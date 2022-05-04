Support Us

Concert Week Starts Now: How to Get $25 Tickets for a Bunch of Phoenix Shows

May 4, 2022 9:46AM

Duran Duran's September 7 show at Footprint Center is just one of the concerts included in Live Nation's Concert Week promotion.
The 2022 Phoenix concert calendar is packed with big names, which means lots of fun, but also plenty of money out of pocket.

So it's a very good thing indeed that Live Nation has brought its annual Concert Week promotion back for this year.

During Concert Week, fans can buy $25 tickets to more than 3,700 shows around North America (and they're "all-in" tickets, meaning there won't be any hidden taxes or fees tacked on). And concerts aren't the only events on the list; there are comedy shows, as well.

Concert Week starts today, Wednesday, May 4, and will continue through Tuesday, May 10, while supplies last. Visit the Concert Week website to see what's available and purchase tickets.

Here are the metro Phoenix shows that are eligible for $25 Concert Week pricing:

AJR, June 21, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Alice in Chains with Breaking Benjamin, September 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Backstreet Boys, June 9, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Celeste Barber, August 7, Arizona Federal Theatre

Barenaked Ladies, June 9, Arizona Federal Theatre

The Black Keys, October 10, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Clannad, September 13, Mesa Arts Center

COIN, July 12, Arizona Federal Theatre

Vic DiBitetto, May 14, The Van Buren

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert, July 23, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Eric Church, May 14 Gila River Arena, Glendale

The Doobie Brothers, October 4, The Van Buren

Duran Duran, September 7, Footprint Center

Five Finger Death Punch, August 26, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fleet Foxes, July 5, Arizona Federal Theatre

Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio, May 18, Arizona Federal Theatre

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, September 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless, August 5, Arizona Federal Theatre

Halsey, June 26, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Incubus, August 22, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Juanes, May 6, Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino

Judah & the Lion, September 17, The Van Buren

Wiz Khalifa, July 30, Ak-Chin Pavilion

The Killers, August 28, Gila River Arena, Glendale

Ray LaMontagne, May 8, Arizona Federal Theatre

Lauv, September 12, Arizona Federal Theatre

Amos Lee, June 5, Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Los Angeles Azules, October 1, Arizona Federal Theatre

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, July 28, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness and Dashboard Confessional, September 7, Arizona Federal Theatre

Metric, October 2, The Van Buren

Maren Morris, September 23, Arizona Federal Theatre

Mother Mother, November 1, Arizona Federal Theatre

New Kids on the Block, May 25, Footprint Center

OneRepublic, August 21, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Pitbull, September 18, Ak-Chin Pavilion

click to enlarge Puscifer's Phoenix show is included in the Concert Week promotion. - TRAVIS SHINN
Puscifer's Phoenix show is included in the Concert Week promotion.
Travis Shinn

Puscifer, June 9, Arizona Federal Theatre

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, August 18, Arizona Federal Theatre

Brian Regan, November 19, Arizona Federal Theatre

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, July 20, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Darius Rucker, July 22, Arizona Federal Theatre

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour, September 18, Arizona Federal Theatre

Shinedown, October 7, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Todd Snider, May 19, The Van Buren

Steely Dan, May 31, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Rod Stewart, June 24, Footprint Center

Tears for Fears, May 27, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel, September 9, The Van Buren

Third Eye Blind, August 4, Arizona Federal Theatre

Train, July 24, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Gloria Trevi, September 3, Arizona Federal Theatre

Keith Urban, September 8, Footprint Center

Jack White, May 28, Arizona Federal Theatre

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, September 29, Ak-Chin Pavilion

YIAY LIVE! LIVE!, August 1, The Van Buren

Sebastián Yatra, September 2, Arizona Federal Theatre
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Phoenix New Times 4.28.2022

