Best Concerts This Weekend: Jack White, Pedro the Lion, Jxdn

The concert is also especially busy this weekend, as big-name artists and bands like Jack White, Pitbull, Tears for Fears, Jxdn, and Rex Orange County have performances scheduled during the three-day span from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29. There’s also an electronic dance music festival (Under Construction) and a memorial show in honor of the late Andy Warpigs.
Details about these shows and others happening this weekend can be found below. And for more live music, check out Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar.
Sébastien Léger
Friday, May 27
Walter Where?House, 702 North 21st AvenueWith a whopping 25 years’ worth of releases and a progressive retro-futurist sound blending elements of disco, house, techno, and electro, Sébastien Léger has cemented his reputation as a real producer's producer. And despite his fair share of international dance hits over the years, the Paris-born electronic dance music artist remains firmly rooted in the underground, where his relentlessly inventive production style has evolved, unconstrained by commercial dance music trends. He’s scheduled to take over the sound system at Walter Where?House on Friday night. The evening starts at 9 p.m. and with a “b2b” set by HoodyHoo and Mârama. Tickets are $26. Sean Levisman
Pedro the Lion
Friday, May 27
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueFormed by multi-instrumentalist (and Valley native) David Bazan in 1995, Pedro the Lion began as an entirely solo project with Bazan playing nearly every instrument on the band's first EP and following two full-length albums. For about 10 years, Bazan would play with a rotating cast of musicians to bring the project to life for another two albums and four EPs, but in January 2006, Bazan dissolved the Pedro the Lion project to pursue his solo work again. The project lay dormant until 2017 when Bazan announced that the project would return with drummer Sean Lane and guitarist Erik Walters. The band has released two albums as a trio, including the band's latest release, Havasu, which was released in January. The album is the second in a planned pentalogy, with each album representing a different part of Arizona where Bazan spent his childhood. Canadian singer-songwriter. He’s coming home this weekend to perform at Crescent Ballroom on Friday. Charlotte Cornfield opens the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $23 to $33. David Fletcher
Pitbull
Friday, May 27
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick WayYou can't mistake Pitbull for anyone other than Pitbull. With his shaved head, sunglasses, sharp suit, and stellar dance moves, the Miami rapper is a force unto himself — a Latino sensation with crossover appeal and an international following. The Cuban heartthrob caught his big break in 2002 when a freestyle of his landed on Lil Jon’s Kings of Crunk album in 2002. Since then, Mr. Worldwide has released 11 albums, been a mainstay on the Billboard charts, and won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in 2017. Just like the fun Miami bass music Pitbull grew up on, his outdoor performance at Talking Stick Resort’s pool area should be filled with happy spirits and an energy level that will get the crowd moving. The concert is at 8 p.m. and tickets are available through resellers. Aria Bell
Jxdn
Friday May 27
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetIn late May, TikTok personality turned pop-punk singer Jxdn stops at the Van Buren as part of his Tell Me About Tomorrow Tour. Jxdn rose to fame after joining the social media platform in 2019. Having achieved influencer status, he caught the attention of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who signed him to his label, DTA Records. Since then, Jxdn has collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and covered songs like Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License." He was nominated for the Social Star Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $35 at the door. Sophia Medina
Tears for Fears
Friday, May 27
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueWhile Tears for Fears wasn't the most credible name to drop during the Brit band's 1980s heyday, their tunes have time-traveled well. What they lacked in cartoonish image and overt star power, TFF more than compensated for with sheer singability and mainman Roland Orzabal's fastidious production. Early singles like "Mad World" and breakthrough "Shout" are as era-evocative as a Rubik's Cube, yet their sheer ambition and melodrama have proved enduringly endearing ("Mad World" was super-successfully covered by Gary Jules 20 years later). The 1989 single "Sowing the Seeds of Love," perhaps the pinnacle of Orzabal's grandiose designs, likewise stands up as an ultramelodic masterstroke other pop-rock bands would die for. Tears for Fears have returned to the road behind The Tipping Point, their first album in 18 years, to remind us that the best New Wave bands were, after all, triumphs of content over form. They’re coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 27 along with tourmates Garbage. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $29.50. Paul Rogers
Walter Where?House’s Season Closing Party
Saturday, May 28
Walter Where?House, 702 North 21st AvenuePopular art space and music venue Walter Where?House will wrap up its spring with one final blowout on Saturday night. EDM star Mark Farina will spin a blend of downtempo, house music, and “Mushroom Jazz” (which is described as a mix of “West Coast jazzy, organic productions combined with East Coast hip-hop [and] urban beats”). Classic disco ensemble The Sponges will open. Doors are at 9 p.m. Admission is $22 plus fees in advance and $26 plus fees on the day of the show. Benjamin Leatherman
Jack White
Saturday, May 28
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record label co-founder Jack White has been an integral part of the indie and alt-rock music world since The White Stripes' White Blood Cells captured the nation's imagination in 2001. Building a solid reputation on being a skilled and crafty guitar player, White played his way through several bands before finally just releasing music on his own. Though The Raconteurs and Dead Weather are certainly places where White can stretch his creative muscles as a backing musician, his solo work is where he shines brightest. White released his fourth studio album, Fear of the Dawn, earlier this year. Supported by four singles, including "Hi-De-Ho," which features vocals from Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest, Fear of the Dawn has worked its way up the charts in countries across the world. His show on Saturday night at Arizona Federal Theatre starts at 8 p.m. and Chicano Batman opens. Tickets start at $65. David Fletcher
Rex Orange CountySaturday, May 28
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center StreetAlexander James O'Connor, better known as singer-songwriter Rex Orange County, is famous for his clever lyrics and moody music. (Despite his stage name, the 23-year-old is British.) He’s scheduled to stop at Mesa Amphitheatre over Memorial Day weekend, giving fans the chance to sing along to songs like "Pluto Projector" and "Loving Is Easy." O'Connor dropped his fourth studio album, Who Cares?, back in March, inspiring NME's Sophie Williams to praise it as "another masterclass in heartfelt pop." Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are only available through resellers. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Slackers
Saturday, May 28
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueLiving through the third-wave ska movement of the mid-'90s and still keeping an admirably visible profile in 2011, the Slackers are a musical anomaly. Their success hinges on a penchant for the swing of blue beat while ditching the silliness made popular by former contemporaries. (Remember Reel Big Fish?) More than a dozen studio albums into a three-decade-long career, the Slackers are still touring and will roll into the Crescent Ballroom on Saturday night, giving ska a good name and reminding us that sometimes it's okay enjoy music that is happy — and not cynical or ironic in the least. Doors are at 7 p.m. and We Are the Union and Kill Lincoln perform opening sets. Tickets are $20 to $30. Bree Davies
Under Construction
Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29
Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, AvondaleLocal promoter Relentless Beats is bringing this two-day outdoor EDM festival headlined by Fisher and DJ/producers Chris Lake back for another year. The location may have changed (its moved across the Valley to Phoenix Raceway, RB’s new home for its large-scale events) but will offer just as much beats and bass as last year. Each night will feature Fisher and Lake performing a back-to-back set and different lineup of openers. To wit: Loco Dice, Anna, Joshwa, and Miane on Saturday with Hot Since 82, Eli & Fur, Cloonee, and Sosa performing on Sunday. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $52.50 (plus fees) per night or $99.50 (plus fees) for both. Shuttle service is also available from downtown Tempe for $37 per person. Benjamin Leatherman
GWAR
Sunday, May 29
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeLike Halley's Comet or the northern lights, a GWAR concert is something everyone should see at least once before they die. No, it doesn't matter if you don't like metal, and no, it doesn't matter if you think gimmick bands are ridiculous. GWAR has been putting on captivating, wild, and hilarious stage shows since the '80s in the face of any and every controversy that came after them, and every year, they get bigger, better, and even more (fake) bloody. For the uninitiated, GWAR's whole concept revolves around some convoluted sci-fi mythology in which the band members are barbaric intergalactic warriors fighting, well, whatever they want. The story doesn't really matter; it's in the way the band tells it, and after 30 years, it's gotten really good. It gets better. Death metal legends Goatwhore, bluegrass/thrash act The Native Howl, and melodic metal band Nekrogoblikon open for GWAR on their current tour, which is coming to the Marquee this month. One tip: wear clothes you don't mind getting ruined. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $60. David Fletcher
Andy Warpigs Memorial Show
Sunday, May 29
The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School RoadIt’s been almost a year since the death of Andy Warpigs and the sting hasn’t faded. Warpigs’ fans and fellow musicians are still mourning the untimely passing of the altruistic local folk-punk artist, who was known for their “slick-tongued storytelling and relatable yet absurdist lyricism,” as well as an unending support for the Valley’s music and art scenes. A memorial show will be held in memory of Warpigs on Sunday evening with music from 20 Foot Neon Jesus, Ray Reeves, Serene Dominic, Sonny Morgan, and Shamehole. Local comedians Crikette Gill, Glendon Mcgee, Jorge Felix, David Kays will also perform and painters Joe Gonzalez and David Morgan will conduct live art sessions. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $5. Benjamin Leatherman