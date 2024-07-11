 Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll surprises HS players with jerseys | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

D-backs star Corbin Carroll stuns Arizona teens with custom jerseys

They thought they were just taking in a baseball game. Then the D-backs star appeared to give them new uniforms and cleats.
July 11, 2024
Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll takes a selfie with Arizona high school softball players after surprising them with custom jerseys.
Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll takes a selfie with Arizona high school softball players after surprising them with custom jerseys. Kevin Hurley
Share this:
It was even better than they expected.

Boys & Girls Clubs On Thursday, 32 local high school softball and baseball players arrived at Chase Field for a unique experience. Next week, they'll head to Seattle for a tournament, representing Arizona and the Diamondbacks in the Nike RBI regionals. RBI stands for Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, a youth baseball program operated by Major League Baseball. First, though, the young athletes had been been invited to watch batting practice and take in a Diamondbacks game.

They got much more. Before the game, the Diamondbacks and star outfielder Corbin Carroll surprised the players with their own official Nike uniforms, plus cleats and backpacks for the tournament. Now, the Arizona baseball and softball standouts will head to the Pacific Northwest in style. They'll also do so flying first class, the Diamondbacks said — including some who will be taking a plane for the first time.

The players heading to Seattle include students from the following Valley high schools: Alhambra, Betty Fairfax, Camelback, Carl Hayden, Central, Cesar Chavez, Marcos De Niza, Maryvale, North, PXU Digital, Sierra Linda, South Mountain, Tolleson, Trevor G. Browne and Younkger. The Diamondbacks RBI program isn't just for high schoolers, though. It's run through Boys & Girls Clubs and is available for kids ages 5-18.

Phoenix New Times was there for the big reveal. Enjoy these photos of Carroll's surprise.

click to enlarge High school girls walking
Softball players enter the locker room, where a surprise of custom Diamondbacks gear awaits them.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Corbin Carroll
Corbin Carroll prepares to spring the surprise.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A crowd of seated high school girls look toward the camera in surprise
Surprise!
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Lockers full of Diamondbacks jerseys
The Diamondbacks provided custom jerseys and gear for the regional tournament.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge High school boys look at baseball jerseys in a locker
Players check out the swag.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Two high school baseball players take a selfie in front of a locker
Pics or it isn't real.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A locker room full of high school baseball players check out what's in their lockers
Getting a closer look.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge People watch batting practice before an MLB game
An up-close look at batting practice.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge People stand in a baseball dugout
The Diamondbacks Nike RBI softball team poses for a photo in the dugout.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Boys in red jerseys sit in a baseball dugout
Sitting where the big leaguers sit.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Youth baseball players take a selfie with Zac Gallen
A selfie with Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Corbin Carroll signs a baseball
Don't put that on eBay.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge boys pose for a photo in red baseball jerseys
Decked out in their new gear.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Seen from the back, two boys in red jerseys look out at a baseball field
Taking in batting practice from the dugout.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Corbin Carroll poses with softball and baseball players
The Diamondbacks Nike RBI baseball and softball teams are now ready for their tournament.
Kevin Hurley
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Here's how much Arizona electric bills could jump this summer

Valley Life

Here's how much Arizona electric bills could jump this summer

By TJ L'Heureux
Elon Musk keeps tweeting bullshit about Arizona’s elections

Election

Elon Musk keeps tweeting bullshit about Arizona’s elections

By TJ L'Heureux
Fiery crash and 2 shootings: Phoenix cops face 3 wrongful death suits

Courts

Fiery crash and 2 shootings: Phoenix cops face 3 wrongful death suits

By TJ L'Heureux
Former election worker charged with felonies in 3 thefts

Crime

Former election worker charged with felonies in 3 thefts

By Zach Buchanan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation