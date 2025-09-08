David Archuleta hits a chord with his ‘Earthly Delights’ EP and tour

A 17-year-old David Archuleta stole the hearts of “American Idol” fans with his playful “gee-whiz” demeanor and persona.
The 34-year-old has shed that image to reveal his queer, sensual side with his “Earthly Delights” EP and the single “Crème Brulee.”
He’ll continue on this journey when he kicks off his self-funded Earthly Delights Tour at Valley Bar on Wednesday, September 17.
“It’s an up-close and intimate show, still, but with a lot more of an experience built into it,” he said via Zoom from his pristine white living room.
“I grew up on the stage and singing songs. I really wanted to make it an entertaining show. There will be choreography. I have dancers. There’s a band. I feel like it’s still a full experience but intimate at the same time. I love being able to be intimate but have the ability to tell stories and talk to the audience.”
Storytelling and lyrics are everything to Archuleta, who will release the autobiography, “Devout.”
“I love sharing my story, sharing my experiences and connecting with people,” he said.
“Music is a form of communication, and it’s a form of connection and an art form. Expressing oneself through the art of music and performing is truly rewarding. You feel connected, and it is reciprocated. It makes my life feel so fulfilling when you get to connect with people.”
“You’re yourself, but you have blocks inside of you that prevent you from really letting yourself flow fully. Now, I’m able to exert more energy.”
Archuleta came out in 2021 and fervently wrote about leaving his faith and falling in love with a man during a “magical week” in Toronto in late 2022. The move was scary for Archuleta, as it built upon his honesty in his eighth album, “Therapy Sessions.”
The musical facelift complements Archuleta’s accolades. In 2024, he was gifted the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.
He’s putting his energy now into the 2025 six-song “Earthly Delights” collection, which shares themes of self-discovery and desire — all with pop sensibilities.
“It’s mostly pop; I’d call it dreamy pop, but there’s a little bit of acoustic, like a piano vibe. There’s a little bit of R&B and soul.
“It reminds me of 2000s-like alternative pop as well. I experimented with a few things and my flirty loverboy self.”
He honors the heritage of his mother, Lupe (Mayorga) Bartholomew, with the Spanish-influenced “Dulce Amor.” His studio team was just as passionate as he. The majority of the songs were penned by Archuleta and indie artist Ryan Nealon.
“Ryan and Michael have been great to work with,” Archuleta said. Writer/producer Robyn Dell’Unto helped create the collection under a tight deadline. “She was pregnant when we wrote ‘Dulce Amor,’ and when we wrote ‘Crème Brulee.’
“Then she had a baby, and the baby was, like, brand new when we were working on ‘Dulce Amor.’ She had a sitter but kept checking in on the baby when she needed to. She was tired because she had just given birth. I thought, ‘Why did you schedule this? You didn’t have to do this.’ But she’s amazing. She’s so talented.”
However, there’s much left to be done.
“I feel enthusiastic, like there’s motivation and enthusiasm.”
Most would be nervous about introducing a new sound on a debut tour. Archuleta said there’s no time to be nervous.
“I’ll bring the heat, but not in the same way as the way you’re having right now,” he said about Arizona summers. “I’ll be bringing the heat in a performer’s entertainment way. I’ll do choreography. It’s a little tricky for me to sing and dance. But it’s a fun challenge for me. That’s one of the fun things we have in the show.”
“I want to be able to do what I want to do,” he added. “If I want to dance, let’s dance. If I want to play the piano, let’s play the piano. I need to add the guitar back into my shows — when this build-up calms down.”
David Archuleta, with guest Alexandra John, will perform at 8 p.m. on September 17 at Vallery Bar. Tickets start at $39.37.