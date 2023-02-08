Your guide to the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concerts in Scottsdale

Then there’s the Coors Light Birds Nest next door, which is an even bigger rager.
The 48,000-square-foot party tent located near the TPC Scottsdale hosts four nights of concerts during the Phoenix Open and attracts 6,000 people or more each evening. What’s the appeal? They come for what promoters describe as a mix of “great music, beautiful patrons, and enthusiastic partying” to drink, let loose and catch performances by big-name musicians.
Each year, the Birds Nest concerts are headlined by chart-topping recording artists from a mix of genres, including rock, country, hip-hop and electronic dance music.
This year’s Birds Nest concert series, which runs from Wednesday, Feb. 7, to Saturday, Feb. 10, will feature such headliners as country music artists Dierks Bentley and Bailey Zimmerman, '80s legends Duran Duran, and world-famous DJ Kygo.
If you’re in the mood to party and would like to perch in the Birds Nest for a night, here’s everything you possibly want to know about this year’s concerts.
Where Is the Coors Light Birds Nest Located?
It's situated on the grounds of Scottsdale Sports Complex Field #1 at 82nd Street and Bell Road, which is across the street from the entrance to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
What Are the Hours?
Gates open each day at 3 p.m.. supporting artists are scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m., and headlining acts are scheduled to take the stage at around 8:30 p.m. The party will wrap up at 10:30 p.m. each night.
Is There an Age Limit?
Yes. The Birds Nest’s concerts are strictly 21-and-over events. No exceptions.
Who’s Headlining This Year’s Birds Nest Concerts?
Here’s a rundown of who’s performing and when:
- Wednesday, Feb. 7: Hardy with Bailey Zimmerman and Mike.
- Thursday, Feb. 8: Dierks Bentley with Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick
- Friday, Feb. 9: Duran Duran with Fitz & The Tantrums
- Saturday, Feb. 10: Kygo with Sam Feldt
How Much Are General Admission Tickets?
Tickets are sold out for Wednesday and Saturday, though seats are available on the secondary market. For Thursday and Friday, tickets start at $150 plus fees.
Are VIP Tickets Still Available?
VIP seating is sold out for Thursday, but available for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $350 plus fees.
What’s the Best Way to Get There?
If you’re driving yourself, take Loop 101 to the Hayden Road exit and then head south toward Bell Road. Follow the signs to the parking lot. If you’re taking a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, the pick-up and drop-off areas are at Bell Road and the Greenway/Hayden Loop. A free shuttle bus will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Where Can I Park?
Free parking will be available at a lot situated just southwest of Hayden Road and Mayo Boulevard. A free shuttle bus from the lot to the Birds Nest will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.
What Else Can I Do?
A pavilion area outside the tent will feature an outdoor patio with additional live music performances, live entertainment and games.
What Sort of Food and Drinks Will Be Available?
The outdoor pavilion will also offer concession stands, bars, and alcohol vendors will have food and beverages for sale starting at 3 p.m. each day. As you’d expect (given it's sponsoring the event), there will be plenty of Coors Light for purchase.
What Should I Bring?
A government-issued ID, a fully charged cellphone, comfortable shoes and a party-hardy attitude are all recommended. Factory-sealed bottles of water will be allowed.
What’s Not Allowed?
Basically, anything that’s considered to be dangerous, disruptive or disorderly. According to the event website, the following items won’t be permitted at the concerts or on shuttle buses:
- Backpacks
- Opaque bags larger than 6 inches by 6 inches by 6 inches
- Clear tote bags, plastic, vinyl or other carry items larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches
- Pets (except for service animals)
- Bicycles
- Video cameras or still cameras
- Whistles, horns, or noisemakers
- Signs, banners, poles, totems or rods
- Selfie sticks
- Laser pointers
- Outside food or beverages (except sealed bottles of water or for medical needs)
- Plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind
- Weapons including firearms or knives
- Computers or laptops
- Fireworks
- Illegal substances
- Radio or televisions