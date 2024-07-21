Lylo Swim Club's WNBA watch party was a swish-splashing good time

click to enlarge A huge sign greeted visitors to let them know that, yep, they were in the right place. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Plenty of flotation devices. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge And plenty of merch. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge The high in Phoenix on Saturday was 111 degrees, and plenty were happy to jump in the pool to beat the heat. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Or they cooled down with a drink. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge You could sit at the bar to watch the game. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Taking more shots than Caitlin Clark. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Shooters shoot. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Determined to stay in the pool? You could watch the game there too. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge A canopy protected everyone from the Valley's brutal summer sun. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Plenty of seats to chill poolside. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Locked in on the game. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge The party in full swing. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge They must have been the world's sturdiest balloons, considering the heat. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Enjoying the water. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge Checking the score. Danielle Cortez

click to enlarge No better way to spend a Saturday evening in summer. Danielle Cortez

If you couldn't be at Footprint Center for the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, why not watch it in the pool?Togethxr, the media company started by retired WNBA legend Sue Bird, hosted two days of events at Lylo Swim Club on Friday and Saturday, culminating in a pool-set watch party for the big event Saturday night. At the bar, in a deck chair or floating in the water itself, there was no more relaxing place to watch Team WNBA take on Team USA in Phoenix.Phoenix New Times was there, and as these photos show, the party was bouncing.