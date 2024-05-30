 Phoenix gay bar Charlie’s to host Grindr Rides America event | Phoenix New Times
Grindr Rides America bus tour to stop at Phoenix gay bar next week

Head to Charlie's on Monday for a whole lot of wild summer fun.
May 30, 2024
Stop by Phoenix gay bar Charlie's on Monday for the Grindr Rides American tour.
Stop by Phoenix gay bar Charlie's on Monday for the Grindr Rides American tour.

June is Pride Month. This year, it's also the 15th birthday of popular LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr.

To celebrate both occasions, the app is embarking on the Grindr Rides America Bus Tour.

It'll stop at Phoenix nightspot Charlie's from 8 p.m. to midnight on Monday.

The Grindr Bus will offer two full-service portrait photography studios on board, local drag queens, highway hunks, punny bumper stickers, free swag, Grindr Unlimited giveaways and more at each location.

Along for the ride is Q Care Plus, a company that provides LGBTQ+, gender-affirming and sexual health and wellness care.

The tour will also visit San Francisco; Los Angeles; New Orleans; Atlanta; Wilton Manors, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago; Pittsburgh; and New York City.

Charlie's is located at 727 W. Camelback Road. For more information on the event, visit the official Grindr blog.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
