh splendor of the Biltmore will be the setting for this free celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. that’s open to the general public. Attendees can enjoy luxe libations from The Spire Bar or “whimsical food truck fare.” As per the theme, everyone is encouraged to wear their chicest red, white, and blue ensembles. A spectacular laser light show will cap off the evening.
Pre-Fourth Party
Sunday, July 3
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second StreetIf you’d like to include some drinking, dancing, or joystick action in your holiday weekend plans, Cobra’s pre-Fourth of July festivities will offer all three. Mane One will be in the mix from 5 to 9 p.m., followed by DJ Clavo from 9 p.m. until close. There will also be signature cocktails available at the bar and dozens of classic arcade games available for play. No cover.
Fourth of July Pool Party
Monday, July 4
The Clarendon Hotel, 401 West Clarendon AvenueIf you’d like to spend most of your Independence Day relaxing at the Clarendon’s pool, head for this all-day affair for the 21-and-over crowd, which runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase and local DJs will provide the soundtrack. The hotel’s SkyDeck will also be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $20 per person and a valid ID is required for entry.
Independence Day Weekend Pool Party feat. Dom Dolla
Monday, July 4
Maya Dayclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale The scene inside Maya will go off like a firework when the tech-house/future-house producer takes over the sound system during the club’s afternoon pool party on the Fourth of July. Aerialist performances, bottle service, pool toys, and plenty of Scottsdale-style shenanigans will also take place. Gates open at noon and tickets are $45.
Fourth of July Weekend Pool Parties
Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4
Vela on Camelback, 4949 North Seventh StreetUpscale midtown apartment building Vela on Camelback will host themed pool parties on back-to-back days over the holiday weekend. A ’60s hippie party will take place on Sunday, followed by a superhero/supervillain party on Independence Day. Both events run from 1 to 10 p.m. and will feature DJs, drinks, free food, a VIP area, and a swimsuit competition with $250 cash prize. Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 at the door for either party.
Hookworm Records Presents
Monday, July 4
The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School RoadLocal bands Sky Creature, Chrome Rhino, Fairy Bones, and The Real Fakes will spend their Fourth of July rocking out at this 21-and-over show put on Valley indie label Hookworm Records. Suffice it to say, this ain’t no Freedom Rock. Doors are at 7 p.m. and admission is $10.
July 4th with The Darts
Monday, July 4
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe“We got your fireworks right here baby!” declares the Facebook event page for this Independence Day gig at Tempe’s Yucca Tap, which will be headlined by the garage/punk act The Darts. Local rock bands Shovel and Feratu share the bill. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with a $10 cover.
Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
Karamba Nightclub, 1724 East McDowell RoadSing your heart out both in English or en Español during an evening-long karaoke session on Independence Day hosted by Britney. Doors open at 9 p.m. and there's no cover.