David Archuleta, Saucy Santana to headline Phoenix Pride 2024

Phoenix's Pride festival isn't happening until October, but we've already got some information on this year's event.
June 5, 2024
David Archuleta will headline Phoenix Pride later this year.
David Archuleta will headline Phoenix Pride later this year.

Phoenix Pride has announced details for the 43rd annual event happening on Oct. 19 and 20 at Steele Indian School Park. The 2024 theme is "Born This Way."

This year, the headlining performers are Saucy Santana on Oct. 19 and former "American Idol" contestant David Archuleta on Oct. 20. Other scheduled performers are Slayyyter, The Scarlet Opera, Vassy, Wendy Guevara and Miss Vanjie.

The live performances are just part of the event, which runs 2 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 19 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 20. The festival, which is open to the public and family-friendly will offer, seven stages of continuous entertainment, a Latin stage, a dance pavilion, a VIP experience, a health and wellness marketplace, a kids' space and — for the adults — an erotic section.

The parade, which is expected to draw 3,000 participants and 10,000 spectators, will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday at Third Street and Thomas Road. The parade grand marshals are Gov. Katie Hobbs, Silvana Salcido Esparza and David Hernandez.

There will be an official Pride kickoff party at 9 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Diablo From the Rooftop at the Cambria Hotel Phoenix Downtown, and an after-party at Walter Where?House.

Tickets are now on sale for Phoenix Pride; cost starts at $28.74 for a one-day general admission pass.
