Tim McGraw will play a concert in Phoenix next year. Here are the details

Country music superstar announced a 2024 tour Friday morning, and Phoenix will be the final stop on the schedule.
The Standing Room Only Tour is a 33-date North American tour that begins on March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Phoenix date is June 27, 2024, at Footprint Center. The tour will support his forthcoming album, "Standing Room Only," which will be released this year on Aug. 25. Carly Pearce is the supporting act for all concert dates.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a press release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Visit the Tim McGraw website
for more details.
The full concert lineup is below:
March 14, Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
March 16, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
March 21, Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, Vancouver, B.C., Rogers Arena
March 29, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
March 30, Eugene, Ore., University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4, Denver, Ball Arena
April 5, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
April 6, Boise, Idaho, Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
April 13, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
April 18, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
April 20, Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
April 25, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
April 26, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena
May 9, Belmont Park, N.Y., UBS Arena
May 11, Wilkes-Barre, Penn., Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16, Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
May 18, Charleston, W.Va., Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30, Toledo, Ohio, Huntington Center
May 31, Chicago, United Center
June 1, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
June 6, Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
June 8, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
June 13, Biloxi, Miss., Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15, Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
June 21, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
June 22, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
June 27, Phoenix, Footprint Center