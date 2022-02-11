These Are Metro Phoenix's Best Super Bowl LVI Watch Parties

When Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday, February 13, more than 100 million people will be watching the battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. That includes all the die-hard NFL fans and casual viewers across the metro Phoenix area tuning in for the big game.
Whichever team you happen to betting on or rooting for, it's bound to be an action-packed contest filled with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. If you’d like to check out the big game in a setting that puts your neighbor’s spread to shame, we’ve got a roster of some of the better Super Bowl watch parties in the Valley.
Granted, essentially every bar or restaurant will have televisions tuned in, certain bars, clubs, eateries, and even shopping centers have festivities planned. Most will have food and drink specials of some sort while others will offer prizes, raffles, and live music. That includes any of the following Valley spots.
Casino Arizona
The CAZ Sports Bar inside Casino Arizona, 524 North 92nd Street in Scottsdale, will host the annual “Big Game Viewing Party” with more than 40 screens showing the football battle in 4K resolution, cash and prize giveaways, and Shawn Crespin of Fox Sports 910 serving as host. Craft beers will also be available for purchase and attendances will be strictly limited to those 21 and over. The party starts at 2 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free.
810 Billiards & Bowling
The CityScape location of 810 Billiards & Bowling, 50 West Jefferson Street, will have a VIP experience with food, snacks, and drinks included. Jerseys and team wear are encouraged. The fun starts at 4 p.m. Tickets
are $50.
Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace
Both outdoor shopping centers are planning "Game Day Tailgate" events with enormous LED screens broadcasting every second of the action, outdoor bars, and Madden available for play from noon until gametime. Activities Tempe Marketplace, 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, will take place in and around the District Stage and also include a DJ from Power 98.3. Up at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, screens will be set up at the Barnes & Noble Courtyard and District Stage. Giveaways, live entertainment, photo ops with a giant football helmet, and other distractions are planned. Seating at both affairs will have first-come, first-served availability.
Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern
The proprietors of Cactus Jack's, 4747 East Elliot Road, will show the game on eight big screen TVs and have various food and drink specials. The “Super Music/Super Bowl” party will also feature lineup of artists from local bands like The Noodles, Xtra Ticket will perform Grateful Dead tunes starting at 5:30 p.m. Raffle prizes (including a ticket to the Skull & Roses music festival in California this spring) will also be awarded throughout the afternoon and evening. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
This neon sign spells out what Clubhouse at Maya in Scottsdale is all about.
Benjamin Leatherman
Clubhouse at Maya
While all the football action is playing out on any of the HD screens at Maya, 7333 East Indian Plaza in Scottsdale, you can engage in some games of your own. Distractions like foosball, Skee-Ball, billiards, cornhole, and giant Jenga
will all be available for play around the joint. Gates open at 9 a.m.
The Dirty Drummer
Patrons of the Dirty Drummer, 2303 North 44th Street, can partake in food and drink specials while watching the game on multiple screens. The party starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Call 602-840-2726 for more details.
Industry Phx
The revelry at this LGBTQ+-friendly establishment in the Melrose District kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with a Drag Brunch, which goes until 3 p.m. Later, you can catch the game happening on both a giant projection screen and multiple TVs.
Kimmyz On Greenway
You can partake in $3 domestic bottled beers, $5 appetizers and boneless wings, and other food and drink specials during the annual Super Bowl party at Kimmyz, 5930 West Greenway Road. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.
click to enlarge
SoFi Stadium in L.A., the site of Super Bowl LVI.
Troutfarm27/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons
Talking Stick Resort
Mike “Roc” Muraco and Dan “Manuch” Manucci of Fox Sports 910 will host a 21-and-over watch party in the Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale. Doors open at 2 p.m. and there will be food and drink specials, cash and prize giveaways, and sports betting (natch). Space will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Golden Margarita
Golden Margarita’s watch party will include libations, all the gridiron action being shown on screens large and small, and a post-game dance party until 2 a.m. featuring DJ Pest on the decks. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Kobalt
Happy hour prices will be offered until 7 p.m. at Kobalt, 3110 North Central Avenue, Suite 175, during its Super Bowl celebration. They’ll have the game on the bar’s big screen with plenty of snark and sass coming from its always-entertaining crowd of regulars, particularly when the commercials are playing. Things get going at 4 p.m.
Bleachers Sports Grill
This Ahwatukee sports hub located at 15410 South Mountain Parkway will have 55 HDTVs showing the showdown between Cinncinatti and L.A. Specials like $1.50 Jell-O shots, $3 domestic pints, and $9 burgers and fries will be available after the game starts at 4 p.m.
Chopper John's
Football fans at Chopper John’s, 2547 East Indian School Road, can partake in servings of green chili chicken lasagna and $5 Bloody Marys while watching L.A. and Cinncinatti battling for gridiron glory. As always, there’s no cover.