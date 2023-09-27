Bruce Springsteen postpones his 2023 concerts, including Phoenix. Here's why





Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday morning that he will be postponing the remainder of his 2023 concerts.



This includes a scheduled date on Nov. 30 at Phoenix's Footprint Center.



A statement on Springsteen's official social media reads, "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."



The statement goes on to say that new concert dates will be announced next week. All postponed shows will be held at their original venues and all tickets will be honored. Anyone who can't make the new date should seek a refund from their point of purchase.



In the social media post, Springsteen said, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."