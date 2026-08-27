Concerts

Watch Dolly Parton’s final Phoenix performance in 2014

The country music legend brought hits, covers and plenty of charm to a downtown Phoenix stage.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Dolly Parton performs with a sparkling white guitar during her Blue Smoke World Tour in Sydney in 2014.
Dolly Parton performs during her Blue Smoke World Tour in Sydney on Feb. 18, 2014. The country music legend brought the same tour to Phoenix weeks earlier.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
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The world lost one of the good ones this week when the legendary Dolly Parton died on Tuesday. She was 80.

The country music queen and national treasures was a pop-culture icon, a multiple-time Grammy winner, a noted philanthropist and all-around decent human being.

Parton was also one hell of a performer, known for her golden voice, an unrivaled wit and a personality as big as her hair that shined even brighter in concert.

She played Arizona fewer than a dozen times during her lengthy career, dating back to a 1968 performance at Phoenix Giants Stadium as part of a touring version of “The Porter Wagoner Show.”

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Over the decades, Parton took the stage some of the Valley’s best-known venues, including Sun City West’s massive Sundome and the iconic Celebrity Theatre.

Her final Valley concert came on Jan. 28, 2014, when she brought her Blue Smoke World Tour to Comerica Theatre (now Arizona Financial Theatre) in downtown Phoenix.

The tour featured Parton performing many of her most beloved songs across two sets, including such singnature hits as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “9 to 5.” She also powered through multiple covers, putting her own folksy spin on Bon Jovi’s “Lay Your Hands on Me” and Collective Soul’s “Shine.”

While the only YouTube video of the show captures just its first several minutes, what’s there is pretty darn epic, if a bit blurry.

Here’s the complete setlist for the show:

First set:

  • “Baby I’m Burnin’”/”Girl on Fire”
  • “Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That”
  • “Jolene”
  • “Blue Smoke”
  • “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” (Bob Dylan cover)
  • “My Mountains, My Home”/“My Tennessee Mountain Home”
  • “Smoky Mountain Memories”
  • “Rocky Top” (Felice and Boudleaux Bryant cover)
  • “Old Time Religion”/“I’ll Fly Away”/“I’m on My Way (Canaan Land)”/“My Mountains”
  • “Coat of Many Colors”
  • “Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That”
  • “Lover du Jour”
  • “Together You and I”
  • “Lay Your Hands on Me” (Bon Jovi cover)

Second set:

  • “Two Doors Down”
  • “Better Get to Livin’”
  • “Banks of the Ohio”
  • “Little Sparrow”
  • “Shine” (Collective Soul cover)
  • “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right”/“The Bargain Store”/“Love Is Like a Butterfly”/“Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You”/“But You Know I Love You”/“Real Love”/“Think About Love”
  • “Here You Come Again” (Barry Mann cover)
  • “Islands in the Stream” (Bee Gees cover)
  • “9 to 5”
  • “I Will Always Love You”

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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