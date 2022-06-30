Support Us

Your Guide to Fourth of July Weekend Parties in Metro Phoenix in 2022

June 30, 2022 10:57AM

From pool parties to club nights and beyond. Benjamin Leatherman
The Fourth of July is not only our nation's birthday, it's also a perfect excuse to party. And thanks to the holiday falling on a Monday this year, people can drink, dance, and carouse for either three or four days straight (depending on their respective work situation).

Here in the Valley, folks will be celebrating at pool parties, club gigs, resort events, and dance nights, particularly in such hotspots as Scottsdale, Tempe, and downtown Phoenix. Needless to say, there's a celebration for everyone.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable Independence Day-themed affairs around town from Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4. Throw on your star-spangled swimwear, grab some sparklers, and get ready to let loose.

Holiday Classic Rock Party

Friday, July 1
Cactus Jack’s Ahwatukee Tavern, 4747 East Elliot Road
Rock ‘n’ roll arguably ranks as one of America’s best-ever inventions, so the Fourth of July weekend seems a fitting time to celebrate the genre. Local bands All Due Respect and Jen X and the Boomers will do so at Cactus Jack’s this when they perform sets loaded up with classic rock. Expect plenty of sick riffs, as well as drink specials and a prize raffle. The gig starts at 6 p.m. and there’s a $7 cover after 7 p.m.

Red, White & Bubbly

Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4
W Scottsdale, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale 
The W's "most decadent pool [parties] of the year" will take place daily over the Fourth of July weekend on the hotel's second-floor WET Deck. Those in attendance can enjoy boozy popsicles, music from DJ/saxophonist combos, stiltwalkers dressed as Uncle, and all the star-spangled decor you can stand. The parties start at 11 a.m. daily. VIP cabana or table service is available. Call or text 602-405-0099 for more details. A fireworks display will go off over the hotel at 9 p.m. on July 4 and the general public can attend for $25.

Summer Camp

Saturday, July 2
The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale
Scottsdale nightspot The Hot Chick will transform into a boozy, nostalgia-filled summer camp experience during the Fourth of July Weekend. They’ll have live entertainment, tunes laid down by local DJs, and drinking games like flip cup, beer pong, and shotgun rally. The fun starts at 1:30 p.m. and tube socks are optional. No cover.
click to enlarge The scene at last year's Down Low: Raveicon. - BADKITTI
The scene at last year's Down Low: Raveicon.
BADKITTI

Down Low: Raveicon

Saturday, July 2
Masonic Auditorium, 345 West Monroe Street
You might encounter a Captain America or two at this cosplay-themed electronic dance music festival in downtown Phoenix. More than two dozen DJs artists are scheduled to perform across three stages, including BADKITTI, Dark Mark, Fr3ckles, Mind Detergent, Slugz, DJ Rap Star, Average Joe, Goodtimez, Zuzzzu, Keanu Raves, Mirakulis, Slugz, Yourboy Charlie, and Ash-B. Organizers say they'll also have an exotic reptile exhibit (including live alligators you can hold) and a fleet of Teslas offering rides home. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes until 4 a.m. General admission is $35. More details are available here.

Groove Candy's 4th of July Weekend Edition

Saturday, July 2
The Ainsworth, 3 South Second Street, #117
DJ M2 and DJ Sir-Plus will be on the ones and twos dropping hip-hop, R&B, neo-soul, and classics during this special edition of Groove Candy’s weekly sesh in downtown Phoenix. Will they include such appropriately themed tracks as James Brown’s “Living in America,” 2 Live Crew’s “Banned in the USA,” or “4th of July (Fireworks)” by Kelis? You’ll have to show up to find out. The music starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 before 10:30 p.m. and $10 thereafter. Table and bottle service starts at $60.

Battle For Independence 2022

Saturday, July 2
Endgame, 1233 South Alma School Road, Mesa
Kick the tires, light the fires, and get ready to kick E.T.’s ass during this party inspired by the 1996 summer blockbuster Independence Day. There will be cocktails, DJ sets, and (of course) video games aplenty. Hours are from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
click to enlarge Attendees of Talking Stick Resort's Release pool party. - BENJAMIN LEATHERMAN
Attendees of Talking Stick Resort's Release pool party.
Benjamin Leatherman

Release After Dark Pool Party feat. Slushii

Saturday, July 2
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
With his neon-tinted hair and vibrantly hued ensembles, electronic dance music DJ/producer Slushii is as colorful as any fireworks display. During the Fourth of July weekend, he’ll co-headline Talking Stick’s latest nighttime pool party along with Yultron. Gates open at 5 p.m. and Mamba will perform an opening set. Tickets are $35.

Sunday Social Pool Party

Sunday, July 3
Hotel Adeline, 5101 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Dustin Moye, Comfort Clo, Bedi, and other local DJs affiliated with Phoenix-based EDM label Re:Sound Music & Friends will be in the mix at this laidback afternoon swim soiree over the holiday weekend. Stiemann Hot Yoga will conduct a poolside session starting at noon and the DJs begin performing at 1 p.m. If you’ve somehow forgotten your bikini, Great Escape Swimwear will have a pop-up store at the party. Admission is $25 in advance, $31.56 at the door, and $350 for a cabana rental.

RB Deep Summer Nights feat. Walker & Royce

Sunday, July 3
Sunbar, 24 West Fifth Street, Tempe
DJ/producer duo Sam Walker and Gavin Royce, better known to EDM fans as Walker & Royce, will light up the dance floor inside Sunbar’s music venue with bass house, tech house, and electro-pop on Sunday night. The pair will likely spin up some of their recent tracks and collaborations, like “No Drama” and “Rewind It.” Doors are at 9 p.m. and advance tickets are $25.
click to enlarge The exterior of Luckys Indoor Outdoor off of Roosevelt Row. - FINE LINE PHOTOGRAPHY
The exterior of Luckys Indoor Outdoor off of Roosevelt Row.
Fine Line Photography

Early Independence Day Bash

Sunday, July 3
Luckys Indoor Outdoor, 817 North Second Street
Eager to get a jump on your Fourth of July festivities? Roosevelt Row patio bar Luckys will be putting on a backyard bash of sorts with live music from R&B/pop/rock band Soulitify from 6 to 9 p.m., OH Allen the DJ spinning up beats starting at 10 p.m., and plenty of food and libations available. It's free to attend the 21-and-over event.

Red, White & Biltmore

Sunday, July 3
Arizona Biltmore, 2400 East Missouri Avenue
The posh splendor of the Biltmore will be the setting for this free celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. that’s open to the general public. Attendees can enjoy luxe libations from The Spire Bar or “whimsical food truck fare.” As per the theme, everyone is encouraged to wear their chicest red, white, and blue ensembles. A spectacular laser light show will cap off the evening.

Pre-Fourth Party

Sunday, July 3
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second Street
If you’d like to include some drinking, dancing, or joystick action in your holiday weekend plans, Cobra’s pre-Fourth of July festivities will offer all three. Mane One will be in the mix from 5 to 9 p.m., followed by DJ Clavo from 9 p.m. until close. There will also be signature cocktails available at the bar and dozens of classic arcade games available for play. No cover.

Fourth of July Pool Party

Monday, July 4
The Clarendon Hotel, 401 West Clarendon Avenue
If you’d like to spend most of your Independence Day relaxing at the Clarendon’s pool, head for this all-day affair for the 21-and-over crowd, which runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase and local DJs will provide the soundtrack. The hotel’s SkyDeck will also be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $20 per person and a valid ID is required for entry.
click to enlarge Celebrating the Fourth of July at Maya in Scottsdale. - BENJAMIN LEATHERMAN
Celebrating the Fourth of July at Maya in Scottsdale.
Benjamin Leatherman

Independence Day Weekend Pool Party feat. Dom Dolla

Monday, July 4
Maya Dayclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
The scene inside Maya will go off like a firework when the tech-house/future-house producer takes over the sound system during the club’s afternoon pool party on the Fourth of July. Aerialist performances, bottle service, pool toys, and plenty of Scottsdale-style shenanigans will also take place. Gates open at noon and tickets are $45.

Fourth of July Weekend Pool Parties

Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4
Vela on Camelback, 4949 North Seventh Street
Upscale midtown apartment building Vela on Camelback will host themed pool parties on back-to-back days over the holiday weekend. A ’60s hippie party will take place on Sunday, followed by a superhero/supervillain party on Independence Day. Both events run from 1 to 10 p.m. and will feature DJs, drinks, free food, a VIP area, and a swimsuit competition with $250 cash prize. Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 at the door for either party.

Hookworm Records Presents

Monday, July 4
The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School Road
Local bands Sky Creature, Chrome Rhino, Fairy Bones, and The Real Fakes will spend their Fourth of July rocking out at this 21-and-over show put on Valley indie label Hookworm Records. Suffice it to say, this ain’t no Freedom Rock. Doors are at 7 p.m. and admission is $10.
click to enlarge Local rock band The Darts. - KELLY SAHR
Local rock band The Darts.
Kelly Sahr

July 4th with The Darts

Monday, July 4
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe
“We got your fireworks right here baby!” declares the Facebook event page for this Independence Day gig at Tempe’s Yucca Tap, which will be headlined by the garage/punk act The Darts. Local rock bands Shovel and Feratu share the bill. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with a $10 cover.

Fourth of July Celebration

Monday, July 4
Karamba Nightclub, 1724 East McDowell Road
Sing your heart out both in English or en Español during an evening-long karaoke session on Independence Day hosted by Britney. Doors open at 9 p.m. and there's no cover.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
