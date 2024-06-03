 Cyndi Lauper tour, Phoenix concert dates announced | Phoenix New Times
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour, including Phoenix concert

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour will be the singer's last.
June 3, 2024
Cyndi Lauper is bringing her farewell tour to the Valley.
Cyndi Lauper is bringing her farewell tour to the Valley. Courtesy of Webster PR

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper is saying goodbye.

Monday morning, the singer announced the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. Her first major tour in a decade will kick off in October.

She'll perform at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 19.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive tour poster and more.

The announcement of her farewell tour arrives alongside "Let the Canary Sing," a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper’s life and career. The documentary will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Oct. 18, Montreal, Bell Centre
Oct. 20, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 24, Detroit, Fox Theatre
Oct. 26, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 27, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Oct. 30, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Nov. 1, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 3, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
Nov. 6, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
Nov. 8, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Hollywood
Nov. 10, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Nov. 12, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Nov. 14, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Nov. 16, Houston, Toyota Center
Nov. 19, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Nov. 20, San Diego, Viejas Arena
Nov. 23, Los Angeles, Intuit Dome
Nov. 24, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
Nov. 26, San Francisco, Chase Center
Nov. 30, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Dec. 1, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 4, Minneapolis, Target Center
Dec. 5, Chicago, United Center
