Doja Cat just announced a Phoenix concert. Here's what we know

Oct. 31: San Francisco, Chase Center

Nov. 2: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 3: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 5: San Diego, Viejas Arena

Nov. 6: Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center

Nov. 8: Phoenix, Footprint Center

Nov. 10: Denver, Ball Arena

Nov. 13: Austin, Texas, Moody Center

Nov. 15: Houston, Toyota Center

Nov. 16: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Nov. 19: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Nov. 21: Miami, Kaseya Center

Nov. 24: Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena

Nov. 26: Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center

Nov. 27: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Nov. 29: Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center

Nov. 30: Newark, N.J., Prudential Center

Dec. 2: Boston, TD Garden

Dec. 4: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

Dec. 7: Minneapolis, Target Center

Dec. 8: Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center

Dec. 10: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 11: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13: Chicago, United Center

Grammy Award-winning musician Doja Cat just announced her first headlining North America arena tour.The artist will bring The Scarlet Tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 8. Doechii is the supporting artist.Tickets for The Scarlet Tour can be purchased using advance registration "to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process," according to a press release announcing the tour. Fans can register now through 10 p.m. on Sunday. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Wednesday. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale that opens on June 30 at 10 a.m. Arizona time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.The full list of North American tour dates: