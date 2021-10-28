Doja Cat, Lauryn Hill and Phoenix’s biggest concerts in November

There are also multiple music festivals happening in November, including the inaugural Luna del Lago and Dreamy Draw fests. Bands like The National, Mudhoney, Los Tigres del Norte, Mac Sabbath, The Mavericks and K-pop act The Rose are also due in town over the next few weeks. And if you've still got a bit of Barbie fever, European dance-pop group Aqua are also headed our way.
In other words, metro Phoenix’s concert scene will be heating up as temperatures are cooling down.
Read on for details about these gigs and the rest of Phoenix's best concerts this month or check out our music listings for even more shows in the Valley.
Chappell Roan
Friday, Nov. 3
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Chappell Roan has been releasing music since 2017, but it’s only this year that the “dark pop” songstress has finally dropped her debut album. After facing the roller coaster highs and lows of early viral success and signing with — and getting dropped by — a major label, Roan confidently barrels forward with “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” an album that pulses with big-time theater kid energy. Roan loves ballads and writing “queer girl bops,” and there’s no shortage of either kind of song on the 14-song release. Roan’s album fulfills the promise of early songs like “Pink Pony Club,” which combine electronic flourishes with power guitar riffs, emotive vocals, and hushed piano verses. She’s a songwriter’s songwriter but also knows how to be a little extra, embracing the artifice of pop stardom to play characters on her songs (like the small-town girl turned stripper on “Pink Pony Club”). Like so many queer artists, Roan understands how much of daily life is already a performance; as an artist, she knows how to boost that play-acting for maximum impact. 8 p.m., $31 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Dwarves
Friday, Nov. 3
Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., TempeFormed in the mid-'80s and inspired by the punk antics of GG Allin, The Dwarves have survived for more than 30 years by continually evolving their sound while always remaining entertaining. Their '86 debut, “Horror Stories,” leaned hard on the grimy garage-psych of bands like the Sonics, but by 1988's “Toolin' for a Warm Teabag,” they'd moved on to the atavistic punk of Allin. They even adopted many of his boundary-pushing antics, such as self-mutilation, on-stage hummers and punching audience members, while wisely avoiding Allin's shittiest behavior. The Dwarves' outrageous theatrics have greatly diminished over the years. Their performances now are simply those of a loud, raucous, fun-loving garage-punk band. With DFL, Get a Grip and Critical Miss; 8 p.m., $22/$28 via ticketweb.com. Phoenix New Times
Smokey Robinson
Friday, Nov. 3
Gila River Resorts & Casinos: Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd.Music legends don’t get any bigger than Smokey Robinson. Widely viewed one of the greatest singer-songwriters ever (no less a source than Bob Dylan considers him to be “America's greatest living poet”), the silky-voiced Detroit native is a national treasure who was the creative force behind dozens of R&B, soul, and pop hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Robinson’s career took off in the late ‘50s as a member of The Miracles, resulting in such gems as “Shop Around,” “Who's Loving You,” and “The Tears of a Clown.” Working behind the scenes at Motown Records, he penned songs for The Temptation (“My Girl,” “Get Ready”) and such artists as Mary Wells (“My Guy”), the Four Tops (“Stillwater”), and Marvin Gaye (“Ain't That Peculiar”). Robinson is still going strong at age 82 and will bring his glorious pipes to the Wild Horse Pass in Chandler in early November. 8 p.m., $60-$175 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Dreamy Draw Festival
Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4
Scottsdale Civic Center, 7380 E. Second St., ScottsdaleThe “West’s Most Western Town” will become a haven for country tunes this weekend when a new music festival debuts in Scottsdale. The inaugural Dreamy Draw Music Festival — a two-day event featuring more than 20 different indie bands and artists of the Americana, bluegrass, folk and rootsy variety — will take place at the newly remodeled Scottsdale Civic Center. Headliners include Midland, Lord Huron, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Watchhouse, Breland, Hailey Whitters, Trampled by Turtles, American Aquarium and Jamestown Revival. Performances will take place on three stages within the civic center, which recently received a $35 million overhaul last year. As Dreamy Draw Music Festival co-founder and talent buyer RJ Largay told Phoenix New Times in July, the event is a “multifaceted experience” encompassing the various genres connected with country music. We're going to have Americana,” he says. “Some of the bands … blur the lines between all those genres, but we also want to be inclusive of Americana and some of the more traditional country [music].” 1 p.m., $90-$340 via tixr.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Luna Del Lago Festival
Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., PeoriaIf you’ve been around the Phoenix music scene for a decent length of time, you’re familiar with Apache Lake Music Festival, which featured Arizona artists and ran for 10 years until 2019. Now, ALMF co-founder Brannon Kleinlein, who also owns central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live, has returned to the festival scene with a new event: The inaugural Luna Del Lago music festival will be held Nov. 3 through 5 at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant in Peoria. The three-day event brings together big names in the world of local music (The Black Moods, Sydney Sprague, Wyves, Banana Gun and Las Chollas Peligrosas, to name a few) and national acts across a variety of genres, including Black Joe Lewis, Monophonics, The Brothers Comatose and more. Hours vary, $100-$275 via eventbrite.com. Jennifer Goldberg
Diplo
Saturday, Nov. 4
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleWhen talking about cultural icons and trendsetters, Thomas Wesley Pentz should be part of the conversaion. As the DJ and producer known as Diplo, he tours the world as a solo act, as well as with his Major Lazer crew. Over the last 15 years, Diplo has performed at almost every major music festival in the world, taking his twerk-inducing music and energy to the masses of partygoers who relish the chance to shake their butts and bask in the positivity of his track selections and original compositions. Diplohas manged to stay relevant by keeping up to date with every new meme, viral song, and dance and sometimes creating a few of his own. 9 p.m., $79 via tixr.com. Phoenix New Times
FIDLAR and The Frights
Sunday, Nov. 5
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.San Diego surf punk greats The Frights are hitting the road with L.A’s FIDLAR to shred, pound, and shriek their way through nights filled with electric garage and punk rock. Both groups share a freewheeling approach to genres, mixing and matching decades of rock history to produce their own distinct take on party-rocking music. FIDLAR — short for “Fuck It Dawg, Life’s a Risk” — have only released three records but at this point are certified OG’s in the scene due to their knack for writing irresistible pop songs. Few bands can write songs that are faster, harder or more debauched. The Frights come close with their unpredictable take on surf rock. Both bands know how to headbang and boogie with the best of them. So come on down to the beach party and bring your finest pharmaceuticals with you so you can wipe out in style. With Mind's Eye; 7:30 p.m., $29.50 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Pierce the Veil
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Over the course of 17 years and four albums, prog-rock/hardcore outfit Pierce the Veil accomplished what most bands strive for yet few achieve: the skyrocketing whirlwind of the rock star dream. And they did it with a grassroots mentality while staying true to their musical roots, which yielded huge results. Pierce the Veil has millions of followers on social media and has won awards from Alternative Press, Kerrang! and Revolver. Not bad for a band that never thought it would ever get radio play. Founded out of the San Diego punk scene in 2006, Pierce the Veil is comprised of frontman Vic Fuentes, bassist Jaime Preciado and guitarist Tony Perry. After starting out playing small clubs and side stages at Warped Tour before hitting their stride with 2012’s “Collide with the Sky” (their third album, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200). Fast forward to today and Pierce the Veil is riding the success of this year’s “The Jaws of Life,” which dropped in February and earned both great reviews and a spot atop Bilboard’s hard rock charts. With L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker and Destroy Boys; 6:30 p.m., $40.50-$60.50 via livenation.com. Lauren Wise
The Queers
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., TempeLegendary punk band The Queers have always subscribed to the theory that less is more, especially when it comes to the running time of their tunes. Like fellow punk icons The Ramones, the musicians of The Queers keep their songs short, sweet and totally obnoxious. Their 1990 debut album, “Grow Up,” was a battering ram of short, supercharged songs, like the instrumental surf-punk splash "Squid Omelet." Their most successful album, 1993’s “Love Songs for the Retarded,” was also full of four-chord, 4/4 tunes (with titles like "I Can't Stop Farting" and "Ursula Finally Has Tits") that collectively clocked in at just under 36 minutes. The Queers' live sets have historically also been short, so don't take a smoke break during their upcoming Yucca Tap Room gig or you'll miss half the show. But even if they play only 30 minutes, it may be one of the highest-energy performances you'll ever see. Because despite the common belief that bigger and longer is better, some things are just better short and snarly. With Taken Days; 8 p.m., $15/$20 via ticketweb.com. Phoenix New Times
Soul Asylum Acoustic
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.Grunge refugees Soul Asylum have made a concerted effort over the decades to keep going while hanging on to the shred of success generated by the maudlin "Runaway Train." Frontman, vocalist and sole original member Dave Pirner trudges onward, hoping to lead his longtime band back from the abyss and rekindle the glory days that saw "Runaway Train" win a 1992 Grammy Award for Best Rock Song off their triple platinum-selling album “Grave Dancers Union,” garnering an invite to play Bill Clinton's 1993 presidential inauguration. The band’s current tour, which comes to the MIM in early November, sees Pirner and guitarist Ryan Smith putting on an intimate show where they perform acoustic versions of such memorable Soul Asylum songs as "Got It Pretty Good," "Somebody to Shove," "Mistery,” “Black Gold” and (of course) "Runaway Train.” With Victoria Williams; 7 p.m., $54.50-$74.50 via mim.org. Glenn BurnSilver
Doja Cat
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Doja Cat has been deep in her “shocking the public” phase for years. Whether it’s picking fights with her own fans online or being photographed wearing shirts featuring famous gun-wielding alt-right radicals on them, the rapper and singer is gunning hard for that “U Mad Bro?” energy. It’s a shame, since the music itself is good enough to not warrant all this bullshit. Her latest album, 2023’s “Scarlet,” has multiple bangers on it. Doja Cat has been making pop for years and has admitted to growing bored with that side of music. “Scarlet” is her triumphant return to form with her rapping with a voracious hunger and devouring every beat she’s given. Doja Cat has more than enough edge on the mic: these verses practically draw blood. With Doechii; 7:30 p.m., $91-$354 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley Naftule
Siddhartha
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave.Siddhartha sings with the tranquil confidence of his namesake. Like a Buddha, Jorge Siddhartha Gonzalez Ibarra sits serenely in the center of his compositions, carrying the melody like he was born to do nothing else. A one-time drummer in the Grammy award-winning psychedelic Mexican rock band Zoé, he stepped out from behind the drum kit to become a solo artist. He’s now one of Mexico’s most in-demand crooners thanks to his mysterious and romantic voice. Part of what makes Siddhartha so compelling is how low-key he is as a singer. He doesn’t try to overwhelm the track: he sings with a commanding restraint. At times he almost sounds like the late Chester Bennington: he sings in a similar yearning, searching cadence like Bennington does on Linkin Park’s quieter songs. Siddhartha’s latest album, “00:00,” finds the crooner digging deep into dark clubby music. 7:30 p.m., $49-$55 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
The Rose
Friday, Nov. 10
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.K-pop is many things but “rock” isn’t one of them. The genre — or umbrella of genres, really encompasses a range of electronic, pop, dance and club music. Rock music, on average, doesn’t have much purchase there, which makes the success of The Rose so surprising. The quartet headed by singer/guitarist Kim Woo-sung are an unabashed indie-rock outfit who’ve been embraced by the K-pop ecosystem. They’ve even developed a devoted fan following that call themselves “Blackroses.” It’s easy to see why The Rose has made such an impression. The band ably marries the polished aesthetics and studio sheen of K-pop with just enough rock grit and forceful guitar licks to produce a best-of-both-worlds situation. If you know someone who is hesitant to get into the wide and weird world of k-pop, The Rose’s straightforward rock songs and ballads are a great entry point. 8 p.m., $45-$70 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Mudhoney
Friday, Nov. 10
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave.Mudhoney are certifiable rock legend who sound just as fierce as they did more than 30 years ago. Lead guitarist Steve Turner’s fuzzed-out blend of heavy blues riffage and punk rock-style guitar leads, punctuated by lead singer/rhythm guitarist Arm's brash yet laid-back I-don't-give-a-fuck vocals were a blast of fresh Washington air on Mudhoney's self-titled debut from 1989. Like the band's Seattle-area contemporaries, especially Nirvana, Melvins and Soundgarden, Mudhoney was ready to explode as the "grunge" era began to take off, spreading layer after layer of flannel well past the Arizona desert. Though many believe that Mudhoney should’ve been the biggest of all the Seattle bands never came to fruition, the group never disappointed in concert or on its numerous recordings. With Hooveriii; 8 p.m., $30/$35 via ticketweb.com. Tom Reardon
Faye Webster
Friday, Nov. 10
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.When it comes to indie rock musicians bringing a hefty dose of irony and off-kilter melody to folk music, few are doing it better than Atlanta’s Faye Webster. The singer-songwriter comes from a long family tradition of fiddle players and bluegrass musicians. Webster carries that tradition forward with a lolling, easy grace. She brings some of that sensibility into her work, taking a magpie approach to her compositions: A little bit of twang here, a big beat there, and some sweet guitar chords to tie it together. Webster’s most recent album, 2021's “I Know I'm Funny Haha” drew accolades for its witty songwriting and deft interweaving of Americana, soft rock, country and lounge music into a sonic concoction that’s as sweet as it is unpredictable. The humblebraggy album title also accurately represents Webster’s vibe: she is very good at all this, and she’s very good at making it seem like she’s not trying too hard. If she weren’t so charming and easy to listen to, it would be infuriating. With Maye; 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
WayneFest 2023
Saturday, Nov. 11
Coronado Park, 1717 N. 12th St.While the annual WayneFest is technically considered to be a micro-music festival, the afternoon-long event in mid-November at Coronado Park will also offer a mix of art, food, and entertainment. To wit: Phoenix creative enclave The Hive on 16th will fill three tends with locally produced art while vendors like Stinkweeds Records will sell their wares. Meanwhile, Authority Zero frontman and guitarist Jason DeVore will headline WayneFest’s lineup of local bandss, which also includes ska group Warsaw Poland Bros., classic country/honky-tonk act Brea Burns and the Boleros, "sparkly pop-rock" duo Diva Bleach and indie favorites Dorsten. Four Peaks Brewery will also be selling suds and local food vendors will serve up eats. 4 p.m., $10-$30 via waynefestphx.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Los Tigres del Norte
Saturday, Nov. 11
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.With a career that's spanned six decades, immensely popular norteño group Los Tigres del Norte has plenty of practice making Grammy-award winning music that’s riveting, electric and compelling. Originally formed in 1965 and currently comprised of Mexican-American brothers Jorge, Hernan, Eduardo, Luis Hernandez, and cousin Oscar Lara, the quintet performs their expansive inventory of hits during their concerts. They’ve released more than 50 albums, appeared in numerous Mexican films and even collaborated with musicians such as Zach de la Rocha, Juanes and Paulina Rubio. Los Tigres del Norte perform corridos, accordion-infused ballads and cumbias with every brother sharing duties on vocals either as back up or lead on certain songs. Los Tigres del Norte are beloved by millions in the U.S. and throughout Latin America and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. 8 p.m., $53.65-$270.85 via ticketmaster.com. Phoenix New Times
Moneybagg Yo
Sunday, Nov. 12
Mullett Arena, 411 S. Packard Dr., TempeMemphis-born rapper Moneybagg Yo numerous hits to his credit — including such chart-toppers as 2018's "Bigg Facts," 2019's "Dior" and "All Dat," 2020's "Said Sum" and 2022's "See Wat I'm Sayin” — all of which feature his gritty lyrics, magnetic flows and melodic mix of trap and Dirty South hip-hop. There are more tracks where those came from, as he’s dropped numerous bangers over the past year, such as "On Wat U On,” “Ocean Spray” and “Motion God.” Moneybagg Yo’s been just as prolific throughout his entire career. His early fame was marked by a multitude of successful mixtapes and albums throughout the 2010s. His most recent studio release "A Gangsta's Pain," came out in 2021 and reached the top of the Billboard charts. Earlier this year, the rapper’s latest mixtape, "Hard to Love,” hit the Top 10. Moneybagg Yo's impressive career trajectory continues to evolve, making him a prominent and respected artist in the rap world. 8 p.m., $49-$150 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
The National
Monday, Nov. 13
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.It’s hard to think of a more unlikely 21st century musical success story than The National. Who would have pegged the depressed bar band from Cincinnati becoming Taylor Swift’s go-to collaborators? It’s as unlikely a development as Bon Iver’s equally baffling wholesale adoption by a generation of rap artists. And yet they still sound like the same band that raged and ranted on 2005’s “Alligator” and 2007’s “Boxer.” Frontman Matt Berninger still sounds like the guy at the bar who can quote Leonard Cohen’s poetry on command while brothers Bryce and Aaron Dessner maintain their production magic of making each song sound both epic and intimate. Speaking of epic, the band went big this year by releasing a pair of albums: “Laugh Track” and “First Two Pages of Frankenstein.” Each showcases the band’s starpower with a murderer’s row of guest stars that include Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens and Swift. It’s still a little unbelievable that the bummed-out, elegantly wasted guys who wrote “Secret Meeting” and “Bloodbuzz Ohio” have T-Swizzle on speed-dial but here we are. With Hand Habits; 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$66 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.This year marks the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," the seminal hip-hop, neo-soul and R&B record by Ms. Lauryn Hill that earned her five Grammy Awards, critical acclaim and millions of fans worldwide. The 16-track album is considered to be a masterpiece and has been as much of a highlight of her career as her previous work with The Fugees, the hip-hop trio that also featured Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. One of the most influential hip-hop acts of the ‘90s, they only released two albums, 1994’s “Blunted on Reality” and 1996’s “The Score,” the latter of which propelled the Fugees to mainstream fame thanks to their breakthrough cover of "Killing Me Softly.” Hill is currently touring in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and is performing the album in its entirety during each stop, including at her upcoming gig at Footprint Center. 7:30 p.m., $81-$296 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St.You might be inclined to refer to REO Speedwagon as dad rock, given that their heyday happened ages ago. But as the recent resurgence of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” from 1986 proves, just because a tune is old doesn’t mean it's not a great listen. And the iconic jams created by this legendary ‘70s and ‘80s hitmakers definitely qualify for that category. REO Speedwagon is best-known for such infectious power ballads as “Keep Pushin,” “Keep on Loving You,” and “Take It On The Run” (the latter of which was showcased on Cobra Kai a few years back.) Consider hopping aboard this particular speedwagon when it swings through the Valley in mid-November, whether you love these bands ironically or just love them period. With Chris Trapper; 7:30 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Benjamin Leatherman
Mac Sabbath
Thursday, Nov. 16
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., MesaThis costumed tribute band is a deep-fried parody of on Black Sabbath. And just what will you see at a Mac Sabbath show? Imagine the inside of an old McDonald’s store on angel dust. Clowns and Grimaces and burglars reimagined as nightmare versions of themselves. Mac Sabbath sing covers of Black Sabbath that are faithful to the godfathers of metal’s music while also tweaking their lyrics to be about fast food (“Frying Pan” instead of “Iron Man”). If you’ve got a craving for metal and the munchies, there’s no better place to satisfy those cravings than at the Nile Theatre in mid-November. With Cybertronic Spree and Playboy Manbaby; 7 p.m., $30 via simpletix.com. Ashley Naftule
The Japanese House
Thursday, Nov. 16
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.“I wanna change, but it’s nothing new,” Amber Mary Bain sings on “Boyhood,” one of the standout tracks off of this year’s “In the End It Always Does,” her second album as The Japanese House. “And if I grow, I’m gonna get so old.” A song about being trapped in indecision, wanting to become someone else but afraid of who that person could be, shouldn’t sound this ecstatic but Bain elevates the mood with a rising energy and bright, sparkling instrumentals. This is what The Japanese House does best: write songs that will break your heart while making them sound like the sweetest, most soulful things you’ve ever heard. Hailing from Buckinghamshire in the U.K., Bain is a multi-instrumentalist well-versed in guitar, keyboard, and synthesizers. Matty Healy from The 1975 (another songwriter who knows how to gift wrap brutal sentiments in pleasing sonic wrappers) signed her to his label in 2012, giving the fledgling songwriter a crucial leg-up. The Japanese House have only released two albums so far but both records are accomplished works, possessing pastoral vibes and moody, soulful instrumentation that recall works by groups like Talk Talk, Ricky Eat Acid and The Blue Nile. With Quinnie; 8 p.m., $28 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
The Mavericks
Saturday, Nov 18
Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts, 7389 E. Second St., ScottsdaleDust off your two-stepping shoes and polish your oversized belt buckles: The Mavericks are riding into town. When it comes to a rootin'-tootin' good time, you don’t have to look much further than Miami’s favorite sons. Since 1989, singer/bassist Raul Malo and his band of desperados have put their own unique spin on country music. What brought the original lineup together was their shared love of classic rock and country artists like The Hollies, Roy Orbison, and Hank Williams. That love still shines through the band’s work all these years later. Part of what makes The Mavericks take on honky-tonk music so distinctive is how they weave in Tex-Mex and Latin pop music. The band’s love of music en espanol runs so deep that the band’s most recent album. 2020’s “En Español,” fully embraces their status as a bilingual band. Whatever side of the border you call home you’ll be sure to find something worth shaking your spurs at when The Mavericks take the stage. 7:30 p.m., $62.50 via scottsdaleperformingarts.org.
John Fogerty
Sunday, Nov. 19
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleJohn Fogerty fans rejoice. Earlier this year, the famed vocalist and guitarist bought back the rights to the numerous Creedence Clearwater Revival songs he penned more than 50 years ago. After decades of being prevented from performing many of CCR’s greatest hits, you can finally hear Fogerty crooning out “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Born on the Bayou” in his raspy, soulful, and unmistakably gritty singing voice. He didn’t waste much time after the win, embarking on a new tour celebrating his legal victory that largely features CCR material. Fogerty will stage an outdoor performance at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort when the tour comes to the Valley on November 19. 7 p.m., $35-$999.99 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Aqua
Monday, Nov. 20
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.As it turns out, Mattel and Warner Bros. aren’t the only ones reaping the benefit of the billion-dollar blockbuster success of the “Barbie” movie. Aqua, the Danish-Norwegian dance-pop group behind the chart-topping 1997 single “Barbie Girl,” are cashing in on the film’s success with their new world tour. There’s been renewed interest in both the group and their song — which served as social commentary on the iconic doll — after it was licensed by Mattel for use in “Barbie” some 25 years after the toy company attempted to silence it with a lawsuit. Aqua’s tour plays off the film with themed stage setups, light displays and synchronized choreography that will involve a lot of pink, upbeat vibes and big Kenergy. 8 p.m., $50 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Jeff Rosenstock
Saturday, Nov. 25
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Walking around Roosevelt Row at night, it’s hard not to think of Jeff Rosenstock’s “Wave Goodnight To Me.” To wit: “They’re pushing you out in the name of progress/selling your memories to the tourists,” the former Bomb the Music Industry! frontman howls as his band surges behind him, their ska-inflected pop-punk pressing up into the mix like a legion of luxury condos and overpriced bars pushing all the arty weirdos out of the way. Rosenstock, who’s been a longstanding fixture in the D.I.Y. community, has seen firsthand the fruits of gentrification; he’s got the talent as a songwriter to express exactly how bitter that fruit tastes. With a string of acclaimed solo albums under his belt and a high-profile gig as the composer for Cartoon Network’s “Craig of the Creek,” Rosenstock’s stock has risen considerably over the years. But he still holds true to his punk ideals, and while the music on this year’s “Hellmode” album is the most polished of his career it’s lost none of his bite or rancorous wit. You can throw all the studio sheen you want on a Rosenstock track but you can’t evict the man’s passion and his unapologetic love for all things ska. With Gel and Small Crush; 8 p.m., $25 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull
Saturday, Nov. 25
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin both experienced massive crossover success globally with Latin pop, selling kajillions of records and becoming heartthrobs and secret boyfriends to suburbanite housewives in the process. So it seems only natural for the pair to crisscross the globe together performing at venues worldwide along with reggaton/hip-hop star and fellow hitmaker Pitbull on the aptly named Trilogy tour. Each will perform a full set, which will be filled with banger tracks and chart-topping favorites. Needless to say, fans of all three artists are in for a long night. 7 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Benjamin Leatherman
Royal Blood
Sunday, Nov. 26
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Royal Blood, to a degree, follows in the footsteps of two-piece acts White Stripes and The Black Keys. On the surface, listeners may hear similarities — Royal Blood also begins with a hard blues base. From there, the focus shifts as the duo channel a primal energy into songs that incorporate aspects of 1960s psychedelia, 1970s hard rock, the earliest days of heavy metal and 1990s post-grunge stoner rock, sprinkled with an undercurrent of hip-hop and soul beats. Where Royal Blood rises above other two-piece outfits, and in fact many "proper" bands, is the volume and sheer intensity the pair create. Guitarist Mike Kerr runs his bass through a plethora of effects pedals and amps, while drummer Ben Thatcher pounds on his kit harder than anyone this side of Soundgarden's Matt Cameron. The effort results in a wall of sound and blistering live feel that’s attracted praise from Jimmy Page, an influence on the band. Royal Blood has returned rock 'n' roll to its roots, to the earliest days when it was still raw, searching and trying to find a foothold among easily digestible pop. It’s refreshing, considering how many artists now rely on laptops, loops and trickery to create their sound. 8 p.m., $35 via livenation.com. Glenn BurnSilver
Madball
Wednesday, Nov. 29
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., Mesa Madball have been bouncing around the hardcore scene, pummeling crowds with its infectious no-bullshit punk rock since 1988. Centered around the larynx-annihilating vocals of frontman Freddy Cricien, the band has rolled up and shed more band members than a Katamari ball. The most recent subtraction to the band is one of their oldest members, bassist Jorge "Hoya Rock" Guerra, who announced he'll be leaving the band after they wrap up their booked tours. Who knows what Madball will sound like without Guerra’s steady as a powerline bass parts? While the band hasn’t released a new record since 2018’s “For the Cause,” they’ve kept busy with touring. Like so many hardcore legends, they’ve never let go of their die-hard work ethic. At this point, Madball are living hardcore history, survivors of a storied NYC scene that can still kick out the jams and rattle bones with their caustic riffs and caveman beats. Come see the legends before they run out of members and have to stop bouncing around the country. 7:30 p.m., $23 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley Naftule