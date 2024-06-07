 2024 Tempe Pride Party: Photos from colorful lovefest downtown | Phoenix New Times
Downtown Tempe’s Pride Party 2024 was a colorful lovefest

Tempe kicked off Pride month with a bang.
June 7, 2024
Attendees of Tempe's 2nd Annual Pride Party enjoy a lively dance party featuring three silent DJs Saturday June 1.
Attendees of Tempe's 2nd Annual Pride Party enjoy a lively dance party featuring three silent DJs Saturday June 1. Danielle Cortez

It was love, rainbows and good vibes on Mill Avenue on June 1, when Downtown Tempe held their second annual Pride Party.

Tempe politicians, community organizations and members of the public gathered to dance, learn, celebrate and be proud of who they are.

Here's a look at the event.
Dancing the night away.
Danielle Cortez
Rainbow cupcakes are perfect for Pride.
Danielle Cortez
Downtown Tempe hands out buttons and stickers at Tempe’s second annual Pride Party on June 1.
Danielle Cortez
Rocking out at the silent disco.
Danielle Cortez
Pride event staple organization Free Mom Hugs welcome attendees to Tempe's Pride Party.
Danielle Cortez
Everyone can use a good mom hug from time to time.
Danielle Cortez
Attendees of Tempe's second annual Pride Party enjoy a lively dance party session.
Danielle Cortez
Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, left, delivers a mayoral proclamation declaring the month of June to officially be recognized as Pride Month in the city of Tempe.
Danielle Cortez
