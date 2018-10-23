Here's the Lineup for Country Thunder Arizona 2019

A storm of good tunes, cold beer, and oversize belt buckles is on the horizon, slowly making its way towards Florence. Assemble your posse and prepare to saddle your horses, all you honky-tonk lovers out there: Country Thunder is back.

A weekend of country music and good times is set to commence on Thursday, April 11, until Sunday, April 14, at 20585 East Price Station Road in Florence. The organizers recently announced the headlining acts:

Thursday: Brett Eldredge

Friday: Tim McGraw

Saturday: Dierks Bentley

Sunday: Chris Stapleton

Also on the bill are Abby Anderson, Brandon Lay, Brothers Osborne, Clay Walker, High Valley, Hunter Brothers, Lonestar, Restless Heart, Trace Adkins, and comedy duo Williams & Ree. The lineup is subject to change, so expect to hear more acts join up over the next few months.

Country Thunder offers four-day passes at $130 a pop (one-day passes will be available soon). Attendees with four-day passes are eligible to purchase camping passes so they have a place to retire to and keep their country buzzes going after the shows end at the Festival Bowl.

The Front Gate for the fest will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Festival Bowl keeps different hours (opening at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and closing at 2 a.m. each night). Attendees will have to wear a wristband at all times. Country Thunder is a rain-or-shine event, so even if there’s actual thunder you’ll still be able to get your Tim McGraw fix.

Four-day passes and camping passes are currently available via the Country Thunder website. There are payment plans available, and tickets for children 12 and under are free. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 866-388-0007.

Country Thunder Arizona 2019. With Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, and more. Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14, at 20585 East Price Station Road, Florence; 866-388-0007; countrythunder.com/az.