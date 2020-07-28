Phoenix Concert News: Country Thunder and Justin Bieber Reschedule for 2021

Looks like Arizona's biggest country music shindig won’t be happening in 2020 after all, y’all.

Promoters of the annual Country Thunder Arizona in Florence have officially postponed this year’s version of the popular four-day music festival until 2021 due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

It's the second time the event, which takes place at the Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence every spring, has been rescheduled because of the pandemic. In March, promoters announced they were moving the festival to the last weekend in October.

Those plans have now been nixed and Country Thunder Arizona is now scheduled for April 8 to 11, 2021. Superstar recording artists Luke Combs, Eric Church, and Dustin Lynch, all of whom were set to perform at this year’s festival, have been reconfirmed for 2021, according to organizers.

All previously sold tickets to the event will automatically be transferred to next year's dates.

Canadian-born pop/R&B singer Justin Bieber announced that his world tour, which was originally supposed to kick off in May, will be moved to next spring and summer.

It includes a date on Saturday, June 5, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, which was postponed earlier this year.

If you had tickets for the Biebs’ original show in the Valley, the good news is that it will be honored. More details can be found here.

Latin pop singers Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have also announced that their upcoming tour, which was set to visit Gila River Arena this fall before the pandemic hit, has been moved to Friday, September 3, 2021. Latin pop/reggaeton perform Sebastián Yatra will open.

The folks at local concert promoter Stateside Presents have also released word that Denver-based indie-pop duo Tennis, which consists of husband-and-wife duo Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, will return to the Valley in spring 2021. Their previously postponed show will now take place at the Crescent Ballroom on Saturday, April 10.

Popular local rock band The Maine have also announced that their annual 8123 Fest will take place from March 25 to 28 in downtown Phoenix. The multiday event features performances by the band and other local and touring acts, as well as meet-and-greets and other activities.

Ticket packages are on sale now and range from $100 to $150 and include various perks.