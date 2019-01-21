2019 Country Megaticket Lets You See Five Big Country Shows at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Arizona country music fans, rejoice. Some killer shows have just been announced for the summer: Brad Paisley will be here in May, Luke Bryan in June, and Florida Georgia Line in September, just to name a few. You're probably thinking "Well tan my hide, how in tarnation am I s'posed to afford tickets to all those essential hootenannies?" Luckily, there's a solution.

Live Nation are introducing a unique promotional offer that they’re calling Country Megaticket, offering western music fans a chance to quintuple their fun by getting tickets to five big Ak-Chin Pavilion shows. The Country Megaticket covers a handful of big name artists passing through the Valley between May and September: