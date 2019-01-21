2019 Country Megaticket Lets You See Five Big Country Shows at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Arizona country music fans, rejoice. Some killer shows have just been announced for the summer: Brad Paisley will be here in May, Luke Bryan in June, and Florida Georgia Line in September, just to name a few. You're probably thinking "Well tan my hide, how in tarnation am I s'posed to afford tickets to all those essential hootenannies?" Luckily, there's a solution.
Live Nation are introducing a unique promotional offer that they’re calling Country Megaticket, offering western music fans a chance to quintuple their fun by getting tickets to five big Ak-Chin Pavilion shows. The Country Megaticket covers a handful of big name artists passing through the Valley between May and September:
Friday, May 31: Brad Paisley with special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green
Thursday, June 13: Luke Bryan with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston
Saturday, August 3: Rascal Flatts with special guests
Friday, August 16: Chris Young with special guests
Thursday, September 19: Florida Georgia Line with special guests Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, and Canaan Smith.
According to Live Nation, Country Megaticket purchasers won't have to deal with the hassle of finding five different seats for each concert, and are given option of reserving the same seat for all five concerts. Lawn packages are also offered starting at $149, just in case you prefer parking your caboose on the grassy side of the Pavilion.
Another added benefit is getting first dibs on seats for these shows: The Country Megaticket is going live before any of the individual acts do, so you can buy tickets to see groups like Florida Georgia Line long before the individual show tickets are available.
Country Megaticket goes on sale online beginning Friday, January 25, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. There is an eight-ticket limit per customer. Live Nation is also offering FlexPay as an option, so you can get a payment plan if you don’t want to pay for it all in one go. Dates, times, and acts are subject to change.
And just a reminder to all you fans: Country Thunder is also returning to Arizona in April.
