Doja Cat just announced a Phoenix concert. Here's what we know

Grammy Award-winning musician Doja Cat just announced her first headlining North America arena tour.
The artist will bring The Scarlet Tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 8. Doechii is the supporting artist.
Tickets for The Scarlet Tour can be purchased using advance registration "to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process," according to a press release announcing the tour. Fans can register now through 10 p.m. on Sunday. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Wednesday. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale that opens on June 30 at 10 a.m. Arizona time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.
The full list of North American tour dates:
- Oct. 31: San Francisco, Chase Center
- Nov. 2: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
- Nov. 3: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
- Nov. 5: San Diego, Viejas Arena
- Nov. 6: Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center
- Nov. 8: Phoenix, Footprint Center
- Nov. 10: Denver, Ball Arena
- Nov. 13: Austin, Texas, Moody Center
- Nov. 15: Houston, Toyota Center
- Nov. 16: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- Nov. 19: Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- Nov. 21: Miami, Kaseya Center
- Nov. 24: Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
- Nov. 26: Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
- Nov. 27: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- Nov. 29: Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
- Nov. 30: Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
- Dec. 2: Boston, TD Garden
- Dec. 4: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
- Dec. 7: Minneapolis, Target Center
- Dec. 8: Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
- Dec. 10: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
- Dec. 11: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Dec. 13: Chicago, United Center