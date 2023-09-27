 Bruce Springsteen postpones his upcoming Phoenix concert. Here's why | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Bruce Springsteen postpones his 2023 concerts, including Phoenix. Here's why

The Boss is delaying all remaining 2023 concert dates due to health problems.
September 27, 2023
Bruce Springsteen won't be coming to Phoenix until next year.
Bruce Springsteen won't be coming to Phoenix until next year. Rob DeMartin/Warner Bros.
Share this:


Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday morning that he will be postponing the remainder of his 2023 concerts.

This includes a scheduled date on Nov. 30 at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

A statement on Springsteen's official social media reads, "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The statement goes on to say that new concert dates will be announced next week. All postponed shows will be held at their original venues and all tickets will be honored. Anyone who can't make the new date should seek a refund from their point of purchase.

In the social media post, Springsteen said, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Samantha Fish, Pat Benatar and Phoenix's best concerts this week

Things to Do

Samantha Fish, Pat Benatar and Phoenix's best concerts this week

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and Glenn BurnSiilver
Sydney Sprague on the road to bigger, bolder things

Rock

Sydney Sprague on the road to bigger, bolder things

By Chris Coplan
Zia Records opens a new Phoenix store ripe with possibilities

Shopping

Zia Records opens a new Phoenix store ripe with possibilities

By Chris Coplan
Canacopia festival in Mesa has been canceled. Here’s what we know

Music News

Canacopia festival in Mesa has been canceled. Here’s what we know

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation