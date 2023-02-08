Your Guide to the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest Concerts in Scottsdale

Then there’s the Coors Light Birds Nest next door, which is an even bigger rager.
The 48,000-square-foot party tent located near the TPC Scottsdale hosts four nights of concerts during the Phoenix Open and attracts 6,000 people or more each evening. What’s the appeal? They come for what promoters describe as a mix of “great music, beautiful patrons, and enthusiastic partying” to drink, let loose, and catch performances by big-name musicians.
Each year, the Birds Nest concerts are headlined by chart-topping recording artists from a mix of genres, including rock, country, hip-hop, and electronic dance music.
This year’s Birds Nest concert series, which runs from Wednesday, February 8, to Saturday, February 11, will feature such headliners as country music kings Dustin Lynch and Jason Aldean, rapper/rocker Machine Gun Kelly, and DJ duo The Chainsmokers, as well as a bigger crowd because of Super Bowl week in the Valley.
If you’re in the mood to party and would like to perch in the Birds Nest for a night, here’s everything you possibly want to know about this year’s concerts.
Where Is the Coors Light Birds Nest Located?
It's situated on the grounds of Scottsdale Sports Complex Field #1 at 82nd Street and Bell Road, which is across the street from the entrance to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
What Are the Hours?
Gates open each day at 3 p.m.. supporting artists are scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m., and headlining acts are scheduled to take the stage at around 8:30 p.m. The party will wrap up at 10:30 p.m. each night.
Is There an Age Limit?
Yes. The Birds Nest’s concerts are strictly 21-and-over events. No exceptions.
Who’s Headlining This Year’s Birds Nest Concerts?
Here’s a rundown of who’s performing and when:
- Wednesday, February 8: Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane
- Thursday, February 9: Jason Aldean and MacKenzie Porter
- Friday, February 10: Machine Gun Kelly and Jxdn
- Saturday, February 11: The Chainsmokers and Gryffin
How Much Are General Admission Tickets?
Tickets are technically sold out and are only available on the secondary market at this point, so expect to pay above face value. Reseller sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek currently have tickets available for each concert with prices ranging from around $72 for Dustin Lynch to more than $400 for Machine Gun Kelly.
Are VIP Tickets Still Available?
No. VIP seating is completely sold out.
What’s the Best Way to Get There?
If you’re driving yourself, take Loop 101 to the Hayden Road exit and then head south toward Bell Road. Follow the signs to the parking lot. If you’re taking a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, the pick-up and drop-off areas are at Bell Road and the Greenway/Hayden Loop. A free shuttle bus will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Where Can I Park?
Free parking will be available at a lot situated just southwest of Hayden Road and Mayo Boulevard. A free shuttle bus from the lot to the Birds Nest will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.
What Else Can I Do?
A pavilion area outside the tent will feature an outdoor patio with additional live music performances, live entertainment, and games.
What Sort of Food and Drinks Will Be Available?
The outdoor pavilion will also offer concession stands, bars, and alcohol vendors will have food and beverages for sale starting at 3 p.m. each day. As you’d expect (given its sponsoring the event), there will be plenty of Coors Light for purchase.
What Should I Bring?
A government-issued ID, a fully charged cellphone, comfortable shoes, and a party-hardy attitude are all recommended. Factory-sealed bottles of water will be allowed.
What’s Not Allowed?
Basically, anything that’s considered to be dangerous, disruptive, or disorderly. According to the event website, the following items won’t be permitted at the concerts or on shuttle buses:
- Backpacks
- Opaque bags larger than 6 inches by 6 inches by 6 inches
- Clear tote bags, plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches
- Pets (except for service animals)
- Bicycles
- Video cameras or still cameras
- Whistles, horns, or noisemakers
- Signs, banners, poles, totems, or rods
- Selfie sticks
- Laser pointers
- Outside food or beverages (except sealed bottles of water or for medical needs)
- Plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind
- Weapons including firearms or knives
- Computers or laptops
- Fireworks
- Illegal substances
- Radio or televisions