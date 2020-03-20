Country Thunder Arizona 2020 Finally Has Been Postponed

You can finally add Country Thunder Arizona to the list of local concerts that aren’t happening this spring. Promoters of the wildly popular country music festival are rescheduling it in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day event was set to take place April 16 to 19 at Canyon Moon Ranch outside of Florence, but it will be moved to the fall. New dates will be announced in the next several weeks. All previously sold tickets will be honored.

A statement announcing the news was posted to the event’s website on Friday afternoon by promoter Country Thunder Music Festivals, which runs similar events in Florida and Wisconsin.

“[We’ve] had to make the difficult decision to postpone Country Thunder Arizona due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” they stated. “At this unprecedented time, everyone at Country Thunder Music Festivals remains concerned about our many loyal fans and hopes that everyone and their families stay safe through this crisis.”

They also cited executive orders issued by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey earlier this week limiting public gathering spaces – including bars, movie theaters, and dine-in areas at restaurants – as a deciding factor in rescheduling factor.

Country Thunder Arizona was one of the last of a series of high-profile local spring music festivals to be postponed in connection with COVID-19. Last week, sister event Country Thunder Florida was rescheduled from late-March to mid-October after the state implemented restrictions on public events.

"A great festival begins and ends with fan safety, and the comfort of patrons who attend our events,” promoters stated. “It's our mission to prove that good things will come to those who wait just a little longer."