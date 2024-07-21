 Phoenix 2024 WNBA All-Star Game watch party at Lylo Swim Club: Photos | Phoenix New Times
Lylo Swim Club's WNBA watch party was a swish-splashing good time

Togethxr, the media company founded by women's hoops legend Sue Bird, organized a pool-set bash for the All-Star Game.
July 21, 2024
A woman poses in front of a huge All Stars sign at Lylo Swim Club on Saturday.
A woman poses in front of a huge All Stars sign at Lylo Swim Club on Saturday. Danielle Cortez
If you couldn't be at Footprint Center for the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, why not watch it in the pool?

Togethxr, the media company started by retired WNBA legend Sue Bird, hosted two days of events at Lylo Swim Club on Friday and Saturday, culminating in a pool-set watch party for the big event Saturday night. At the bar, in a deck chair or floating in the water itself, there was no more relaxing place to watch Team WNBA take on Team USA in Phoenix.

Phoenix New Times was there, and as these photos show, the party was bouncing.

click to enlarge A big All Stars sign with green and yellow balloons
A huge sign greeted visitors to let them know that, yep, they were in the right place.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge a basketball-colored beach ball in a pool
Plenty of flotation devices.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge A table of bags, shirts and other merchandise from Togethxr
And plenty of merch.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People in a pool
The high in Phoenix on Saturday was 111 degrees, and plenty were happy to jump in the pool to beat the heat.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge A woman poses with a drink in hand
Or they cooled down with a drink.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People at a bar
You could sit at the bar to watch the game.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge Four people prepare to take shots of alcohol lined up on a board
Taking more shots than Caitlin Clark.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge Four people take shots of alcohol lined up on a board
Shooters shoot.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People in a pool with TVs nearby
Determined to stay in the pool? You could watch the game there too.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People in a pool
A canopy protected everyone from the Valley's brutal summer sun.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People in lounge chairs next to a pool
Plenty of seats to chill poolside.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People sitting at a bar.
Locked in on the game.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge A pool party
The party in full swing.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge A basketball-colored beach ball on top of a tower of balloons
They must have been the world's sturdiest balloons, considering the heat.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People in a pool
Enjoying the water.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge A woman sits at a bar, seen from behind, with long brown and white braids
Checking the score.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge People in a pool
No better way to spend a Saturday evening in summer.
Danielle Cortez
