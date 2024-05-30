Grindr Rides America bus tour to stop at Phoenix gay bar next week

June is Pride Month. This year, it's also the 15th birthday of popular LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr.
To celebrate both occasions, the app is embarking on the Grindr Rides America Bus Tour.
It'll stop at Phoenix nightspot Charlie's from 8 p.m. to midnight on Monday.
The Grindr Bus will offer two full-service portrait photography studios on board, local drag queens, highway hunks, punny bumper stickers, free swag, Grindr Unlimited giveaways and more at each location.
Along for the ride is Q Care Plus, a company that provides LGBTQ+, gender-affirming and sexual health and wellness care.
The tour will also visit San Francisco; Los Angeles; New Orleans; Atlanta; Wilton Manors, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; Pittsburgh; and New York City.
Charlie's is located at 727 W. Camelback Road. For more information on the event, visit the official Grindr blog.