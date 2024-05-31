7 events around Phoenix to celebrate Pride month

In metro Phoenix, a number of events will take place over the next 30 days. Here's a look at what's on the schedule
Downtown Tempe Pride PartySaturday, June 1This free Pride event at Centerpoint Plaza, 660 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, will include a silent disco with three DJs to suit any music preference; food and drinks available for purchase; free rainbow roses; a photobooth and more. Former Miss Phoenix Pride Mya McKenzie will host the event along with a special drag performance with Queen Diva. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m.
Downtown Tempe Official Pride After-PartySaturday, June 1After the earlier event, head to Skysill Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Tempe, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe, to keep the party going. Enjoy drag performances, DJs, Pride-themed decor, specialty cocktails, a glitter bar and a photobooth. Cost is $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Hours are 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Emo Pride NightSaturday, June 1The Rebel Lounge's popular monthly Emo Night PHX event is Pride-themed for June. Guest DJs Benaddiction and Matthew Moody will join resident DJ Sad + Boujee. The event starts at 9 p.m. for people ages 21 and over. Cost is $10 plus fees in advance, or $15 plus fees the day of. Proceeds from this event will benefit one∙n∙ten, Arizona's largest provider of LGBTQ+ youth and young adult support services. The Rebel Lounge is located at 2303 E. Indian School Road.
Grindr Riding Across AmericaMonday, June 3
LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr is bringing its national bus tour to Charlie's, 727 W. Camelback Road, on June 3. The Grindr Bus will offer two full-service portrait photography studios on board, local drag queens, highway hunks, punny bumper stickers, free swag, Grindr Unlimited giveaways and more at each location. Hours are 8 p.m. to midnight.