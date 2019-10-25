 


4
Halloween 2019 offers a week's worth of parties around the Valley.
Halloween 2019 offers a week's worth of parties around the Valley.
Benjamin Leatherman

Your Guide to Phoenix's Best Halloween Parties in 2019

Benjamin Leatherman | October 25, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Whatchu going to be for Halloween this year? You’ve got plenty of options, but you’ll need somewhere to show off your costume and maybe even win some cash or prizes if it's clever enough. You've got a week's worth of balls and bashes that will be happening from Friday, October 25, to Thursday, October 31, happening at bars, clubs, and other venues. Each will offer a mix of music, dancing, and costumed revelry.

If you’d like some guidance on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guide to the biggest, best, and most bizarre bashes happening in the metro Phoenix area during Halloween 2019.

Scary Sexy Party


Friday, October 25
Riot House, 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Yandy, the local company that’s made a killing on sexy costume versions of pop-cultural characters in recent years, will be involved with this Halloween weekend event at Riot House. There will be Yandy giveaways all evening, music by Deejay Diesel, and more. The party is at 8 p.m. Call 480-935-5910 for cover info.

Halloween revelers at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale.
Halloween revelers at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale.
Benjamin Leatherman

Hallowasted Party


Friday, October 25
Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Craft cocktails and live music will be just some of the highlights of Wasted Grain’s party, which will also offer a costume contest for prizes. Local bands The Holdup, Sunset Voodoo, The Irie, and Good Rust will perform. Start time is 6:30 p.m. It’s $20 for early bird general admission, $65 for VIP admission.

Blood Prom


Friday, October 25
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

That infamous scene from Carrie (the one where Sissy Spacek gets drenched in crimson red liquid) is the inspiration behind this party at Whiskey Row in Scottsdale. DJ Real will be in the mix all night starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Punk Rock Halloween Bash 2019


Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

Local bands will put a punk rock twist on the Halloween tradition of becoming someone else during the annual Punk Rock Halloween Bash on Friday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26. The two-evening event will see them pay tribute to iconic acts (and maybe even copying their looks). Meanwhile, Yucca’s lounge will host a “Monster Midway” with a costume contest for prizes and horror-themed carnival games both nights. A beer garden and food trucks will be located outside. Start time is 8 p.m. both nights and admission is free.

Giligin's Halloween Block Party


Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 26
Giligin's Bar, 4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale

A few things are guaranteed to happen during Giligin's annual Halloween blowout, which will extend into the street in front of the bar. There’s gonna be a mix of music, madness, and a little mayhem. Outdoor games like giant Jenga and Connect Four will be available. The costume contest on Saturday night will have prizes for the best male, female, and most offensive costumes. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. both days. Admission is free.

Your Guide to Phoenix's Best Halloween Parties in 2019
Benjamin Leatherman

Monster’s Block 2019


Saturday, October 26
El Hefe and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 640 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

A large portion of Sixth Street west of Mill, not to mention both El Hefe and Whiskey Row, will host an enormous block party featuring multiple DJs, bars, dance floors, and a 40-foot stage with large LED screens. Gates open at 9 p.m. Admission is $10-$20. Call 480-257-2797 for more details.

Downtown Phoenix Pub Crawloween 2


Saturday, October 26
Downtown Phoenix

Hit up seven different drinkeries around Phoenix’s urban core over the course of a single evening via this annual pub crawl. Registration is at Chambers, 705 North First Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and stops include The Churchill, Seamus McCaffrey's, Copper Blues, Kettle Black, Paz Cantina, and Stardust Pinbar. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the event.

Beetlejuice Party


Saturday, October 26
Skylanes, 7340 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Dress up as a ghost, grab your copy of The Handbook for the Recently Deceased, and head for Skylanes, which will put on a Beetlejuice-themed party mixing nightlife with the afterlife. A costume contest begins at 6 p.m. Drink specials include $3 snake eye shots and $6 Beetle Juices. Call 480-787-1095 for more details.

Evil Enchantment


Saturday, October 26
W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

It will be good to be bad at this high-style affair inspired by Disney villainesses like Maleficent and Ursula that will take place on the W’s WET Deck. There will also craft cocktails, DJs, and various fancy touches. The enchantment starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $40 and up.

Spectrum: The Halloween Event


Saturday, October 26
The Where?House Gallery, 702 North 21st Avenue

The folks from Walter Productions will show off all the gallery’s summer improvements during this creative-focused affair. There will also be DJs, art cars, craft beer from Walter Station Brewery, food, and plenty of costumes. Start time is 9 p.m., and admission is $35.

Freak Show Party


Saturday, October 26
The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

You might run into a few sideshow oddities lurking about during the Halloween festivities at this Scottsdale hot spot. They’ll also have entertainment, DJ Madd Rich and DJ Slippe in the mix, plus drink specials. The freaky fun starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Call 480-550-7819 if you’d like more info.

You're guaranteed to see some amazing costumes at the Wicked Ball.
You're guaranteed to see some amazing costumes at the Wicked Ball.
Benjamin Leatherman

Wicked Ball 2019


Saturday, October 26
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

This year’s edition of the ball features a “Carn-Evil” theme, so expect to cross paths sideshow freaks, nasty ringmasters, and killer clowns. You’ll also encounter the best costumes in the Valley, as the event’s payday of $10,000 in cash prizes brings out plenty of elaborate-looking outfits. In addition to all the fantastic costumes, the ball features action in three different rooms, each with its own theme. EDM artists and DJs like Showtek, Sam Feldt, and Brooks will perform. The folks from Live 101.5’s Morning Mess show will host from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Advance tickets are $50 for general admission and $90 for a VIP package. Call 480-850-7734 for additional details.

Totally ’80s Halloween Party


Saturday, October 26
Thunderbird Lounge, 710 West Montecito Avenue

Befitting its retro vibe, Thunderbird Lounge will host a throwback-themed affair with all the trappings. There will be jams from ’80s films, a “Thriller” dance-off, a DJ set by Rad Dude, vintage arcade games, and more. Drink specials, pizza from Dino’s Napoletana, and a $100 gift card for best costume will be offered. Step through the time warp starting at 4 p.m. It’s free to attend.

Monster’s Block Party


Saturday, October 26
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second Street

Cobra’s parking lot will host this monstrous affair offering a mix of classic arcade games, food trucks, and an outdoor bar. There will also be a costume contest with $500 in cash prizes and giveaways. DJ Mane One will serve up the sounds throughout the evening. There’s a 4 p.m. start time, and admission is free.

Zombie Thriller Halloween Bar Crawl


Saturday, October 26
Downtown Tempe

Zombies or anyone else in costume can participate in this unique bar crawl along Mill Avenue in Tempe. Participants will be given wireless LED headphones, which will pick up mixes by two DJs that will travel with the group as they head for spots like Fat Tuesday, Glow, and Varsity Tavern. Drink specials will be available at each stop. The event starts at Americana, 350 South Mill Avenue in Tempe, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15.

Raven’s Halloween Bash


Saturday, October 26
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Scottsdale party guru Raven Valdes’ annual Halloween bash inside Talking Stick’s Showroom will feature music from Lane Change and DJ Brando, dancing, drinks, and an upscale vibe. There will be cocktail and wine specials and a midnight costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed male, female, and couple. The party gets underway at 8 p.m. General admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP booths are available with seating for four people for $425 and six people for $495. Call 480-850-4353 for more info.

Monsters Ball


Saturday, October 26
Alwun House, 1204 East Roosevelt Street

It wouldn’t be Halloween in the Valley without Alwun House’s annual event full of scary, surreal thrills. Local jazz group Spooky Cool will kick off an evening-long lineup of entertainment that also includes performances by Ignite Collaborative, cabaret, and burlesque from alternative drag ensemble What the Queer. While you’re there, be sure to check out the annual “Monster’s Menagerie” juried art exhibit on display in the gallery. The ball begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Expect to encounter a lot of Joker costumes this year.
Expect to encounter a lot of Joker costumes this year.
Benjamin Leatherman

Why So Serious? Halloween Party


Saturday, October 26
El Hefe, 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Twisted comic book villain The Joker (the Heath Ledger version, at least) is the inspiration behind this party, which will feature DJ Diesel dropping beats and plenty of rowdy fun. Start time is 10 p.m. Call 480-945-6200 for cover info and other details.

House of Horrors Party


Saturday, October 26
The Cash Nightclub, 1730 East McDowell Road

A special Halloween edition of The Cash’s weekly Give It Everything Saturdays dance night will feature drink specials like $2 drafts before 10 p.m. and $5 well drinks all night and a costume contest with prizes of $300 for first place and VIP bottle service for second and third. Things get going at 9 p.m. It’s $7 before 11 p.m. and $25-$175 for various VIP packages.

Wild Willy's Halloween Party


Saturday, October 26
Wild Willy's Cantina, 613 East Western Avenue, Avondale

A slew of local hip-hop artists will perform, including BankMills, Daygo Strange, FatFat, King Madoxx, Mperial, Skruff Zona, and Terrell Matheny. There will also be a costume contest with $250 in prizes for the sexiest and best overall costume. The party starts at 8 p.m. Call 623-249-5291 for admission info.

Pumpkin Carving Party


Sunday, October 27
Thunderbird Lounge, 710 West Montecito Avenue

Jack-o’-lanterns will be in abundance at this popular Melrose-area lounge’s 21-and-over pumpkin carving party from 8 to 11 p.m. They’ll provide knives and other tools, you provide the pumpkin. They’ll have pumpkin beer available for purchase and will screen It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Admission is free.

A Nightmare on Melrose Street


Wednesday, October 30
The Rock, 4129 North Seventh Avenue

Hollo Eve from season three of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula will be the special guest along with Eddie Broadway (a.k.a. Mister Trans Arizona USA). The party is at 9 p.m. Its $10 for general admission, $20 reserved seating, and $30 VIP reserved seating with a meet-and-greet and early entry.

Halloween & Oates


Wednesday, October 30
Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue

As its name portends, this party will pay tribute to the legendary pop-rock duo. But from what organizers have planned, it sounds like it won’t be just another theme party. Valley Bar’s basement will transform into a practice pad for Hall & Oates with a rotating cast of local musicians (including members of Playboy Manbaby, Jerusafunk, Twin Ponies, Like Diamonds, and Pro Teens) portraying the band during “interactive cover set” that goes all night long. There will also be a costume contest, drink specials, and more. They’ll make your dreams come true starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Halloween at the Crescent Ballroom is always a wild time.
Halloween at the Crescent Ballroom is always a wild time.
Benjamin Leatherman

Halloween In Fair Verona: A Romeo & Juliet Masquerade Ball


Thursday, October 31
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue

Sean Watson’s annual masquerade party is taking a page from one of the Bard’s most famous works for this year’s edition. As such, there will be two stages of local DJs to represent the two warring families from the play. Watson, Gerry Gonza, Nicky V., Curtis Can’t See, Lavander, and Fairydvst will perform inside the Crescent while Secret Sessions, Kid Raga, and others do their thing on an outdoor stage along Second Avenue. As always, costumes are mandatory and there will be a contest offering prizes for the best outfits. The Shakespearean shenanigans start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Yeah Baby


Thursday, October 31
Riot House, 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

Cue up Quincy Jones’ “Soul Bossa Nova” and start practicing your best Austin Powers impression if you plan to attend Riot House’s party inspired by the film series. DJs will spin dance hits while fembots and international men of mystery crowd the dance floor starting at 9 p.m. Call 480-935-5910 for cover info.

Wicked Wild West Halloween Hootenanny


Thursday, October 31
Lustre Rooftop Bar, 2 East Jefferson Street

Cowboys and cowgirls can attend this barn-burner of a party. It will feature saloon fare, cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a photo booth, costume contest, and a set by DJ Stoneypie. Y’all are welcome starting at 8 p.m. It’s $10 for general admission and $500 for a VIP couch. Call 602-258-0231 for additional info.

Halloween at Sunbar


Thursday, October 31
Sunbar, 24 West Fifth Street, Tempe

Electronic dance music artists Thriftworks, Mystic Grizzly, and Tiedye Ky will spend their Halloween night getting bodies moving at Sunbar. Locals Smoakland and NastyHumanz will open the evening, which starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $24-$28.

Masque of the Shred Death


Thursday, October 31
Time Out Lounge, 3129 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

A diverse selection of local bands and musicians will perform during this rock party, including From Mars, Swarthy Pirates, Michael Clayden, Eternal, and Dennis Stanton. There will also be a free taco/nacho bar, tarot card readings, and live art after things get going at 8 p.m. Admission is $5.

DVINA Halloween


Thursday, October 31
Monarch Theatre, 122 East Washington Street

Beats will fill the Scarlet Lounge during DVINA Entertainment’s Halloween night EDM event, which starts at 9 p.m. and will be headlined by tech-house duo Pleasurekraft. Jon Gaiser, Marco Bailey, and Juheun will also perform. Tickets are $30 via DVINA’s Facebook page.

Gracie's Tax Bar
Gracie's Tax Bar
Charles Barth

A Disgraceful Halloween


Thursday, October 31
Gracie’s Tax Bar, 711 North Seventh Avenue

Gracie’s celebration on Halloween night will be anything but disgraceful, as it’ll feature DJ sets by Djentrification and Jake Stellarwell, live music from Treasure MammaL, tarot card readings, a taco cart, the art installations of Sierra Joy, and live visuals by Purdy Lites. Meanwhile, Acme Prints will host a haunted maze next door. The party starts at 8 p.m., and there’s no cover.

Emo Night PHX Halloween


Thursday, October 31
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road

The Halloween edition of Emo Night PHX (a.k.a. “your favorite sad dance party”) will feature the DJs of Daylight Heist spinning moody and gloomy songs and conducting ticket giveaways and a costume contest. Get emo starting at 8 p.m. It’s $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Pulp: A Tarantino Halloween Party


Thursday, October 31
Linger Longer Lounge, 6522 North 16th Street

Expect to encounter clowns to the left of you, jokers to the right, and characters from Quentin Tarantino’s cinematic oeuvre everywhere else inside the Linger Longer Lounge during its Halloween night festivities. You might see folks dressed as Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace doing the twist on the dance floor, The Bride wielding a samurai sword, or Mr. Pink with a suitcase full of diamonds. The trio of DJ Paul Bearer, DJ Blvk Cat, and DJ Aaron Useless will spin soundtrack songs from Tarantino’s films, and a costume contest is planned. The fun starts at 9 p.m., and there’s no cover.

Captured! By Robots


Wednesday, October 31
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

The insidious automatons of grindcore band Captured! By Robots (including GTRBOT666 and DRMBOT 0110) will terrorize Yucca’s main room on Halloween night along with their only enslaved human member, JBOT. Predatory Instinct and Robocophole will open the 8 p.m. show. It’s free for all meatbags and carbon-based lifeforms.

The Blunt Club’s Blunt'o'ween


Thursday, October 31
Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue

Local turntablists, b-boys, and hip-hop fans will gather in Valley Bar’s Music Hall for The Blunt Club’s Halloween bash. Resident DJ Pickster One will share the decks with DJ Element, DJ Melo, and others. Live art will be provided by Mesrock and Spawk. As you might guess, costumes are encouraged. Light it up starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $3.

Hot Tub Time Machine Party


Wednesday, October 31
Casa Amigos, 7320 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

This Scottsdale spot will take a trip to yesteryear with a Halloween night fiesta inspired by the Hot Tub Time Machine series. Call 480-361-3440 for more details.

Icona Pop will send their Halloween at Tempe's Varsity Tavern.
Icona Pop will send their Halloween at Tempe's Varsity Tavern.
Fredrik Etoall

A Nightmare on Fifth Street


Thursday, October 31
Varsity Tavern, 501 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Icona Pop’s Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo will perform a special DJ set during Varsity Tavern’s party on Halloween night, which begins at 9 p.m. And yes, they're likely to play their quadruple-platinum hit "I Love It." Call 480-534-8620 or visit the bar’s Facebook page for admission info.

Dark Meat Halloween


Thursday, October 31
Kobalt Bar, 3110 North Central Avenue

Local drag artists like Sir Nate, Brooklyn Diazz, and Pi Nut will entertain at this Halloween night event at Kobalt. Paranormal drag performer Yovska from The Boulet Brothers' Dragula and The Infamous Boom Boom will also appear. The party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$37.50.

Yelloween Halloween


Thursday, October 31
Wrigley Mansion, 2501 East Telewa Trail

Enjoy a spooky and stylish evening at Wrigley Mansion while sipping on Veuve Clicquot champagne, sampling haute cuisine, and getting in some people-watching. The 21-and-over event will include Halloween-themed food stations, live music and entertainment, a complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot, and an additional drink ticket. Cash bars will also be available. The party goes from 8 p.m. to midnight. General admission is $100, and VIP table package is $2,500 and includes tickets for six people, a private server, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé.

Owl-O-Ween/Day of the Dead Party


Thursday, October 31
The Little Woody, 4228 East Indian School Road

Both Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos will be celebrated at this event. Activities include a costume and pumpkin-carving contest, face-painting, a DJ, and more. The fun starts at 10 p.m., and there’s no cover.

Halloween Karaoke Party


Thursday, October 31
414 Pub & Pizza, 414 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Enjoy $2 pepperoni and cheese slices, drink specials like $1 Jell-O shots and $3 green shots, and a costume contest at midnight. The party starts at 6 p.m., and there’s no cover.

Halloween GND Bash 2019


Thursday, October 31
George & Dragon, 4240 North Central Avenue

This popular English pub in downtown Phoenix will be throwing down on Haloween night with drink specials and a costume contest featuring prizes of $150 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third. There will also be cake. The spooky shenanigans start at 7 p.m. No cover.

Hexenstanz


Thursday, October 31
Club Palazzo, 710 North Central Avenue

DJ Tristan Iseult will curate a dark and gloomy soundtrack inside Palazzo during Hexenstanz (which literally means “the witches’ dance”) while attendees engage in dance floor rituals well into the wee hours. A costume contest will award cash prizes to the “best witch” and “best costume.” Start time is 9 p.m., and admission is $8.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

