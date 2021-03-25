Four Concerts to See This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

If it's been more than a year since you've been to a concert, then you're way overdue to get out and see a live show.

This weekend, you've got options including African rhythms, high-energy covers, Scandinavian electronic music. So put on a mask and experience what the local music scene has to offer.

El Googly Diablo Friday, March 26

Yucca Tap Room Friday, March 26Yucca Tap Room

Get amped for a punk show this weekend at Tempe mainstay Yucca Tap Room. There's no cover for the 8 p.m. show. Punk rockers El Googly Diablo are sharing a bill with The Posters, APE, Morgan's Bluff, and Alex Gio of Squared. There's no cover, but you've got to be 21 or over to attend.

LOUD Saturday, March 27

Tempe History Museum Saturday, March 27Tempe History Museum

Head to the Tempe History Museum for LOUD, its annual concert featuring Tempe acts. This year, you get to hear popular blues band The Sugar Thieves, plus Valenzuela/Zubia, an acoustic trio that includes Jesse Valenzuela, an original member of the alternative rock band Gin Blossoms, and Mark Zubia, a founding member of Pistoleros. At the conclusion, there will be a short video honoring the late musician Lawrence Zubia. The free shows runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Burkina Dreams in the Desert with AZ63 Saturday, March 27

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 27Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Classical music organization MusicaNova will present an afternoon of global music in the form of Burkina Dreams in the Desert. Trio AZ63 will perform on a variety of African instruments, and share stories and histories of the instruments and the music. The show runs on the Scottsdale Civic Center Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. You can get a four-person lawn pod for $25, or a two-person pod with chair seating for $30.

Haana Saturday, March 27

Herberger Theater Center Saturday, March 27Herberger Theater Center

And now for something completely different: Haana will bring her one-woman orchestra, combining music, tech, and art with Nordic/Icelandic influences, to downtown Phoenix's Herberger Theater Center this weekend. Vogue magazine has called her music "sonic stardust." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Herberger's outdoor pavilion; doors open at 6:30. Cost is $25 in advance, $30 at the door.