Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Excision, Come Together Benefit 5.0, Mark Zubia

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

What’s on tap in metro Phoenix when it comes to concerts this weekend? A festival-like electronic dance music event starring bass-field Excision, for starters, as well as release shows for Mark Zubia and Authority Zero, and a two-night benefit with local rock and jam bands on the soundtrack and an enormous light show.

If those possibilities don’t pique your interest, popular dance event EmoNightPHX will make its long-awaited return while paint mixes with punk on Grand Avenue and the indie rockers of Banana Gun hold it down at Tempe’s Yucca Tap Room.

Details about each of these aforementioned gigs can be found below. And for even more music events happening around the Valley, hit up Phoenix New Times' online listings.

Authority Zero members, from left to right, Mike Spero (bass), Chris Dalley (drums), Jason DeVore and new guitarist, Eric Walsh. Authority Zero

Authority Zero Album Release Show Friday, June 18

Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe, 480-829-0707

The hometown heroes in Authority Zero will celebrate the release of their latest LP, Ollie Ollie Oxen Free, with a concert at Marquee Theatre. You'll get to see the band's new guitarist, Eric Walsh, and hear a bunch of new music. Local ska/punk Madd Dog Tannen and pop-punk band Miles to Nowhere are the supporting acts. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 show. General admission is $25 plus fees and balcony tickets are $40 to $50. Jennifer Goldberg

EXPAND Catch Banana Gun's show at Yucca Tap Room this weekend. It's free. Julie Breslin

Banana Gun Friday, June 18

Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480-967-4777

Speaking of recently released albums, local indie rockers Banana Gun dropped their latest EP, the four-song effort Rules, last month complete with a weekend-long blowout. If you missed out, the band is schedule to hit the stage on Friday night at the Yucca Tap Room and will very likely to include material from Rules on their setlist. Future Exes, Deadbeat Cousins, and Kevin Michael Prier will open the 9 p.m. show. There’s no cover. Benjamin Leatherman

Excision Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler, 480-502-5600

DJ/producer Excision – who specializes in darker, bass-heavy sounds like dubstep, hardstyle, and other low-end genres – will take over the Sonoran Lawn at Rawhide during a two-night outdoor event this weekend that will be almost festival-like in its setup and execution. Each evening will feature a separate selection of supporting artists and Excision is bringing his enormous stage setup, which includes a cannonade of lasers and other special effects. If you go, expect sounds from the nether realms of EDM to rattle windows and your eardrums. Nightly line-ups will include Svdden Death, Riot Ten, Boogie T, and Calcium on Friday; and Sullivan King, Wooli, Hi I'm Ghost, HE$H, and Vampa on Saturday. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night. General admission is $59 for one night and $99 for both, while VIP tickets are $125 each night or $250 for the weekend. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Local Grateful Dead tribute Xtra Ticket. Xtra Ticket's Facebook

Come Together Benefit 5.0 Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19

El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium, 552 North 40th Street, 602-231-0300

Thanks to obvious reasons, music festivals have been virtually nonexistent in the Valley for more than a year now. This weekend, the promoters of the Come Together Benefit 5.0 will try to fill the void with their two-night affair on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at Phoenix’s El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium. A jam fest, fundraiser, and groove session rolled together in one, the event will star local bands of the classic rock, psychedelic rock, and ska-punk variety.

The lineup varies each evening with Grateful Dead tribute acts The Noodles and Xtra Ticket sharing the bill on the first night with The Neumonics and The Scott Hallock Band while Saturday will have sets from Cubensis, The Alligators, Mr. Incommunicado, Cloud Ten, and The Harvest. A “liquid light show” will illuminate the proceedings on both nights. (The event aims to recreate the atmosphere the groove and atmosphere of the Dead show from the '80s). Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. General admission is $37.50 per night, $75 for both. VIP tickets are also available. Proceeds local charity Let’s Be Better Humans. Benjamin Leatherman



Patrons of EmoNightPHX will once again fill The Rebel Lounge this weekend. Jim Louvau

EmoNightPHX Saturday, June 19

The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road, 602-296-7013

Scan the roster of bands on the playlists of Daylight Heist, the two-man DJ team composed of Cody Reyher and Joe Strelsky that serve as residents of The Rebel Lounge’s EmoNightPHX, and you’re certain to spot a variety of bands that qualify as emo. And they’re united more by feel and appeal than actual musical style. And perhaps that’s why the emo designation endures. Beyond its stylistic signifiers (octave chords, crybaby lyrics), emo has always been whatever its listeners ask it to be. On Saturday, Reyher and Strelsky will stage the first EmoNightPHX since the pandemic. The 21-and-over party starts at 9 p.m. and admission is $12. Jason P. Woodbury

Jake Carpenter and Mikul Wing of Autograf. Big Beat Press

Autograf Saturday, June 19

Shady Park, 26 East University Drive, Tempe, 480-474-4222

When attending a live show, an artist’s visual component can prove to be just as important as the sounds coming from the speakers. Brightly colored lights, lasers and graphic visuals projected on a screen are commonly seen, but how often are the artists actually building their own stage aesthetic with their own hands? Chicago-based Autograf began as an art project, then morphed into a musical group playing live electronica. For each show, members like Jake Carpenter and Mikul Wing conceptualize and create visuals to complete their unique ambiance. Se it for yourself on Saturday at Tempe’s Shady Park. The show is at 9 p.m. and a cover will be charged at the door. Riley Cowing

EXPAND Renowned folk-punk artist Andy Warpigs, who died on May 30. Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen (@Loganjlr1994)

Paint Punk Show Saturday, June 19

Snood City, 1018 Grand Avenue, 602-699-5825

As the local music community continues to mourn the recent death of Andy Warpigs, the creatives over at Snood City will be celebrating his life as they deliver plenty of punk vibes during a free Paint Punk gathering that gets underway at 7 p.m. and continues through 11 p.m. on Saturday. The live music lineup includes the Burnt Ink Band, Pros & Cons, Street Burrito, and Critical Mass. You’ll also find a trio of artists – Dave Morgan, Geremy Cites, and Sierra Kimsey – doing live mural painting. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Singer-songwriter Mark Zubia celebrates the release of his new EP this weekend. Mark Zubia

Mark Zubia EP Release Show Saturday, June 19

Last Exit Live, 717 South Central Avenue, 602-271-7000

Back in late March, when Mark Zubia debuted his latest EP, Zubia, concerts weren't really back yet. So it's finally time to celebrate the album with a release party at central Phoenix venue Last Exit Live. Zubia, an inductee to the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame who's been a member of The Pistoleros and Los Guys, will be backed up on Saturday by local breakouts The Black Moods. Expect to hear songs from the six-song EP (two of which have been featured on Showtime's Shameless) and a whole lotta rock 'n' roll. The Rock Bottom Bros will also perform. Doors open at 8 for the 9 p.m. show, and tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Jennifer Goldberg