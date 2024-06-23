 Phoenix’s Juneteenth Freedom Day Cookout was an evening of celebration | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix’s Juneteenth Freedom Day Cookout was an evening of celebration

AfriSoul Marketplace was the place to be on Juneteenth for a night of dance, music, food and more.
June 23, 2024
Members of Tomorrow We Vote, a nonpartisan, nonprofit Arizona-based organization, were registering people to vote at the Juneteenth celebration.
The Juneteenth Freedom Day Cookout, held at Afri-Soul Marketplace in central Phoenix, brought the community together for an evening of food, music, dance, activism, celebration and fun.

Here's a look back at the event.
click to enlarge A couple with a baby.
The event was fun for the whole family.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A Black woman with red hair.
All smiles.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A man being a DJ.
Working the decks.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A couple embracing.
Y'all are adorable.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A couple embracing.
The event was a time of celebration.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A man cooking on an outdoor grill.
Manning the grill.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge An event held in a parking lot.
The Juneteenth Freedom Day Cookout took over the parking lot of AfriSoul Marketplace.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Two girls playing chess.
It's always a good time for a game of chess.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A woman working at a store.
Grassrootz Bookstore & Juice Bar is one of the businesses at AfriSoul Marketplace.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Three people with clipboards.
Signature-gatherers stop for a photo.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A team of dancers.
Members of the Phoenix Mercury Hip Hop Squad performed at the event.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Two Black people.
Attendees braved high temperatures to take part in the celebration.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Two people, including one wearing a mask.
Two of attendees of the Juneteenth Freedom Day Cookout.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Two women smiling.
The Juneteenth Freedom Day Cookout was a time to relax, connect and celebrate.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Two women sitting behind a table.
Helping out at the event.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A man sitting at a table.
We love his style.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A woman smiling.
That's a great T-shirt.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A woman working a table at an event.
Vendors were on-site during the Juneteenth event.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Four people in pink T-shirts.
Volunteers with One Fair Wage shared info at the Juneteenth celebration.
Mr. P-body
