Your Waste Management Phoenix Open 2023 Guide: Tickets, Parking, and More

The PGA-affiliated event, which takes place every February at the TPC Scottsdale, is notorious in the golfing world for its boisterous crowds and convivial atmosphere. Hundreds of thousands of people attend the Phoenix Open each year, many gathering inside tents and skyboxes dotting the course (including at the infamous, arena-like 16th hole) to cheer and boo competitors as they work the greens.
This year’s Open is happening from now until Sunday, February 12, and will feature such pro golfers as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman, Nate Lashley, and Keegan Bradley.
If you’ve never been to the Phoenix Open, it's one of those events everyone should attend at least once in their lives. If you’re game, check out our guide to this year’s tournament, which offers everything you need to know.
When and Where Is This Year’s Event?
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open runs daily through Sunday, February 12, at the TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale. Hours vary (see below for a full schedule).
How Much Are Tickets?
It depends on what day you’re planning to attend, as admission prices vary per day. Admission is free to the public on Tuesday, February 7. General admission tickets on Wednesday, February 8; Thursday, February 9; and Sunday, February 12, are $75 per person. And if you’re coming on Friday, February 10, or Saturday, February 11 (arguably the two biggest days of the tournament), GA tickets will cost $100 per person.
Are There Any Deals or Discounts on Admission?
Yes. Kids 15 and under are free each day when accompanied by a paid adult. Free admission is also available for veterans and active-duty military service members. Albertsons and Safeway customers who purchase $25 worth of participating items — including Coca-Cola, Jack Daniels, or Vitamin Water — can get $25 off of admission (click here for more details).
How Much Are VIP and Viewing Packages?Premier seating and viewing packages range in price from $6,000 for the 1937 Club to as much as $95,000 for access to the Bay Club overlooking the 17th hole. Each includes food, drinks, and other posh amenities.
What’s the Parking Situation Like?
The good news is that parking at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is free to the public and it's quite plentiful, as there are multiple lots available. The bad news? It’s all located offsite in various lots near the TPC, but free shuttles will be available.
Here’s a rundown of the various lots and the best way to get there:
Lot A: WestWorld (16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale)
Take Loop 101 to the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard exit, then drive north to Bell Road and head east to 94th Street and follow the signs to the parking lot entrance. Shuttles will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Lot B: Salt River Fields (7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale)
Take Loop 101 to the Via de Ventura exit and then head west. Shuttles will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Will Food and Drink Be Available?
Yes. Concession stands will be located at various points around the grounds of the TPC. The event is cashless and Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express will be accepted.
Who's Competing at This Year's Open
A total of 134 pro golfers have committed to play the Phoenix Open, including last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler. Other players scheduled to compete this year are Ricky Barnes, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keegan Bradley, Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Jason Day, and Jason Dufner. (A full list is available here.)
When Will the Coors Light Birds Nest Be Open?
The open’s famous Coors Light Birds Nest party tent and temporary music venue, which is open to those 21-and-over, will offer concerts nightly from Wednesday, February 7, to Saturday, December 11. Gates open at 3 p.m. each day and the headliners will perform at around 8:30 p.m. each night.
The artist lineup is as follows:
- Wednesday, February 8: Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane
- Thursday, February 9: Jason Aldean and MacKenzie Porter.
- Friday, February 10: Machine Gun Kelly
- Saturday, February 11: The Chainsmokers and Gryffin