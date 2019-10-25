EXPAND Halloween 2019 offers a week's worth of parties around the Valley. Benjamin Leatherman

Your Guide to Phoenix's Best Halloween Parties in 2019

| |

Whatchu going to be for Halloween this year? You’ve got plenty of options, but you’ll need somewhere to show off your costume and maybe even win some cash or prizes if it's clever enough. You've got a week's worth of balls and bashes that will be happening from Friday, October 25, to Thursday, October 31, happening at bars, clubs, and other venues. Each will offer a mix of music, dancing, and costumed revelry. If you’d like some guidance on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guide to the biggest, best, and most bizarre bashes happening in the metro Phoenix area during Halloween 2019.

Scary Sexy Party

Friday, October 25

Riot House, 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Yandy, the local company that’s made a killing on sexy costume versions of pop-cultural characters in recent years, will be involved with this Halloween weekend event at Riot House. There will be Yandy giveaways all evening, music by Deejay Diesel, and more. The party is at 8 p.m. Call 480-935-5910 for cover info.

Related Stories The 14 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

EXPAND Halloween revelers at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

Hallowasted Party

Friday, October 25

Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Craft cocktails and live music will be just some of the highlights of Wasted Grain’s party, which will also offer a costume contest for prizes. Local bands The Holdup, Sunset Voodoo, The Irie, and Good Rust will perform. Start time is 6:30 p.m. It’s $20 for early bird general admission, $65 for VIP admission.

Blood Prom

Friday, October 25

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

That infamous scene from Carrie (the one where Sissy Spacek gets drenched in crimson red liquid) is the inspiration behind this party at Whiskey Row in Scottsdale. DJ Real will be in the mix all night starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Punk Rock Halloween Bash 2019

Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26

Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

Local bands will put a punk rock twist on the Halloween tradition of becoming someone else during the annual Punk Rock Halloween Bash on Friday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26. The two-evening event will see them pay tribute to iconic acts (and maybe even copying their looks). Meanwhile, Yucca’s lounge will host a “Monster Midway” with a costume contest for prizes and horror-themed carnival games both nights. A beer garden and food trucks will be located outside. Start time is 8 p.m. both nights and admission is free.

Giligin's Halloween Block Party

Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 26

Giligin's Bar, 4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale

A few things are guaranteed to happen during Giligin's annual Halloween blowout, which will extend into the street in front of the bar. There’s gonna be a mix of music, madness, and a little mayhem. Outdoor games like giant Jenga and Connect Four will be available. The costume contest on Saturday night will have prizes for the best male, female, and most offensive costumes. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. both days. Admission is free.

EXPAND Benjamin Leatherman

Monster’s Block 2019

Saturday, October 26

El Hefe and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 640 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

A large portion of Sixth Street west of Mill, not to mention both El Hefe and Whiskey Row, will host an enormous block party featuring multiple DJs, bars, dance floors, and a 40-foot stage with large LED screens. Gates open at 9 p.m. Admission is $10-$20. Call 480-257-2797 for more details.

Downtown Phoenix Pub Crawloween 2

Saturday, October 26

Downtown Phoenix

Hit up seven different drinkeries around Phoenix’s urban core over the course of a single evening via this annual pub crawl. Registration is at Chambers, 705 North First Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and stops include The Churchill, Seamus McCaffrey's, Copper Blues, Kettle Black, Paz Cantina, and Stardust Pinbar. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the event.

Beetlejuice Party

Saturday, October 26

Skylanes, 7340 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Dress up as a ghost, grab your copy of The Handbook for the Recently Deceased, and head for Skylanes, which will put on a Beetlejuice-themed party mixing nightlife with the afterlife. A costume contest begins at 6 p.m. Drink specials include $3 snake eye shots and $6 Beetle Juices. Call 480-787-1095 for more details.

Evil Enchantment

Saturday, October 26

W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

It will be good to be bad at this high-style affair inspired by Disney villainesses like Maleficent and Ursula that will take place on the W’s WET Deck. There will also craft cocktails, DJs, and various fancy touches. The enchantment starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $40 and up.

Spectrum: The Halloween Event

Saturday, October 26

The Where?House Gallery, 702 North 21st Avenue

The folks from Walter Productions will show off all the gallery’s summer improvements during this creative-focused affair. There will also be DJs, art cars, craft beer from Walter Station Brewery, food, and plenty of costumes. Start time is 9 p.m., and admission is $35.

Freak Show Party

Saturday, October 26

The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

You might run into a few sideshow oddities lurking about during the Halloween festivities at this Scottsdale hot spot. They’ll also have entertainment, DJ Madd Rich and DJ Slippe in the mix, plus drink specials. The freaky fun starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Call 480-550-7819 if you’d like more info.

EXPAND You're guaranteed to see some amazing costumes at the Wicked Ball. Benjamin Leatherman

Wicked Ball 2019

Saturday, October 26

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

This year’s edition of the ball features a “Carn-Evil” theme, so expect to cross paths sideshow freaks, nasty ringmasters, and killer clowns. You’ll also encounter the best costumes in the Valley, as the event’s payday of $10,000 in cash prizes brings out plenty of elaborate-looking outfits. In addition to all the fantastic costumes, the ball features action in three different rooms, each with its own theme. EDM artists and DJs like Showtek, Sam Feldt, and Brooks will perform. The folks from Live 101.5’s Morning Mess show will host from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Advance tickets are $50 for general admission and $90 for a VIP package. Call 480-850-7734 for additional details.

Totally ’80s Halloween Party

Saturday, October 26

Thunderbird Lounge, 710 West Montecito Avenue

Befitting its retro vibe, Thunderbird Lounge will host a throwback-themed affair with all the trappings. There will be jams from ’80s films, a “Thriller” dance-off, a DJ set by Rad Dude, vintage arcade games, and more. Drink specials, pizza from Dino’s Napoletana, and a $100 gift card for best costume will be offered. Step through the time warp starting at 4 p.m. It’s free to attend.

Monster’s Block Party

Saturday, October 26

Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second Street