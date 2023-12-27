The best Phoenix concert photos of 2023

[
{
"name": "December Goal Widget",
"component": "17825500",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "16759093",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759092",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759094",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 24
}
]
Another year is just about over, and after a long period of little to no shows, 2023 felt like the year that musicians came back to the stage in droves.
Here are some of our favorite concert photos of the year by Phoenix New Times photographers.
click to enlarge
Flea gets down during the Red Hot Chili Peppers' May 14 show at State Farm Stadium.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Maggie Rogers' headlining set at M3F on March 3 was a showstopper.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Eddie Vedder closed out the second night of Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26.
Angela Rose Photography
Local favorites The Black Moods perform at PC's Celebration of Life, a memorial show for Tempe music mainstay Paul Cardone, on Jan. 12.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 17.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Billy Joel sings and plays the piano at Chase Field on Dec. 8.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Jamie xx closes out night two of M3F on March 4.
Jim Louvau
Keep
Free
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started New Times
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.