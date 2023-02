Beyonce's World Concert Tour Is Coming to Phoenix — Here's What We Know

The long-awaited announcement came this morning: Beyonce is embarking on a world tour.The Renaissance World Tour will stop at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 24.This is Beyonce's first solo tour in six years. It kicks off on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, making stops throughout Europe before continuing across North America.Undoubtedly hoping to avoid another situation like the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco, Ticketmaster will be using its Verified Fan Technology to "ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers," according to the press release.Here's how it works: People who want to purchase tickets can register on Live Nation's Beyonce tour website . Fans can register as part of the BeyHive (Beyonce's fan club), as Citi cardholders, or as a member of the public. Registering puts you in a lottery to receive a Verified Fan access code that will allow you to buy tickets.For the Glendale show, fans can register until 9:59 p.m. Arizona time on Thursday, February 16.According to the press release, Verizon customers will have access to an exclusive presale in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows. There is currently no information available about this on the Verizon Up website.The full list of North American tour dates are:July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers CentreJuly 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial FieldJuly 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan StadiumJuly 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union StadiumJuly 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank StadiumJuly 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field StadiumJuly 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford FieldJuly 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife StadiumAug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette StadiumAug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure StadiumAug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx FieldAug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America StadiumAug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz StadiumAug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James StadiumAug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock StadiumAug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's CenterAug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant StadiumAug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s StadiumSept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi StadiumSept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC PlaceSept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen FieldSept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead StadiumSept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T StadiumSept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG StadiumSept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome