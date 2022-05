Concert Week Starts Now: How to Get $25 Tickets for a Bunch of Phoenix Shows

click to enlarge Puscifer's Phoenix show is included in the Concert Week promotion. Travis Shinn

The 2022 Phoenix concert calendar is packed with big names, which means lots of fun, but also plenty of money out of pocket.So it's a very good thing indeed that Live Nation has brought its annual Concert Week promotion back for this year.During Concert Week, fans can buy $25 tickets to more than 3,700 shows around North America (and they're "all-in" tickets, meaning there won't be any hidden taxes or fees tacked on). And concerts aren't the only events on the list; there are comedy shows, as well.Concert Week starts today, Wednesday, May 4, and will continue through Tuesday, May 10, while supplies last. Visit the Concert Week website to see what's available and purchase tickets.Here are the metro Phoenix shows that are eligible for $25 Concert Week pricing:, June 21, Ak-Chin Pavilion, September 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion, June 9, Ak-Chin Pavilion, August 7, Arizona Federal Theatre, June 9, Arizona Federal Theatre, October 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion, June 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion, September 13, Mesa Arts Center, July 12, Arizona Federal Theatre, May 14, The Van Buren, July 23, Ak-Chin Pavilion, May 14 Gila River Arena, Glendale, October 4, The Van Buren, September 7, Footprint Center, August 26, Ak-Chin Pavilion, July 5, Arizona Federal Theatre, May 18, Arizona Federal Theatre, September 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion, August 5, Arizona Federal Theatre, June 26, Ak-Chin Pavilion, August 22, Ak-Chin Pavilion, May 6, Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, September 17, The Van Buren, July 30, Ak-Chin Pavilion, August 28, Gila River Arena, Glendale, May 8, Arizona Federal Theatre, September 12, Arizona Federal Theatre, June 5, Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, October 1, Arizona Federal Theatre, July 28, Ak-Chin Pavilion, September 7, Arizona Federal Theatre, October 2, The Van Buren, September 23, Arizona Federal Theatre, November 1, Arizona Federal Theatre, May 25, Footprint Center, August 21, Ak-Chin Pavilion, September 18, Ak-Chin Pavilion, June 9, Arizona Federal Theatre, August 18, Arizona Federal Theatre, November 19, Arizona Federal Theatre, July 20, Ak-Chin Pavilion, July 22, Arizona Federal Theatre, September 18, Arizona Federal Theatre, October 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion, May 19, The Van Buren, May 31, Ak-Chin Pavilion, June 24, Footprint Center, May 27, Ak-Chin Pavilion, September 9, The Van Buren, August 4, Arizona Federal Theatre, July 24, Ak-Chin Pavilion, September 3, Arizona Federal Theatre, September 8, Footprint Center, May 28, Arizona Federal Theatre, September 29, Ak-Chin Pavilion, August 1, The Van Buren, September 2, Arizona Federal Theatre