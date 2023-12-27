The best Phoenix concert photos of 2023

click to enlarge Flea gets down during the Red Hot Chili Peppers' May 14 show at State Farm Stadium. Neil Schwartz Photography

Maggie Rogers' headlining set at M3F on March 3 was a showstopper. Jim Louvau

Eddie Vedder closed out the second night of Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26. Angela Rose Photography

Local favorites The Black Moods perform at PC's Celebration of Life, a memorial show for Tempe music mainstay Paul Cardone, on Jan. 12. Mr. P-body

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 17. Jim Louvau

Billy Joel sings and plays the piano at Chase Field on Dec. 8. Jim Louvau

Jamie xx closes out night two of M3F on March 4. Jim Louvau

Another year is just about over, and after a long period of little to no shows, 2023 felt like the year that musicians came back to the stage in droves.Here are some of our favorite concert photos of the year by Phoenix New Times photographers.