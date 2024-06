Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour, including Phoenix concert

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper is saying goodbye.Monday morning, the singer announced the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. Her first major tour in a decade will kick off in October.She'll perform at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 19.Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Fans can also purchase VIP packages , which may include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive tour poster and more.The announcement of her farewell tour arrives alongside "Let the Canary Sing," a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper’s life and career. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Oct. 18, Montreal, Bell CentreOct. 20, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaOct. 24, Detroit, Fox TheatreOct. 26, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayOct. 27, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaOct. 30, New York City, Madison Square GardenNov. 1, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaNov. 3, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein CenterNov. 6, Tampa, Fla., Amalie ArenaNov. 8, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock HollywoodNov. 10, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaNov. 12, Dallas, American Airlines CenterNov. 14, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterNov. 16, Houston, Toyota CenterNov. 20, San Diego, Viejas ArenaNov. 23, Los Angeles, Intuit DomeNov. 24, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure ArenaNov. 26, San Francisco, Chase CenterNov. 30, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterDec. 1, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaDec. 4, Minneapolis, Target CenterDec. 5, Chicago, United Center