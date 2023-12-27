 Best Phoenix concert photos of 2023: Innings Festival, M3F and more | Phoenix New Times
The best Phoenix concert photos of 2023

Featuring Taylor Swift, Metallica, Billy Joel and others.
December 27, 2023
James Hetfield of Metallica rages on the mic on Sept. 1 at State Farm Stadium.
James Hetfield of Metallica rages on the mic on Sept. 1 at State Farm Stadium. Jim Louvau
Another year is just about over, and after a long period of little to no shows, 2023 felt like the year that musicians came back to the stage in droves.

Here are some of our favorite concert photos of the year by Phoenix New Times photographers.


Flea gets down during the Red Hot Chili Peppers' May 14 show at State Farm Stadium.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Maggie Rogers' headlining set at M3F on March 3 was a showstopper.
Jim Louvau
Eddie Vedder closed out the second night of Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26.
Angela Rose Photography
Local favorites The Black Moods perform at PC's Celebration of Life, a memorial show for Tempe music mainstay Paul Cardone, on Jan. 12.
Mr. P-body
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 17.
Jim Louvau
Billy Joel sings and plays the piano at Chase Field on Dec. 8.
Jim Louvau
Jamie xx closes out night two of M3F on March 4.
Jim Louvau
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

