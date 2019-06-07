Dinosaur Jr., Matt and Kim, and More Concerts Coming to Phoenix

Obviously the biggest music news of the week came in the form of Tyler, The Creator's tour announcement. He'll be bringing his Billboard No. 1 album IGOR to Gila River Arena on Sunday, October 20, along with GoldLink and Blood Orange. But his wasn't the only fantastic tour announcement to come out in the last week. Several other awesome live acts announced fall shows this week, meaning you'll soon get your fix of classic rock bangers and indie pop vibes.

See our post from earlier this week for more info on Tyler's Glendale tour stop, and check out four more awesome concert announcements below.

Dinosaur Jr.

Sunday, November 3

Crescent Ballroom

How does a deep cut from a Dinosaur Jr. album released in 1994 become a major chart hit in 2019 ... in Japan? That's the question music writers were struggling to answer in February, when the indie rock band's track "Over Your Shoulder" went to No. 18 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. Apparently, the song had been featured on an old TV show called Gachinko Fight Club, and when renewed interest in the show caused fans to seek it out on YouTube, it boosted the song onto the charts as a side effect.

It was a happy surprise for one of the most beloved bands of the original generation of indie rockers. Formed back in the '80s, Dinosaur Jr. bridged the gap between the epic guitar riffage of their '70s hard rock influences and the DIY ethos of their art-punk contemporaries like Sonic Youth. Despite the undeniable mastery of albums like You're Living All Over Me, leader J Mascis became known for his controlling nature, and tempers frayed in the band until the trio eventually splintered apart. Bassist Lou Barlow formed his equally celebrated band Sebadoh, drummer Murph joined The Lemonheads, and Mascis hired new personnel for a string of major-label records in the '90s before calling it quits.

In 2005, the original lineup of Mascis, Barlow, and Murph re-formed, and have since released four new albums, including the well-regarded Farm and I Bet On Sky. And now, it seems they're big in Japan as well. Tickets for their next show in Phoenix are $33 to $43 and go on sale today, Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. via Crescent Ballroom.

Blue Öyster Cult

Sunday, September 29

The Van Buren

People nowadays have much more to fear than just "The Reaper." Insurance companies, for one. A deeply corrupt government that hates immigrants and poor people, for another. The spiders that keep getting into my apartment are really messing with me, personally. Yet the specter of death hangs over all these fears — dying because your insurance won't cover your medical bills, dying because the government wants to deport you back to a homeland wracked by violence, dying because you got bit by a fucking spider and were too afraid of medical bills to go to the hospital and — oh, dear, I've frightened myself.

For decades, Blue Öyster Cult's message has remained the same: "Don't Fear The Reaper." Don't fear death. Accept its inevitability and you will lead a better life, one spent enjoying the beauty of our brief existence, not wracked with unnecessary fear. It's quite the woke message, especially coming from a hard rock band that peaked in the '70s and represents the idyllic youth of the generation currently inflicting untold horrors on the youth of the world, responsible for the arms deals and the medical bills and — oh, dear, I've frightened myself again...

Tickets for Blue Öyster Cult's next show go on sale today, Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. via Eventbrite. Also, their lead singer calls himself Buck Dharma, and man, if that doesn't describe the '70s in one word, I don't know what does.

Titus Andronicus

Saturday, September 28

The Rebel Lounge

Since the mid-2000s, the band of punk troubadours led by Patrick Stickles (or as I like to call him, Patty Sticky) have put together some of the most conceptually audacious punk records in the genre's history. There was 2009's The Monitor, a concept album about a Civil War naval battle between two ironclad ships (yes, really). Then there was The Most Lamentable Tragedy, perhaps the first record that could be described as a "punk opera" about lots of things, but mostly Stickles' mental health struggles. Their work is uncompromising, dense, literary, and really fucking fun, and although they seem to be quite popular with a type of guy that majored in English before dropping out of college, drinks too much (only beer), and insists that Infinite Jest isn't nearly as insightful as David Foster Wallace's essays (nobody cares, dude), the band, at least, is the real deal.

Patty Sticky and Co. will be touring behind their latest album, An Obelisk, which is out on June 21 via Merge Records and was produced by punk legend Bob Mould, formerly of Hüsker Dü. The music video for lead single "(I Blame) Society" was filmed in front of the Washington Monument, which is presumably what the album title refers to. Tickets are $15 to $18 via Ticketfly.

Matt and Kim

Saturday, November 9

Marquee Theatre

Let's go back, briefly, to the good 'ol days in 2009. You're young, your whole life is ahead of you, and you just heard a wonderful new song come up on the Grizzly Bear Pandora channel. It's "Daylight" by Brooklyn band Matt and Kim, a jaunty indie tune that you've heard somewhere before. An episode of Community, perhaps? A Bacardi commercial? Both. It was both. This song was everywhere 10 years ago. Everywhere.

Ten years later, Matt and Kim are still together, as a band and as a couple, and they're celebrating the 10th anniversary of Grand, the album that spawned "Daylight" and jump-started their career as an indie pop force to be reckoned with. They'll play the album in its entirety, along with other tunes. Tickets for their show at The Marquee Theatre go on sale today, June 7, at 10 a.m. via TicketWeb.