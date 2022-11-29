These Are the Big Acts Coming to Phoenix for the 2023 Super Bowl Music Fest

Even if you don't care about football, there's plenty to get excited about surrounding the 2023 Super Bowl, which will be held at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12.
The latest news is the lineup for the Bud Light Super Bowl LVII Music Fest, which will be held Thursday, February 9, through Saturday, February 11, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.
On Thursday, February 9, Paramore will perform with a to-be-announced special guest. On Friday, February 10, it's Dave Matthews Band with an all-vinyl set by DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak's alter ego). The series wraps up the night before the Super Bowl on Saturday, February 11, with Imagine Dragons with special guest Kane Brown.
“This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl fan experience, and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories,” said Paul Caine, president of IMG Events and On Location, who are staging the concerts. “We couldn’t be more excited for those in Phoenix to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn’t perform together for fans.”
Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, December 2. No pricing information is available yet. To sign up for the presale and for more information, visit the Super Bowl Music Fest website
