D-backs star Corbin Carroll stuns Arizona teens with custom jerseys

click to enlarge Softball players enter the locker room, where a surprise of custom Diamondbacks gear awaits them. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Corbin Carroll prepares to spring the surprise. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Surprise! Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge The Diamondbacks provided custom jerseys and gear for the regional tournament. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Players check out the swag. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Pics or it isn't real. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Getting a closer look. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge An up-close look at batting practice. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge The Diamondbacks Nike RBI softball team poses for a photo in the dugout. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Sitting where the big leaguers sit. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge A selfie with Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Don't put that on eBay. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Decked out in their new gear. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Taking in batting practice from the dugout. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge The Diamondbacks Nike RBI baseball and softball teams are now ready for their tournament. Kevin Hurley

It was even better than they expected.Boys & Girls Clubs On Thursday, 32 local high school softball and baseball players arrived at Chase Field for a unique experience. Next week, they'll head to Seattle for a tournament, representing Arizona and the Diamondbacks in the Nike RBI regionals. RBI stands for Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, a youth baseball program operated by Major League Baseball. First, though, the young athletes had been been invited to watch batting practice and take in a Diamondbacks game.They got much more. Before the game, the Diamondbacks and star outfielder Corbin Carroll surprised the players with their own official Nike uniforms, plus cleats and backpacks for the tournament. Now, the Arizona baseball and softball standouts will head to the Pacific Northwest in style. They'll also do so flying first class, the Diamondbacks said — including some who will be taking a plane for the first time.The players heading to Seattle include students from the following Valley high schools: Alhambra, Betty Fairfax, Camelback, Carl Hayden, Central, Cesar Chavez, Marcos De Niza, Maryvale, North, PXU Digital, Sierra Linda, South Mountain, Tolleson, Trevor G. Browne and Younkger. The Diamondbacks RBI program isn't just for high schoolers, though. It's run through Boys & Girls Clubs and is available for kids ages 5-18.Phoenix New Times was there for the big reveal. Enjoy these photos of Carroll's surprise.