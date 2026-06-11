Where to park for the Ed Sheeran concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

Heading to State Farm Stadium? Here's where to park and what it will cost.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale hosts some of the biggest events on the Phoenix calendar, including blockbuster concerts, Arizona Cardinals games and even occasional national events like the Super Bowl and the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Add in Desert Diamond Arena next door, and the popular West Valley shopping, dining and entertainment complex Westgate, and depending on the day, the parking situation can get pretty hairy.

On Saturday, June 13, Ed Sheeran will kick off the North American leg of his Loop Tour at State Farm Stadium. There’s nothing happening at Desert Diamond Arena that evening, but weekend nights are always busy at Westgate. So you’ll definitely need a plan to keep parking simple at the concert.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to park at State Farm Stadium.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

State Farm Stadium parking map

According to the State Farm Stadium website, general parking access points are available via Glendale Avenue or Cardinals Way from Loop 101, as well as from surface streets, including 91st and 99th avenues. Preferred parking can only be accessed by entering the lot at Maryland Avenue and 95th Avenue. From the south, guests should exit Loop 101 at Cardinals Way. From the north, drivers should exit Loop 101 at Glendale Avenue, turning west to 99th Avenue, and turning east onto Maryland Avenue.

There are plenty of parking options for events at State Farm Stadium. State Farm Stadium

Another option is to park at Westgate, the dining and entertainment complex just north of the stadium. On event days at State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena, paid parking is implemented four hours before an event through two hours after the event begins. Parking rates vary depending on the event, and all parking is cashless.

How much is parking at State Farm Stadium?

Generally, the parking at State Farm Stadium varies by event. For concerts, a typical price is $30 for general parking, $75 for VIP and $100 for oversized vehicles. Specific information is listed for each event.