Concert Week Starts Now: How to Get $25 Tickets for a Bunch of Phoenix Shows

The 2022 Phoenix concert calendar is packed with big names, which means lots of fun, but also plenty of money out of pocket.
So it's a very good thing indeed that Live Nation has brought its annual Concert Week promotion back for this year.
During Concert Week, fans can buy $25 tickets to more than 3,700 shows around North America (and they're "all-in" tickets, meaning there won't be any hidden taxes or fees tacked on). And concerts aren't the only events on the list; there are comedy shows, as well.
Concert Week starts today, Wednesday, May 4, and will continue through Tuesday, May 10, while supplies last. Visit the Concert Week website
to see what's available and purchase tickets.
Here are the metro Phoenix shows that are eligible for $25 Concert Week pricing:
AJR
, June 21, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Alice in Chains with Breaking Benjamin
, September 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Backstreet Boys
, June 9, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Celeste Barber
, August 7, Arizona Federal Theatre
Barenaked Ladies
, June 9, Arizona Federal Theatre
The Black Keys
, October 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Chicago and Brian Wilson
, June 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Clannad
, September 13, Mesa Arts Center
COIN
, July 12, Arizona Federal Theatre
Vic DiBitetto
, May 14, The Van Buren
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
, July 23, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Eric Church
, May 14 Gila River Arena, Glendale
The Doobie Brothers
, October 4, The Van Buren
Duran Duran
, September 7, Footprint Center
Five Finger Death Punch
, August 26, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fleet Foxes
, July 5, Arizona Federal Theatre
Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio
, May 18, Arizona Federal Theatre
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
, September 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless
, August 5, Arizona Federal Theatre
Halsey
, June 26, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Incubus
, August 22, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Juanes
, May 6, Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino
Judah & the Lion
, September 17, The Van Buren
Wiz Khalifa
, July 30, Ak-Chin Pavilion
The Killers
, August 28, Gila River Arena, Glendale
Ray LaMontagne
, May 8, Arizona Federal Theatre
Lauv
, September 12, Arizona Federal Theatre
Amos Lee
, June 5, Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Los Angeles Azules
, October 1, Arizona Federal Theatre
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
, July 28, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness and Dashboard Confessional
, September 7, Arizona Federal Theatre
Metric
, October 2, The Van Buren
Maren Morris
, September 23, Arizona Federal Theatre
Mother Mother
, November 1, Arizona Federal Theatre
New Kids on the Block
, May 25, Footprint Center
OneRepublic
, August 21, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Pitbull
, September 18, Ak-Chin Pavilion
click to enlarge
Puscifer
Puscifer's Phoenix show is included in the Concert Week promotion.
Travis Shinn
, June 9, Arizona Federal Theatre
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
, August 18, Arizona Federal Theatre
Brian Regan
, November 19, Arizona Federal Theatre
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy
, July 20, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Darius Rucker
, July 22, Arizona Federal Theatre
RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour
, September 18, Arizona Federal Theatre
Shinedown
, October 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Todd Snider
, May 19, The Van Buren
Steely Dan
, May 31, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Rod Stewart
, June 24, Footprint Center
Tears for Fears
, May 27, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
, September 9, The Van Buren
Third Eye Blind
, August 4, Arizona Federal Theatre
Train
, July 24, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Gloria Trevi
, September 3, Arizona Federal Theatre
Keith Urban
, September 8, Footprint Center
Jack White
, May 28, Arizona Federal Theatre
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
, September 29, Ak-Chin Pavilion
YIAY LIVE! LIVE!
, August 1, The Van Buren
Sebastián Yatra
, September 2, Arizona Federal Theatre