    Herban Planet
Tyler, The Creator performs at III Points Music Festival in Miami, Florida.
Tyler, The Creator performs at III Points Music Festival in Miami, Florida.
Karli Evans / Miami New Times

Tyler, The Creator Will Play Gila River Arena This Fall

Douglas Markowitz | June 3, 2019 | 11:43am
Tyler. Here. October. This is not a motherfucking drill.

Following a showstopping performance at the Governor's Ball festival in New York this weekend, Tyler, the Creator has announced the IGOR TOOR, which will come to Gila River Arena in Glendale on Sunday, October 20.

The unlikely rap superstar is currently at the height of his career following a shift in style and persona from controversial shock-rap to bold, technicolor pop on 2017's Flower Boy. His latest album IGOR, released last month, features another bold shift in style toward lush, experimental production and mixing, introduces a David Bowie-style alter ego named IGOR that wears a blond wig and colorful suits, and employs a murderer's row of collaborators, including Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Jerrod Carmichael, Solange, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

IGOR became Tyler's first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. He became the first rapper to reach the top of the chart with a self-produced album. The IGOR TOOR will be his first arena tour, an unthinkable milestone for the artist even a few years ago. He'll be joined in Glendale by rising rapper GoldLink and R&B maestro Blood Orange. Jaden Smith will support on other dates.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday via the website for Tyler's fashion label, Golf Wang. Find all the North American tour dates below.

Tyler, the Creator — IGOR TOOR
August 30 — Seattle WA — Bumbershoot
September 2 — Minneapolis MN — The Armory
September 4 — Chicago IL — Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
September 6 — Toronto ON — Scotiabank Arena
September 7 — Detroit MI — Masonic Temple Theatre
September 10 — Boston MA — Agganis Arena
September 11 — Laval QC — Place Bell
September 12 — New York NY — Madison Square Garden
September 21 — Columbia MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 22 — Columbus OH — Express Live! Outdoor
September 24 — Pittsburgh PA — Stage AE
September 25 — Philadelphia PA — Skyline Stage at The Mann
September 27 — Orlando FL — Addition Financial Arena
September 28 — Tampa FL — Yuengling Center
September 29 — Miami FL — American Airlines Arena
October 1 — Greensboro NC — Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
October 3 — Atlanta GA — State Farm Arena
October 4 — St. Louis MO — Chaifetz Arena
October 5 — Independence MO — Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
October 7 — Morrison CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 8 — Salt Lake City UT — Great Saltair
October 10 — San Francisco CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 12 — Fresno CA — Selland Arena
October 14 — Portland OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 15 — Vancouver BC — Pacific Coliseum
October 17 — Reno NV — Reno Events Center
October 19 — San Diego CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
October 20 — Glendale AZ — Gila River Arena
October 22 — Austin TX — Frank Erwin Center
October 23 — Grand Prairie TX — Theatre at Grand Prairie
October 26 — Houston TX — NRG Arena

Tyler, The Creator. With GoldLink, Blood Orange. Sunday, October 20, at Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale; 623-772-3800; gilariverarena.com. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7, via Golf Wang.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

