7 events around Phoenix to celebrate Pride month

Around the world, June is Pride month, a time of year dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride.In metro Phoenix, a number of events will take place over the next 30 days. Here's a look at what's on the scheduleThis free Pride event at Centerpoint Plaza, 660 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, will include a silent disco with three DJs to suit any music preference; food and drinks available for purchase; free rainbow roses; a photobooth and more. Former Miss Phoenix Pride Mya McKenzie will host the event along with a special drag performance with Queen Diva. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m.After the earlier event, head to Skysill Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Tempe, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe, to keep the party going. Enjoy drag performances, DJs, Pride-themed decor, specialty cocktails, a glitter bar and a photobooth. Cost is $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Hours are 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.The Rebel Lounge's popular monthly Emo Night PHX event is Pride-themed for June. Guest DJs Benaddiction and Matthew Moody will join resident DJ Sad + Boujee. The event starts at 9 p.m. for people ages 21 and over. Cost is $10 plus fees in advance, or $15 plus fees the day of. Proceeds from this event will benefit one∙n∙ten, Arizona's largest provider of LGBTQ+ youth and young adult support services. The Rebel Lounge is located at 2303 E. Indian School Road.LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr is bringing its national bus tour to Charlie's, 727 W. Camelback Road, on June 3. The Grindr Bus will offer two full-service portrait photography studios on board, local drag queens, highway hunks, punny bumper stickers, free swag, Grindr Unlimited giveaways and more at each location. Hours are 8 p.m. to midnight.Self-described "unconventional theatrical chorus" Voices of the Desert are presenting "LGBTQsical" for Pride month. Join local drag queen Ms. Robin Banks for a musical exploration of our queer community that is both humorous and heartfelt. Laugh, love, and learn about what sets us apart and brings us together. A portion of the proceeds will go to support The Queer Center. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, June 7; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8; and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N. Third St. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door.Join the LGBTQ+ community and allies for the seventh annual D-backs Pride Night, when the Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox. Fans can buy regular tickets to the game simply to enjoy the atmosphere, or opt for the special event ticket package that includes a game ticket, a D-backs Pride reversible bucket hat and participation in the pregame Rainbow Walk around the field. (The hat and the Rainbow Walk are only available through the ticket package.) The game starts at 6:40 p.m. Chase Field is located at 401 E. Jefferson St.The Scottsdale edition of the Official Pride Bar Crawl will be held on June 22. The party begins at 4 p.m. at The Hot Chick, 4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale. The crawl will hit up a number of Old Town Scottsdale hotspots before ending at 10 p.m. at Wasted Grain; an after-party will be held at Wasted Grain from 10 p.m. to midnight. Cost is $20 plus fees through June 8, after which the price will increase. Cost is $15 through June 8 when purchasing four or more tickets in a single transaction. Your ticket price includes a limited number of drink or shot vouchers plus souvenir cup, souvenir lanyard, waived cover and more perks. Twenty percent of the proceeds will benefit one∙n∙ten, Arizona's largest provider of LGBTQ+ youth and young adult support services.