The 20 Best Valentine's Day 2020 Parties in Phoenix

Valentine’s Day is one of those polarizing holidays you either dig or detest. Usually, it depends greatly on the state of your love life.

The good news is that whatever your feelings are about the whole V-Day thing, there is some sort of party or nightlife event happening from Thursday, February 13, to Saturday, February 15, geared toward your state of mind, be it single and looking, attached and happy, or jilted and jaded.

If you want to be all hearts and flowers, there are a few nightlife and music events for you and your S.O. Conversely, if you’re feeling a bit lonesome or downright emo about the fact you’re single, there will be a couple of parties aimed at you.

Who knows? You might even meet someone special.

Shook Love Zuma Grill

605 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

There will be more than just love in the air during the Valentine’s edition of the Shook Night dance party on Thursday, February 13. The sounds of electronic dance music will flow throughout Zuma Grill during back-to-back sessions by IODE and DJ Wingo, Weird Flex and Cobra Shell, and other DJ combos. The beats start dropping at 9 p.m.

Kiss Kiss Valentine’s Dance Night Linger Longer Lounge

6522 North 16th Street, #6

A special edition of Linger Longer Lounge’s monthly dance night on Friday, February 14, will feature classic, Italo and new disco from DJ Black Cat. Gifts and treats will be given out to those who arrive early. Start time is 9 p.m., and it’s free to attend.

The Bikini Lounge Benjamin Leatherman

Soul Love Bikini Lounge

1502 Grand Avenue

The duo of DJ Davina and DJ Mitch Freedom will spin soul music on vinyl throughout the evening at the Bikini on Friday, February 14. The needle drops at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Scottsdale Rose Ball 2020 The Clayton House

3719 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

This high-style event at the Clayton House on Friday will include holographic floral displays, rose petals raining from the ceiling, and plenty of swank. They’ll also have DJ Bandana in the mix and a “special surprise” at midnight. The ball starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $50 and features an open bar. VIP tickets are $250 and include complimentary bottle service and parking, as well as access to a private lounge.

Pretty in Pink Valentine's Day Party Thunderbird Lounge

710 West Montecito Avenue

The 1986 Molly Ringwald/Andrew McCarthy flick Pretty in Pink is the inspiration behind Thunderbird Lounge’s party on Friday, February 14. The Hi-Dreams DJ Collective will drop ‘80s tunes (including songs from the soundtrack) while the film and other John Hughes movies will be screened. Costumes inspired by the film (and the ’80s in general) are suggested. The party starts at 8 p.m. and it's free to attend.

The Witching Hour Goth Ball Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

Valentine's Day might be all hearts and flowers for some, but not for the DJs and musicians at this gloomy affair on Friday night at Crescent Ballroom. Dance music of the goth, post-punk, and New Wave variety will be served by DJ Xam Renn and Tristan Iseult. L.A.-based synth band BOAN will perform. Admission is $5 for the 10 p.m. event.

Valentine's Day Massacre Time Out Lounge

3129 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Lowbrow thrills will be on tap at this show on Friday at Time Out Lounge. They’ll have free pizza, screenings of vintage horror and sci-fi movies, and a midnight drawing for door prizes. Local bands like The Posters, Videodyssey, The 187s, and Critical Miss will perform. Rock out starting at 7:30 p.m. No cover.

Retro Valentine Vibe Night The Grid

525 South Gilbert Road, Mesa

Retro clothing and costumes are welcome at this dance party on Friday, which will offer a soundtrack ranging from synthwave and Italo disco to future funk. If you get bored with busting moves, The Grid’s selection of free games (including those of the pinball, arcade, console, and tabletop variety) will be available. Dykotomi, DJ Thaumat, and Heretic G. will provide the music while DJ Thaumat handles the visuals. Hit the dance floor or the start button beginning at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5.

EXPAND Doja Cat RCA Records

The Heartbreakers Ball Stratus Event Center

4344 West Indian School Road

Local radio station 101.1 The Beat is putting on this 18-and-over affair on Thursday evening at Stratus. Female rapper Doja Cat is scheduled to appear, and local hip-hop artists Bert, Reagan Capaci, and Pariah Pete will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30.

SULK The Lunchbox

4132 East McDowell Road

Are you feeling mopey? Consider commiserating with the other patrons of this melancholic dance party at The Lunchbox put on by anti-authoritarian promoter Mutiny Phoenix. Dark electronic/noise artist Lav Andula and goth/industrial DJ/producer Plastic Disease will perform. Doors are at 8:30 p.m., admission is $8, and you can dull the pain with $5 sake bombs all night.

A Very Dirty Verde V-Day Palo Verde Lounge

1015 West Broadway Road, Tempe

An all-female lineup of local DJs – including Feral, BRIV, Paul Bearer, and Mulva – will be playing songs about love and heartbreak inside the PV Lounge on Friday, February 14. Things get going at 10 p.m. and there’s no cover.

Cupid's Revenge Stardust Pinbar

401 West Van Buren Street, Suite C

DJ Javin from Power 98.3 will mix up hip-hop and high-energy jams at this event on Friday, February 14, while patrons hit the illuminated dance floor or play pinball. Start time is 9 p.m. Admission is free.

The Bleeding Hearts Bash Ain't Nicks Tavern

6840 North 27th Avenue

Want to get back at your ex? This west-side tavern's Friday party will feature patrons placing photos of their former partners on a "wall of shame" and then throw darts at it. After purging your heart, you can then fill it with cholesterol while participating in the "double bacon chili cheese death burger" eating challenge. If you're up for it, karaoke starts at 9 p.m. (we suggest singing "I Will Survive").

EXPAND Patrons of Crush Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

Crush Arizona 2020 Rawhide Event Center

5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler

The Valentine’s-themed festival on Friday, February 14, at Rawhide will feature eight hours of DJs and electronic dance music, as well as plenty of people in love-themed costumes (revealing or otherwise). This year’s lineup includes sets by Jauz, 4B, Audien, Habstrakt, Tynan, Carbin, and Dark Mark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event goes until 2 a.m. General admission is $69 and VIP tickets are $99.

Valentine’s Blues Show The Rhythm Room

1019 East Indian School Road

Local and touring blues artists take to the Rhythm Room stage on Saturday night. The legendary Steve Cropper is headlining the event, which will also feature Alabama Mike, Sugaray Rayford, Annika Chambers, Paul Deslauriers, Alastair Green, Chris “Bad News” Barnes, and Mike Eldred. Doors are at 6 p.m., and tickets are $25.

Valentine’s Weekend Salt Tacos y Tequila

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

Brigitte and Jaimee Navarrete, better known as DJ/producer duo Deux, will get the crowd at Salt in the mood to dance with the high-energy mixes they’ll lay down on Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. Admission to the 21-and-over party is $10.

My Heart Berns For You Dance Party Boycott Bar

4301 North Seventh Avenue

Show your love for Senator Bernie Sanders at Boycott on Saturday, February 15. A drag show starts things off from 8 to 10:30 p.m., followed by dancing until 2 a.m. Every patron who checks in will receive a ticket to a prize raffle, and you can also register to vote at the event. Admission is free.

Emo Night PHX The Rebel Lounge

2303 East Indian School Road

Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory and Eyes Set to Kill’s Brandon Anderson will be the guest DJs during the post-Valentine’s Day edition of Emo Night PHX at Rebel Lounge on Saturday. DJ duo Daylight Heist will also host and perform. Doors are at 8 p.m. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Valentines Latin Party Club DWNTWN

702 North Central Avenue

Hit one of three dance floors at DWNTWN with your novio or novia while DJs cue up Latin dance at this event on Saturday night. Drink specials will be available, and ladies get in free before 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. and after-hours dancing goes until 4:30 a.m. General admission is $10, VIP access is $20.

Buckman's Romance Zone Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

Expect music from comedy rock band Sweaty Palm Trees and “super-sexy” DJ set from Buckman consisting of slow jams at this event in Crescent Ballroom’s cocktail lounge on Saturday night. Feel the love starting at 11 p.m. Admission is free.